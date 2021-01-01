MY AMISH HOME: Getting ahead, yet still behind

“And knowing that the time, that now it is high time to awake out of sleep: for now is our salvation nearer than when we believed. The night is far spent, the day is at hand: let us therefore cast off the works of darkness, and let us put on the armor of light. Let us walk honestly as in the day; not in rioting and drunkenness, not in chambering and wantonness, not in strife and envying. But put ye on the Lord Jesus Christ, and make not provisions for the flesh, to fulfill the lusts thereof.” Romans 13:11, 12, 13, 14
A dreary winter day, but still, not too bad. Actually, it really isn’t very cold. I thought it was a good time to clean up the barn and empty the wheelbarrow of its accumulated waste from Diamond while it wasn’t frozen. It seems according to the forecast we’ll be deprived of very much sunshine in the rest of the week.
That’s OK, we’ll manage. It just makes it inconvenient to charge batteries.
I am once again slogging. (Is that a word? Probably not proper English anyway.) I’m laboring away with my writing in the late afternoon. Why do I always do that? Well, today, first thing after I got home and had my snack. Are my priorities in order? I had to work on the checkbook. Never a pleasant task for me. It took me until it was time to go get Erwin.
I hope I won’t do the lame thing I did last week. I labored and sweated and you know — to get my column done on Tuesday evening as Erwin wasn’t working Wednesday. I didn’t want to leave early Wednesday morning just to take my papers to town. I got my things done in good time. Wow! I mentally patted myself on the back. It should have been farther down!
Wednesday morning I woke up at the usual time but thought I don’t have to get up as early but couldn’t go back to sleep. I got up, followed my usual routine, was going to chore then thought I don’t need to yet since we aren’t leaving as early. I went back to the house, was getting my coffee and slam! It hit me, not the coffee! But the thought, my papers are still on the buggy! I forgot to leave them in town. Groan! Well, there wasn’t anything to do except get ready and take them to town. Early. Oh, well, everything worked out OK. It was actually a beautiful morning to make that early morning trip.
I guess my vocation as a “mouse trainer” has basically ended. For several weeks, every morning there would be three mice in the feed barrel. The feed was low enough, they couldn’t jump out. I would catch them with the scoop and toss them out. It got to where when I’d lower the scoop, they would jump into it, knowing it gave them a free ride out. Sometimes they would miscalculate and jump too high. That’s when things went flying! And that’s why I had grain strewn across the barn floor.
Now lately a cat was sitting out there on the manger close by the barrel. There’s only one mouse now.
The other Sunday daughter Jan and Milton and the girls were here. They were about ready to go home when we heard a pounding outside. Milton went to investigate. There was a light in out shed. So Milton goes out to see what’s going on. Lloyd was out there and had cut a hole in the floor. I guess he was looking for a barrel of money! That is not where we hid it! As if!!
In all reality, he was looking for Marley, their one Dachshund. They had let her out of her pen when they chored and she didn’t come back. Then they heard her under our shed. She was having her puppies there. The only way to get was to cut a hole in the floor. After Lloyd had closed up the hole he was looking around as if maybe he lost something. I asked if he did. He said he didn’t but Jeffrey had moved the stuff away from the wall and he was trying to decide how it belongs.
I told him to leave thing. I’ll clean out the shed and put it back. It hasn’t been done yet. What am I waiting on! Spring, maybe?
In closing — "All that is beautiful, all that is best
Joy of activity, calmness of rest
Health for life’s pilgrimage
Strength for its strife
Sunshine to brighten the pathway of life
Courage to trust, tho’ the skies be o’ercast
Hope for the future born out of the past
Love that is tender and friends who are true
This is our New Year’s wish for you." Author unknown.
Maybe you’d like this dip. It’s a little late for a New Year’s Eve party, sorry. But you can have it anytime.
Hot Cheese Dip
1 (8 ounce) package cream cheese, softened
Cut into small chunks
2 cups shredded cheese, your favorite
½ cup half and half
1 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce
½ teaspoon dried minced onion
½ teaspoon Dijon mustard
4 pieces cooked bacon, cut into small strips
Coat inside of a 3½ quart slow cooker with cooking spray if desired
Add all ingredients except bacon. Stir well to mix.
Cover and cook on low for 1½ hours. Stir in bacon before serving.
Serve with crusty bread or crackers.
Yield: about 2 cups
Millie Otto of Arthur is a member of the Old Order Amish. Contact her by writing to 1584 CR 2000N, Arthur, IL 61911.