MY AMISH HOME: Getting ahead, yet still behind

Wednesday morning I woke up at the usual time but thought I don’t have to get up as early but couldn’t go back to sleep. I got up, followed my usual routine, was going to chore then thought I don’t need to yet since we aren’t leaving as early. I went back to the house, was getting my coffee and slam! It hit me, not the coffee! But the thought, my papers are still on the buggy! I forgot to leave them in town. Groan! Well, there wasn’t anything to do except get ready and take them to town. Early. Oh, well, everything worked out OK. It was actually a beautiful morning to make that early morning trip.

I guess my vocation as a “mouse trainer” has basically ended. For several weeks, every morning there would be three mice in the feed barrel. The feed was low enough, they couldn’t jump out. I would catch them with the scoop and toss them out. It got to where when I’d lower the scoop, they would jump into it, knowing it gave them a free ride out. Sometimes they would miscalculate and jump too high. That’s when things went flying! And that’s why I had grain strewn across the barn floor.

Now lately a cat was sitting out there on the manger close by the barrel. There’s only one mouse now.