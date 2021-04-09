MY AMISH HOME: Five generations at the Saturday Night Fish Fry

I finally stopped in at Shady Crest last week. Oh my! I was impressed! It is really nice. Roomy, bright, well stocked and organized. They even have a grill so you can have hot sandwiches, breakfast or lunch. And upstairs, or down seating to eat. It would be super place for a girls’ day out morning or afternoon tea party.

We did the fish fry Saturday evening at the Otto Center. It was a nice break for us, an evening out. Sometimes I just get carry-outs, but the fish are much better eaten there, where you can visit with family (if you happen to be there at the same time) and friends (if you happen to have some!).

I figure we were probably the only family there who could claim the honor of five generations at one table. My mom went with us, we all went with daughter Rachel and Lloyd. Their daughter Cynthia and Richard Chupp and Jamin sat with us. So it was my mom, me, Rachel, Cynthia and Jamin making five generations. I think my mom at least, should have had her supper free, don’t you? Very likely she was even the oldest one there at one month from 93 years old.

It is so pleasant to sit here with the front door open. As long as the dogs don’t discover it. Especially Queen Marley, the Dachshund. She’ll come banging at the door at 4 a.m., demanding a snack. Or after we are in bed. Sometimes I manage to ignore her, but rarely.