MY AMISH HOME: Door prize, timely rain highlight lucky week

“Be merciful to me, O God, be merciful unto me: for my soul trusteth in thee: yea, in the shadow of thy wings will I make my refuge, until these calamities be overpast. I will cry unto God most high; unto God that performeth all things for me. He shall send from Heaven, and save me from the reproach of them that would swallow me up. Selah. God shall send forth his mercy and truth.” – Psalm 57: 1, 2, 3

Today is a rainy, cloudy, dreary day. Sort of the kind of day to bake cookies. It’s not too warm to have the oven going. And make a pot of coffee, or tea, your preference. Then, kick back, relax with a good book, a cup of coffee or tea and a handful of cookies. Ahh! Unfortunately, I can do neither. Well, I can drink coffee, but I have too many things to do to sit back and relax.

Yesterday was kind of rainy, just a couple of quick showers passing through then the sun would come out again.

I couldn’t do my laundry until after lunch.

I decided to plant my mums after I was done with the laundry. And a nap! I did get them planted. I got them unspotted at Reuben Troyers. The unspotted ones were cheaper than the potted ones. I’m hoping they will survive the winter and come up again next summer. So far I haven’t had much luck with that.

But anyway, I planted them, hauled off some trash, then decided to bring in the laundry before I chore and water the flowers.

Great timing! I was just done bringing the clothes in from the line then, here comes a downpour. It didn’t last long but it made everything wet that was outside. I was so glad I had the laundry inside!

I figured maybe I wouldn’t have to water the flowers but it did clear off then, so after supper I went out and did the honors. Had I known, the flowers would have survived until this morning. Oh well, I needed the exercise.

I guess last week was my lucky week. Farmstead Fabrics had a tent sale on discontinued fabric. I don’t normally go to sales like that, too many people! But since it was in the neighborhood and I could sort of pick and choose my time to go. Like, between the first onrush and the next.

Which is what I did, since I really did need some fabric.

And only a few people were there. I got what I wanted, then saw some material that I would want for curtains. Oh my! I don’t know how much I need. Oh well, I paid for my stuff and registered for the free prize. As if!

I decided to go clean that afternoon, so measured for my curtains, stopped and got the material I wanted, registered again, fruitless, I know, but, oh well.

And Friday evening I get a call! You are the winner! Wow! I never win anything!

That really made my day!

And then yet, we had a song on our voicemail, put there by granddaughter Margaret of Dale, Illinois. I felt blessed.

Then Sunday husband Erwin’s sisters, Martha and Andy Mast of Fulton, Mo., Irene and Levi Miller, Cora Otto and Dorothy Hostetler came to our house for brunch. We had such a good time of fellowship.

I tried to imitate Shady Crest’s breakfast croissants. They didn’t quite make it but were quite good anyway. The others brought along some goodies too, so we had plenty.

Erwin’s sister Esther and Andy Mast had their 60th anniversary, so their children had a surprise luncheon for them, inviting friends, family, neighbors and church families. I was going to make corn chip salad to take along. Well, Friday afternoon, when I was going to get most of it made, I went with sis Barb and our Mom to visit Aunt Lucy Yutzy. I totally forgot about the salad. When we got back, it was time to go clean. When I got home from cleaning, it was plenty late. Sigh….

So, Shady Crest to the rescue. I, of course, had to go to work Saturday morning. So on the way home I stopped at Shady Crest and got some potato salad.

You know what is really sad? Fresh peaches are now history for this season. And melons. What will we eat?

I guess we’ll start on the frozen peaches, but it just isn’t the same. Sigh.

In closing: Subtlety is the art of saying what you think and getting out of the way before it is understood.

How about this for a refreshing snack?

Fruit Salsa with Cinnamon Chips

2 kiwi, peeled and diced

2 golden delicious apples, cored, peeled and diced

1/2 lb. raspberries

16 oz. package strawberries, hulled and diced

1 cup plus 2 Tblsp. sugar, divided

1 Tblsp. brown sugar, packed

3 Tblsp. strawberry preserves

1-2 Tblsp. cinnamon

10 (10 inch) flour tortillas, sliced into wedges

Butter-flavored non-stick vegetable spray

Combine all fruit in a large bowl; mix in 2 Tblsp. sugar, brown sugar, and strawberry preserves. Cover and chill at least 15 minutes.

Mix together remaining one cup sugar and cinnamon. Arrange tortilla wedges in a single layer on an ungreased baking sheet; coat chips with butter-flavored vegetable spray. Sprinkle with desired amount of cinnamon sugar.

Bake at 350 degrees for 8-10 minutes. Repeat with remaining tortilla wedges; cool 15 minutes. Serve chips with chilled fruit mixture.

Yield: 10-15 servings.

Millie Otto of Arthur is a member of the Old Order Amish. Contact her by writing to 1584 CR 2000N, Arthur, IL 61911.

