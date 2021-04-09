MY AMISH HOME: Five generations at the Saturday Night Fish Fry

“As ye have therefore received Christ Jesus the Lord, so walk walk ye in him: Rooted and built up in him, and stablished in the faith, as ye have been taught, abounding therein with thanksgiving. Beware lest any man spoil you through philosophy and vain deceit, after the tradition of men, after the rudiments of the world, and not after Christ. For in him dwelleth all the fullness of the Godhead bodily.” -- Colossians 2:6,7,8,9
Earlier it looked like rain and the east was red this morning but now it’s just sort of hazy and windy. But it is spring, color is returning. Along with the green grass, we have the yellow of dandelions and the purple of creeping Charlie. He is in the flower bed by the front door, chuckling whenever I go in and out. He is slowly (or not so slowly!) taking over the flowerbed and trying to strangle the roses. I’ll get him yet! When I get this writing done and on its way.
Everyone, or it seems to me, is out in their gardens. But that’s OK. Being first in the garden in the spring does not pay your way to heaven. And really, I, too, would like to be out in the garden or then, mowing the yard. But the yard needs a lot of work before it’s ready to mow.
And of course, this week I have three appointments. One was yesterday at Willowtree Wellness for a massage. I am hoping for a solution to my nighttime leg and foot cramps. I really believe I’ve tried about everything. And still, I wake up so often. Some are fairly mild, some are killers, or at least, passing out ones.
I finally stopped in at Shady Crest last week. Oh my! I was impressed! It is really nice. Roomy, bright, well stocked and organized. They even have a grill so you can have hot sandwiches, breakfast or lunch. And upstairs, or down seating to eat. It would be super place for a girls’ day out morning or afternoon tea party.
We did the fish fry Saturday evening at the Otto Center. It was a nice break for us, an evening out. Sometimes I just get carry-outs, but the fish are much better eaten there, where you can visit with family (if you happen to be there at the same time) and friends (if you happen to have some!).
I figure we were probably the only family there who could claim the honor of five generations at one table. My mom went with us, we all went with daughter Rachel and Lloyd. Their daughter Cynthia and Richard Chupp and Jamin sat with us. So it was my mom, me, Rachel, Cynthia and Jamin making five generations. I think my mom at least, should have had her supper free, don’t you? Very likely she was even the oldest one there at one month from 93 years old.
It is so pleasant to sit here with the front door open. As long as the dogs don’t discover it. Especially Queen Marley, the Dachshund. She’ll come banging at the door at 4 a.m., demanding a snack. Or after we are in bed. Sometimes I manage to ignore her, but rarely.
Yesterday morning (Monday) I wanted some of the laundry before leaving for work, which was quite early. I was on the south side hanging up some clothes; it was still dark, of course. All of a sudden, here come a little whirlwind around the corner. Just scare me spitless! Oh! Marley! So I talked to her, gave her a belly rub and went on hanging up my stuff. I reached down for another piece. WHAT?! There was Queen Marley, making herself all comfy in my basket of freshly washed clothes! I told her in no uncertain terms that that will not be! She scrammed. But soon she was back. She’ll forgive me if only I’ll give her an small morsel of food!
It’s a dog’s life!
In closing. In the end, it’s not the flashy and flamboyant who survive. It is those with steady hands and sober minds. — Max Lucado
Here is another rhubarb recipe for you to try:
Rhubarb Scones
1 1/4 cups whole wheat pastry flour
1 1/4 cups all-purpose flour
1/2 cup sugar
1 tablespoon baking powder
1 teaspoon ground cardamom
1/2 teaspoon salt
1/2 cup unsalted butter, cubed
1 1/2 cups finely chopped fresh or frozen rhubarb, thawed (3-4 stalks)
1/2 cup heavy whipped cream
1/4 cup fat-free milk
1 teaspoon vanilla
Coarse sugar
Preheat oven to 400 degrees. In a large bowl, whisk the first six ingredients. Cut in butter until mixture resembles coarse crumbs. Add rhubarb; toss to coat.
In another bowl, whisk cream, milk and vanilla; stir into crumb mixture just until moistened.
Turn onto a floured surface, and knead gently 4/5 times. Divide dough in half; pat into two 6 inch circles. Cut each circle into 8 wedges. Place wedges on parchment paper-lined baking sheets, sprinkle with coarse sugar.
Bake 18-22 minutes or until golden brown. Serve warm.
If using frozen rhubarb, measure rhubarb while still frozen, then thaw completely. Drain in a colander, but do not press liquid out.
Millie Otto of Arthur is a member of the Old Order Amish. Contact her by writing to 1584 CR 2000N, Arthur, IL 61911.