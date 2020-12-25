MY AMISH HOME: Going back to Cadwell

“Now when Jesus was born in Bethlehem of Judea in the days of Herod the King, behold, there came wise men from the east of Jerusalem, saying, Where is he that is born King of the Jews? For we have seen his star in the east, and are come to worship him. And when they were come into the house, they saw the young child with Mary his mother, and fell down and worshipped him: and when they had opened their treasures, they presented unto him gifts; gold, and frankincense and myrrh.” – Matthew 2:1, 2, 11.

The second day of winter, it is mild and sunny. But the forecast is for a frigid 9 degrees by Thursday. I so hope that is wrong and it really won’t get that cold! I am such a wimp! But next week is full moon so….

I wonder how many of you saw the star, actually, two planets close together, on Monday evening?

We missed it, or anyway, I think we did. I think maybe I saw it but didn’t know what I was looking at. I really should have got out my binoculars. I just didn’t think about that.

I am hoping this week will be more smooth trailing. Last week was quite chaotic.

You know, Murphy’s Law, if something can go wrong, it will. Who was Murphy, anyway?