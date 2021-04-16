MY AMISH HOME: Feeding even one horse is a strenuous job

“Hear, O my son, and receive my sayings; and the years of they life shall be many. I have taught thee in the ways of wisdom; I have led thee in right paths. When thou goest, thy steps shall not be straitened; and when thou runnest, thou shalt not stumble, Take fast hold of instruction; let her not go; keep her; for she is thy life. Enter not into the path of the wicked, and go not in the way of evil men." – Proverbs 4:11, 12, 13, 14

On this Tuesday, it is fairly pleasant if one stays out of the wind and in the sun. Spring is the time of year when wind is winter and sun is summer. But definitely a colorful time with our flowering trees blooming so nicely.

Our redbud tree is blooming as is our flowering plum with its dark red leaves and pinkish flowers. Then we have our pink weeping cherry that is just loaded with blooms, the white one, not so much, but it is still really pretty. And our peach tree also is loaded with blooms.

Our green grass that definitely should be mowed has these splotches of bright yellow flowers. They are always so prolific. But in all reality, they do look cheery.

Yesterday I had the privilege of having granddaughter Kaitlyn with me for a few hours. She went along to go get Erwin at the workshop. As usual, she chattered all the way.