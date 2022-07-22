MY AMISH HOME: Giving the boot to the boot

“Wherefore I also, after I heard of your faith in the Lord Jesus, and love unto all saints, Cease not to give thanks for you, making mention of you in my prayers; That the God of our Lord Jesus Christ, the Father of glory, may give unto you the spirit of wisdom and revelation in the knowledge of him. The eyes of your understanding being enlightened; that ye may know what is the hope of his calling, and what riches of the glory of his inheritance in the saints.” – Ephesians 1:15, 16, 17, 18

An absolutely beautiful summer day! I’d love to be out working — mowing yard, trimming, working in the garden. But it’s also so quiet, I’d almost hate to make a noise. But anyway, no problem since I still have my boot. How long, O lord? Sigh…

And yes, I’m still stumping around in my boot. It is hot and clumsy, but way better than a cast.

I was so disappointed yesterday. The doctor called and said he won’t be in his office as he had an emergency. So my appointment was pushed out three weeks.

Three weeks! Groan. Well, I expect by then my foot will be healed. But emergencies are emergencies. They can’t be helped.

It’s just so awkward and unhandy picking beans with a big old boot on your foot.

And yes, I picked a three-gallon bucket full of beans yesterday afternoon.

Sisters Cora and Irene had planned on taking me to the doctor, then we’d forage into Walmart and deplete some of their shelves.

We decided to go anyway even if my appointment was rescheduled. And no, we didn’t deplete their shelves. It really did cut my day short and put me behind schedule. What schedule, I ask myself?

My church report that was to be in the mail on Monday, I totally forgot about it. Then I didn’t get my one newsletter in the mail either. So today, I had two newsletters, church report and my column to write.

And I still need to clean my beans. I’ll wait until tomorrow to stuff them in cans. Then I can go out and pick some more.

I need to check the trees and flowers to see if the beetles left.

We had another wonderful rain Sunday. So now maybe the trees and flowers can recuperate from the onslaught of those things.

And maybe the sweet corn will be refreshed and produce somewhat of a crop.

It seems about all the garden can produce is beans and ground cherries. Much as I love ground cherries, I don’t want them to do a takeover.

The tomato plants look healthy. I hope they produce a goodly amount. I love canning tomato products.

Matter of fact, I just plain love canning. It just doesn’t take as much for two people.

And then there’s Shady Crest. Sigh…too convenient!

I just recently discovered from time to time they have individual servings of veggie pizza. Yummy! So good and way too convenient.

The way I see it, if I buy ingredients to make some of those things, I have all the different ingredients and some might spoil before I can use them, so I justify myself in buying individual servings. Today they had fruit pizza. But I talked myself out of those. I had a bag of fresh peaches. I figured we could eat those.

But I tell you, that store spoils me.

We were in church Sunday at daughter Jane and Milton Yoder’s. And praise God. My digestive system has straightened up, so not only could I be spiritually fed, but I could partake of Jane’s delicious meal.

She had made egg salad. I told her if there’s any left, I want to take some home and also a loaf of bread. That will be our supper.

Wouldn’t you know it, I forgot.

But around 4 p.m., I told hubby I’m taking the bike to Milton’s and getting that egg salad. I really wanted it for supper.

It was so good.

In closing: Sandwich spread is what people get when they eat too much between meals.

Fresh peaches are in. So let’s have pie.

Peach Cream Pie

1 nine-inch unbaked pie shell

4 cups fresh, sliced peaches

1 cup sugar, divided

2 Tblsps. flour

1 egg

1/2 tsp. vanilla

1/4 tsp. salt

1 cup sour cream

Topping:

1/3 cup sugar

1/3 cup flour

1/2 tsp. nutmeg

1/4 cup butter

Put peaches in a bowl; sprinkle with 1/4 cup sugar. Combine flour, egg, vanilla, salt and remaining sugar; fold in sour cream. Stir in peaches; pour into crust. Bake at 400 degrees for 15 minutes. Reduce heat to 350 degrees. Bake for 20 minutes.