MY AMISH HOME: Getting distracted by the corner hullaballoo!

“Whosoever therefore shall humble himself as this little child, the same is greatest in the kingdom of heaven. And whoso shall receive one such little child in my name receiveth me. But whoso shall offend one of these little ones which believe in me, it were better for him that a millstone were hanged about his neck, and that he were drowned in the depth of the sea. Woe unto the world because of offenses! For it must needs be that offenses come; but woe to that man by whom the offense cometh! – Matthew 18: 4, 5, 6, 7

Tuesday afternoon and it is actually almost warm. I do have my front door open. It seems the temperature fluctuates. When I got home this morning it was warm and humid. By noon there was a chilly wind. The morning rain we had early made me want to just stay in bed, but work must be done.

So I got up and went about my daily regimen. But you know what? I was so glad and thankful that I could. Praise God!

I wonder if anyone noticed the sky Saturday evening. It looked…different…to say the least. We were spared of a storm. We did get some rain and some of the raindrops hit the vent pipes pretty hard.

We watched what looked like a pretty severe (is that an oxymoron? Pretty severe?), anyway, it looked severe going around from the west to the north. The sky had a funny, reddish color. Was it hail?

Anyway, Saturday wasn’t too bad. Sister Coro took us to Plainview School’s end of term program. We were so glad she did. Otherwise we might not have got there.

They had a very good program. The singing was so good and meaningful as were the poems the children recited. All the singing and recitations were from memory, of course.

We appreciate our dedicated teachers. They do a good job.

Once again, I was so thankful for the structure of our schools, as well as churches, etc. It is such a blessing that we have the privilege of having our own church schools. May we never abuse that privilege.

Our mom had her 94th birthday, so in honor of that we girls — Louise, Ferne, Barb and I — and friend Nancy Gates took Mom to Yoder’s Monday morning and ate breakfast with her.

I felt like I didn’t have time and yet, one can’t always keep his/her nose to the grindstone, now can we? So I actually enjoyed my time off.

Barb, Mom and I went out to Prairieland Greenhouse before coming home. Oh my! The flowers! They are so beautiful! But I restrained myself. I only bought one, a pink Mandevilla.

I had some time before I needed to pick up hubby. I couldn’t go home and go back and it was too soon to go out to the workshop so I went to the library. Oh my! I hadn’t been in there since the shutdown in 2020. They remodeled and is it ever nice. I forgot how much I like going to the library. But I think now I’ll try to make time to go again.

I still picked up Erwin early and it was good that I did. A few minutes later and our corner probably would have been blocked off.

A semi-tanker with fertilizer couldn’t make the turn and his tank ended up on its back in the ditch.

I was so distracted by all the hullaballoo by the corner. Erwin wanted coffee when we got home so I fixed, or rather started, a cup for him and yes, I got distracted. By the time I remembered it was almost cold. So I said I’ll just heat water and add some hot water. Well, the teakettle almost boiled dry before I remembered, so I just started over fresh. And stayed with it until it was done.

We had all kinds of traffic at the corner, fire and rescue trucks, tow trucks, cop cars and backed up traffic for several hours.

I think they either need to redirect the semis or make the corner wider. Several years ago a milk truck laid his tank on the side. This winter, when the roads were snowy, a lumber semi made a wide turn and slid in the ditch. He wasn’t totally on his side but almost.

I just went out to get the mail and yes, that wind is cold. I’ll have to at least wear a sweatshirt when I go mow yard.

In closing: May we be strengthened by yesterday’s rain, so straight into tomorrow’s wind and cherish each moment of the sunshine today.

Like ham loaf? Try these hamburgers

1 1/2 lb. fully cooked, boneless ham

1/4 lb. pork

2 large eggs, lightly beaten

2/3 cup graham cracker crumbs

1/3 cup packed brown sugar

1/3 cup crushed pineapple plus 3 Tblsps. juice

1 Tblsp. spicy brown mustard

1/4 Tsp. ground cloves

8 slices Swiss cheese

8 Kaiser rolls, split

2 large tomatoes, sliced

1/2 cup honey mustard salad dressing

Pulse ham in food processor until finely ground. Mix with pork, eggs, cracker crumbs, sugar, pineapple and juice, mustard and cloves.

Shape into eight patties. Using fingertips make a shallow indentation in center of each patty so it remains flat while grilling. Refrigerate one hour.

Grill burgers, covered, over medium-high direct heat for 5-6 minutes; turn and grill another 3-4 minutes. Add a slice of cheese to each burger; grill, covered, until cheese melts, 1-2 minutes more. Remove from heat when thermometer reads 160 degrees. Place a burger on bottom half of each roll; add tomato slices. Drizzle with honey mustard dressing. Replace top half of roll. If desired, serve with additional dressing.

Millie Otto of Arthur is a member of the Old Order Amish. Contact her by writing to 1584 CR 2000N, Arthur, IL 61911.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Make your house a home For the holidays: Get inspiring home and gift ideas – sign up now! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.