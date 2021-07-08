MY AMISH HOME: Get the two-wheeled cart and proceed

“And thou shalt love the Lord thy God with all thine heart, and with all thy soul, and with all thy might. And these words which I command thee this day, shall be in thine heart: And thou shalt teach them diligently unto thy children, and talk of them when thou sitteth in thine house, and when thou walkest by the way, and when thou liest down, and when thou risest up. And thou shalt bind them for a sign upon thine hand, and they shall be as frontlets between thine eyes.” Deuteronomy 6: 5,6,7,8

Tuesday afternoon and really kind of muggy. It would be a good afternoon to sit on a shaded patio with an iced tea and a good book. Ever notice how I like to sit and read? In the winter it’s coffee and a book! Am I lazy or what? Maybe lazy part of the time!

Yesterday (Monday) what a day! But it turned out OK. But one of the first things that happened that made me think my whole day will go south, was when I dumped my blueberries on the floor. They were fresh, so it wasn’t a mess per se, but it rendered them unfit for human consumption. Unfortunately, my kitchen floor isn’t clean enough to eat off of.

They were my only fruit for my breakfast smoothie, so I had to do something else. Sigh. I just fixed a mealshake.

Things weren’t too bad, good, actually, until I got the tiller out to till part of the garden before picking up my husband from the workshop.

I get to the northwest corner of the garden, the one farthest from civilization (so to speak) I discovered I had a flat tire. Well, no prob. I’ll just bring out the generator and air compressor and air it up. I believe I have time before I leave.

So I get the two-wheeled cart and proceed, the generator is up by the house, the air compressor is in the barn. Then I couldn’t find the nozzle. I searched everywhere, I thought. It was time to go get the hubby. I’ll just go to Tools Plus and get a new one.

Did that, came home, brought hubby in the house, and went out to check messages before working the tiller. I pulled open a drawer in the cabinet where the phone sets on and LO! There was my nozzle. Sigh. Oh well.

Anyway, when I wanted to put air in the tire, the valve stem broke off and fell into the tire. So, I went to Lloyds for help and maybe borrow their tiller. No one was home except Lynetta. She said I could have the tiller but it was parked behind their mower. Neither one of us could operate the mower.

So, OK, when the men come home, one of them can help me. Galen was first. He took the tube out. I had tried that but I am such a wimp! Anyway, I used their tiller. It’s such a beast, so much heavier than ours. But it does a good job, once I get into the swing of handling it. I got the garden tilled, then I notice my beans are almost ready to pick. So that is on the list after I have this ready for the press.

So actually, my day ended up good in spite of the setbacks I had. I just didn’t get everything done I wanted to, but so far, nothing has run off.

It’s just that last Thursday, I didn’t have to leave at all and I got so much done. I felt so energetic, not having to get a horse ready at all. I even cleaned our buggy. What a good feeling.

Today I decided I needed to go to Beachy’s. I figured this would be about the best day to go this week. And as you know (or maybe not) the road to Beachy’s can be long and monotonous, especially with a horse.

So to console myself and break the monotony, even if it didn’t last long, I stopped at Shady Crest and got a breakfast croissant. I have been looking for an excuse to do that anyway. The thing of it is, it didn’t last long enough. Maybe I should have gotten two. Those things are the best.

We are anticipating having Freeman and Cindy, Aaron Joel and Amy Diane from Dale, IL coming Friday evening. Our other children and grandchildren, or at least some of them plan to be here, too. We want to have grilled burgers and hot dogs and all the goodies to load on them for supper. The thing of it is, I have lot of cleaning to do before then. My house is so dirty. I’m ashamed to have anyone see it. Well, its not like dirty dirty, just dusty and messy.

In closing: You can’t live wrong and die right.

Since fresh green beans are on the menu, you might want to try this stir fry with a different twist.

Green Bean Stir-Fry

1 tablespoon soy sauce

2 garlic cloves, minced

1 teaspoon sesame seeds, toasted

1 teaspoon brown sugar

1 teaspoon peanut butter

3/4 pound fresh green beans, trimmed

4 1/2 teaspoons vegetable oil

In a bowl, combine the first five ingredients; set aside. In a large skillet, stir-fry green beans in oil until crisp-tender. Remove from heat. Add the soy sauce mixture; stir to coat.

Yield: 2 servings

Millie Otto of Arthur is a member of the Old Order Amish. Contact her by writing to 1584 CR 2000N, Arthur, IL 61911.

