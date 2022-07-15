MY AMISH HOME: Finally, an excuse to not mow the lawn!

“I will praise thee with my whole heart: before the gods will I sing praise unto thee. I will worship toward thy holy temple and praise thy name for thy loving-kindness and for thy truth: for thou hast magnified thy word above all thy name. Though I walk in the midst of trouble, thou wilt revive me: though shalt stretch forth thine hand against the wrath of mine enemies, and thy right hand shall save me. The Lord will perfect that which concerneth me: thy mercy, O Lord, endureth forever: forsake not the works of thine own hands.” Psalm 138:1,2,7,8

What a beautiful afternoon it is! A more perfect day, we could not ask for here on earth, anyway. And as soon as these papers are ready for the next phase, I believe I’ll be out the door. I have so many outside should do’s. And probably some shouldn’t do’s? Maybe if no one would see me, sigh...

And I would love to go out and till the garden. But here I am, stumping along with an ungainly boot on my foot. I don’t know how it would go to till, but I just may try it after I get this project out of the way.

If only I would have been home this morning. But I needed things at Beachy’s, so I decided to go before I came home from work since it isn’t as warm as it has been lately. I’m always afraid our house will get overheated.

And really, it was such a pleasant morning to go jogging along, admiring the crops. I saw lots of other buggies out also. And most were in open buggies or cruisers. I believe three fourths of the community has cruisers. We always think we should have one, but I seriously doubt that Erwin could get on one. Then he’d be scared he’d fall off. He has a phobia about that. Probably because he can’t help himself, which I totally understand.

And he thinks I’m an unsafe driver. Just because I pinch the lines between my knees and drink coffee! What does he mean unsafe?

Seriously though, I might feel the same way if he was driving! Anyway, I wasn’t home from Beachy’s long before it was time to go pick him up at the workshop.

I should have gone and checked our trees. We had Japanese beetles on our weeping cherry tree last week. I sprayed those. Now this week I saw them on another of our flowering trees. There were zillions of those nasty things. I just thoroughly dislike those things. I sprayed that tree, also our flowering plum. They had almost stripped that. I just hope they won’t find my sweet corn. Although that stuff looks might anemic. I don’t know will I get anything from that or not.

I did pick peas last night. I know most people have forgotten they had peas this year, but I got mine late. They are still so yummy, especially with a cream sauce. Oh yes!

Probably in a day or two I’ll have beans to pick. Not an easy thing to do with this boot. But it’s better than crutches!

Yes, I have a broken bone in my foot. I walked on it for a week and a half before I gave up and had it checked out. I had it x-rayed by Dr. Fishel and he said it’s broken and I need to see a specialist. But I can work, etc. as long as I wear the boot. But I do believe mowing yards is off limits. Boo hoo!

Friday morning we didn’t go to work. We started out, but the clouds were so dark and unfriendly looking, we decided two old people like us, each with a lame leg, have no business out in a storm, so we came back home. I was kind of glad. That way I could get used to my boot in small increments.

I didn’t know how it would be for Saturday with a five hour cleaning job. But I asked God to help me, give me strength and He did. I made out just fine.

I was so afraid I couldn’t go to church Sunday. But once again, God granted me good enough health that I could go. It wasn’t necessarily just my foot, but I had some digestive issues. But, by not eating anything Sunday, I made out okay. And you know that was a sacrifice for me to not eat my favorite, not so healthy peanut butter and cheese spread with homemade bread. But my desire for spiritual food and fellowship was greater than my desire for peanut butter.

In closing: Some people are engaged in market research. They go to the supermarket, look at the prices and go back home.

How about making these eggs for a snack or whatever...

Red Beet Eggs

1-15 ounce can red beets

1 onion, thinly sliced

12 hard boiled eggs

shelled and left whole

1/4 cup sugar

1/2 cup vinegar

Drain beets, onion and eggs in a large bowl. Pour sugar and vinegar into the saucepan with beet liquid and bring the mixture to a boil. Reduce the heat to low and let the mixture simmer for 15 minutes.