MY AMISH HOME: Go for the bloomin' onion, stay for the funnel cakes

“As also in all his epistles, speaking in them of these things; in which are some things hard to be understood, which they that are unlearned and unstable wrest, as they do also the other scriptures, unto their own destruction. Ye therefore, beloved, seeing ye know these things before, beware lest ye also, being led away with the error of the wicked, fall from your own steadfastness. But grow in grace, and in the knowledge of our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. To him be glory, both now and forever. Amen.” 1 Peter 3:16, 17, 18.

There is a thunderstorm in the forecast for this afternoon. And I was going to do laundry when I finish this. Maybe it won’t happen until later. After the fact. I don’t really have to do laundry, just wanted to. If the thunderstorm is like it was recently, it won’t be bad. It was just a rolling, rumbling, sometimes booming, storm, and not much wind.

I may be weird, but to me, it is sort of comforting, knowing this was totally God and He is in control.

And yes, it is fall, although according to the calendar, we still have a little more than a week of summer

I like the saying that was on the cover of a magazine I got; Autumn is the second spring, every leaf is a flower.

Some of my flowers are past their prime so I want to replace them with mums.

Rueben Troyers, north of Beachy’s Bulk Foods have, I want to say, thousands, but maybe they just put out a thousand. Anyway, they have all colors, so I want to go before all the prettiest colors are gone. Maybe they are already.

Anyway, I just hope I have time.

It’s been a little chaotic around here. I’ve been trying to do some deep cleaning. I’ve got the bedroom done. This past Friday I started on the bathroom. I got the walls and window down curtains washed, then sis Barb called and said our Aunt Lucy Yutzy is not well, shall we go visit? Well, yes, I can surely finish when we get back as we can’t stay long.

OK, we stayed too long. Lucy enjoyed our visit as did her daughter JoEllen, who is legally blind.

When we got back, I put a few things away, did the chores then it was time to go clean. OK, I’ll finish tomorrow afternoon.

When I got home Saturday afternoon, hubby wanted to go to the Broomcorn Festival to watch the parade.

I was late getting home, because a group of us, the girls we were with in our teen years and I are still in a circle letter, met at Yoder’s for breakfast and to reconnect. At times like that, you don’t just eat and run.

So yeah, by the time I got home, I had barely time to catch my breath.

I really thought I didn’t have time to go watch a parade, plus we had to take the wheelchair for Erwin. But son-in-law Lloyd said we should be OK if we get there early. They were there with their ponies giving rides.

So I turned my back on the mess and we left with sis Ferne as our taxi. We should have left earlier as we still had to park a distance away.

But we made out OK. Hubby wasn’t too sure about me pushing him, but it was alright. I never even dumped him!

I even got to eat a funnel cake. I haven’t had one in years. They are so not healthy, but do they ever make my mouth happy!

I wanted a bloomin’ onion, but we weren’t there long enough.

The way it was, I had to take a number to wait on my funnel cake. While waiting, I watched another parade — of just people. So interesting. All kinds, all ages. My favorite was a lady who wore a T-shirt with the saying "Support wildlife, raise boys!"

Our grandson Lucas pushed Erwin back to the car when we were ready to leave. We were very grateful, especially hubby. It seems he trusted Lucas more than me. Probably because he is stronger!

I was glad we went. It was a treat!

My mess was still in the living room when we got home. It is still is!

Yesterday (Monday) I had to do the church letter and community newsletter. Then we went to visit Aunt Lucy again. We got home around 2:30 p.m. then I had to do laundry.

Then today (sigh) life is hard. I’ll just go drink tea!

In closing: Magnetism, as you recall from physics class, is a powerful force that causes certain items to be attracted to the refrigerator.

Are you having brunch? How about fixing this quiche?

Pepperoni Pizza Quiche

1 unbaked nine-inch pastry shell

1 cup (4 oz.) shredded swiss cheese, divided

4 eggs

1 1/2 cups half-and-half cream

1/2 tsp. salt

1/2 tsp. dried oregano

1/8 tsp. cayenne pepper

1/8 tsp. pepper

1 large onion, chopped

2 Tbsps. vegetable oil

1 can (14 ½ oz.) diced tomatoes, undrained

1/2 tsp. dried thyme

1/4 tsp. sugar

1/8 tsp. basil

12 slices pepperoni, chopped

1 cup (4 oz.) shredded mozzarella cheese

1/4 cup spiced ripe olives

Bake unpricked pie shell at 375 degrees for 11 minutes. Sprinkle with 2/3 cup of swiss cheese. In a bowl, whisk the eggs, cream, salt, oregano, cayenne and pepper; pour over cheese. Bake for 25-30 minutes or until knife inserted near center comes out clean.

Meanwhile, in a skillet, sauté onion in oil until tender. Stir in the tomatoes, thyme, sugar and basil. Bring to a boil. Reduce heat; simmer, uncovered, for 15 minutes, or until liquid has evaporated. Top with tomato mixture. Sprinkle with the pepperoni, mozzarella cheese and olives. Bake five minutes longer, or until cheese is melted. Let stand for 15 minutes before cutting. Yield: 6-8 servings.

Millie Otto of Arthur is a member of the Old Order Amish. Contact her by writing to 1584 CR 2000N, Arthur, IL 61911.

