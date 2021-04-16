MY AMISH HOME: Feeding even one horse is a strenuous job

“Hear, O my son, and receive my sayings; and the years of they life shall be many. I have taught thee in the ways of wisdom; I have led thee in right paths. When thou goest, thy steps shall not be straitened; and when thou runnest, thou shalt not stumble, Take fast hold of instruction; let her not go; keep her; for she is thy life. Enter not into the path of the wicked, and go not in the way of evil men." – Proverbs 4:11, 12, 13, 14
On this Tuesday, it is fairly pleasant if one stays out of the wind and in the sun. Spring is the time of year when wind is winter and sun is summer. But definitely a colorful time with our flowering trees blooming so nicely.
Our redbud tree is blooming as is our flowering plum with its dark red leaves and pinkish flowers. Then we have our pink weeping cherry that is just loaded with blooms, the white one, not so much, but it is still really pretty. And our peach tree also is loaded with blooms.
Our green grass that definitely should be mowed has these splotches of bright yellow flowers. They are always so prolific. But in all reality, they do look cheery.
Yesterday I had the privilege of having granddaughter Kaitlyn with me for a few hours. She went along to go get Erwin at the workshop. As usual, she chattered all the way.
She commented about our dandelions, saying she wishes they had some.
Erwin later asked me if maybe we should dig some out and take them to Miltons so they could get some started! Yeah, right!
I really would like to go mow the yard, but it won’t happen this week yet, I don’t think.
My aunt Minerva Bontreger died this past Saturday. The funeral is Wednesday. We went to visitation yesterday afternoon/evening and plan to go again today. Then tomorrow to the funeral.
Thursday, we (our children) plan to have workday at granddaughter Cynthia’s house. Then it’s Friday. I’ll have to catch up on the mundane. And breathing.
I guess Sunday is our in-between Sunday, so we won’t be going to church. So maybe we can catch up on our rest (and breathing!)
This past Sunday we went to church. We had Communion services, which last longer than regular services.
We were well fed spiritually, but my physical body came home very tired and hungry!
I grabbed a handful of veggie straws, a supposedly healthy snack. Still hungry, I grabbed another and headed for the recliner. It didn’t do much assuaging my cravings. Hubby was hungry, too, so we decided to have an early supper.
I wanted to chore first, so I took another handful to sustain me while I did my very strenuous chores of feeding our lone horse. Have you ever tried feeding a horse? Yeah, me neither! I just dump his feed in his trough and let him eat by himself!
After all that hard work (snort!) I was really hungry. I made toasted egg sandwiches and we had fruit and cottage cheese.
And I was still hungry! What? What is wrong with my system?
On Saturday, I had an appointment northeast of Arthur. I chose to use our son-in-law’s horse to give Diamond a break. Anyway, I figured we could make more time with Sailor. But then I wished I would have just hired a taxi. It was so windy and rainy. But we took Sailor. He is safe all the way and huge. I believe if the wind would have lifted our buggy up from the road, he would have just pulled us through the air!
I’m thinking he might be related to Paul Bunyan’s Babe, the blue ox!
Nevertheless, the rain left, the sun came out and I was glad we took the rig. I enjoyed the drive, seeing a part of the community we don’t often see. Hubby wasn’t quite as enthused about it. Bumping around in a buggy affects his back. We compensated by going to Yoder’s for supper. But now our gift card is spent and we didn’t even get any chocolate peanut butter pie! It was all gone! I can well understand why! That stuff is so good!
In closing: The test of good manners is being able to put up pleasantly with bad ones.
How about trying these breakfast sandwiches?
Spicy Scrambled Egg Sandwiches
1/3 cup chopped green peppers
1/4 cup chopped onion
3 large eggs
4 large egg whites
1 Tbsp. water
1/4 Tsp. salt
1/4 Tsp. ground mustard
1/8 Tsp. pepper
1/8 Tsp. hot pepper sauce
1/3 cup fresh or frozen corn, thawed
1/4 cup real bacon bits
4 English Muffins, split and toasted
In a 10-inch skillet coated with cooking spray, cook green pepper and onion over medium heat until tender, about eight minutes.
In a large bowl, whisk the eggs, egg whites, water, salt, mustard, pepper and hot pepper sauce. Pour into skillet. Add corn and bacon; cook and stir until eggs are completely set. Spoon onto English muffin bottoms; replace tops. Serve sandwiches immediately.
If you don’t want them spicy, omit the hot pepper sauce.
Millie Otto of Arthur is a member of the Old Order Amish. Contact her by writing to 1584 CR 2000N, Arthur, IL 61911.