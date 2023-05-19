“Our fathers did eat manna in the desert; as it is written, He Gave Them Bread From Heaven to Eat. Then Jesus said unto him, Verily, verily, I say unto you, Moses gave you not that bread from heaven; but my Father giveth you the true bread from heaven. For the bread of God is he which cometh down from heaven, and giveth life unto the world. Then said they unto him, Lord, evermore give us this bread. And Jesus said unto them, I am the bread of life: he that cometh to me shall never hunger; and he that believeth on me shall never thirst.” – John 6: 31, 32, 33, 34, 35

On this Tuesday, as I write, it is decidedly dreary. Heavily overcast, drizzly and actually sort of chilly. I just want to curl up with a fuzzy throw, a cup (or pot) of coffee and a book. And a chocolate chip cookie. Or two, or three.

But yes, I do like battery lights. They are safer and brighter, but a cold comfort. Is that an oxymoron, cold comfort? One doesn’t usually associate cold with comfort. Also, they are quiet, but what’s quiet? I haven’t had quiet in who knows how long. I have this ever-present buzzing in my ears. Sometimes it’s even like crickets chirping, sometimes it’s just a dull roar. Needless to say, it is very annoying.

Anyway, this week started out a little (or a lot) on the dreary side. Yesterday morning was just plain cold, although it did warm up. And I did get my laundry done and dry in the afternoon.

We had a bit of showers before noon. So sometimes it does pay to not be so early with getting your wash out on the line.

Now that the grass is wet, I should go spread my Weed & Feed. But first this…sigh...am I glad for the excuse? I believe I am. I really don’t like spreading Weed & Feed. I have to use a drop spreader and it keeps clogging. I always get the stuff spread unevenly and yes, it does show.

Saturday we had pretty fair weather until in the afternoon. Then we actually had a mild thunderstorm and rain.

Granddaughter Andrea came over just ahead of the rain. She said she didn’t care. She wanted to see us and raid the library.

She returned some books. En route the bag tore. One of those plastic recycle deals of which I have zillions. Or so.

They always tease me about running out of bags. They know I have a tote full.

I told Andrea, since I have so “few,” maybe I should fix that one with duct tape.

Her mom and dad, Jane and Milton, came with the rig, bringing me a Mother’s Day gift.

Andrea told her mom about me fixing the bag with duct tape. Jane told her, “Yeah, mom is a duct tape technician.” I don’t know, was that complimentary or not.

We went to visit brother-in-law Elmer Gingerich last night. He came home from the hospital this past Friday. He seems to be doing good, is in good spirits.

They, Elmer and Barb, have a sunroom where he can sit and watch the birds of which they have myriads of different kinds. Also deer cross their backyard quite frequently.

So that is a great pastime while he is recuperating. He also supervises Barb while she’s mowing the yard. He’ll text her if she makes a wrong move.

Oh yes, today is Barb’s birthday. So, Happy Birthday, Barb. So glad you can spend it at home with Elmer instead of the hospital.

I guess since the day is so gloomy and damp, not exactly conducive to working outside, I’ll dig out my quilt stuff and start on that. Maybe that will bring cheer to my being. I did clean up the sewing room so I would have more of an inspiration to work in there.

In closing: Grace is when God gives us good things we don’t deserve. Mercy is when He spares us from the bad things we deserve. Blessings is when He is generous with both. Truly, we can never run out of reasons to thank Him.

God is good all the time.

How about having a tea party (or coffee break) and serving these scones.

Raspberry Scones

2 cups flour

2 1/2 tsp. baking powder

1/4 tsp. salt

1/4 cup plus 1 Tblsp. sugar, divided

1/8 tsp. ground nutmeg

1/2 cup chilled butter, sliced

1/2 cup milk

1 egg, beaten

1 tsp. lemon zest

3/4 cup raspberries

1 Tblsp. butter, melted

Combine flour, baking powder, salt, 1/4 cup sugar and nutmeg in a large bowl. Cut in chilled butter with a pastry blender or two forks until mixture resembles coarse crumbs. Combine milk, egg and lemon zest in a separate bowl; add to dry ingredients, stirring just until moistened. Fold raspberries, into dough.

Turn dough out onto a lightly floured surface and knead 8-10 times.

Place dough in the center of a lightly-greased baking sheet. Pat into nine-inch circle about 1/2 inch thick. With a sharp knife, cut dough into eight wedges; do not separate. Brush tops of dough with melted butter and sprinkle with remaining 1 Tblsp. sugar.

Bake at 425 degrees for 15 minutes or until golden brown.