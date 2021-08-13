MY AMISH HOME: Goldfish a cure for psoriasis?

“The Lord knoweth how to deliver the godly out of temptations, and to reserve the unjust unto the day of judgement to be punished: But chiefly them that walk after the flesh in the lust of uncleanness, and despise government: Presumptuous are they, self-willed, and they are not afraid to speak evil of dignities. Whereas angels, which are greater in power and might, bring not railing accusation against them before the Lord.” 2 Peter 2:9,10,11

Today is one of those days when just breathing brings on a sweat. It is really warm. Actually on Tuesday at 2 p.m., our weather station has 122 heat index. But hang on, it’s Illinois, it will change. For once I’m glad I don’t have to work outside. We do have a fairly decent breeze through the house.

My garden is winding down. I think I still have beans. I should have picked them yesterday afternoon, but it was so muddy. Now today I won’t have time until later on in the afternoon. If I wait too long the mosquitoes almost carry me away. And they always bite where I can’t reach to scratch.

The sweet corn didn’t amount to much. At least our horse gets some good meals out of it. The tomatoes are fair. It’s just, I can’t eat very many, it stirs up my R.A.

This is now later in the day and it is really warm. Heat index is 118 degrees. I went to Shady Crest after getting Erwin at the workshop. I wanted some melons and peaches. It is just too warm to cook!

So, BLT’s, melons and peaches are on the menu. I guess for supper as hubby is conked out on the recliner. No lunch for him. He did eat a couple of fresh apricots on the way home so I guess he’ll be OK.

We pass by a little farmette when we go to work. A family with six boys live there. The oldest boy is eleven. We have watched improvements being made over the years. They have planted trees that have really grown and one of these days, it will look really nice. At one time we would see chickens, but I haven’t seen any for a while. But now they have a cow, a family cow and I think I’ll call her Miss Patience.

She may be of Brown Swiss heritage or maybe a mix, I don’t know. I thought she looked like the kind you would just go out in the pasture and milk.

And yes, this morning they were doing just that. Momma was on one side milking. A little tot stood by the cow's head. It looked like he was feeding her bits of grass or maybe hay. Another little fellow was on the other side, also milking or at least trying, and the third little tyke was holding her tail, probably so she wouldn’t swish Momma in the face. So, Miss Patience, don’t you think?

I almost envied them. It was such a pastoral scene.

I haven’t talked with any of the store people on the County Line about their evening except F. D. Andy. He said it was a success. In four hours’ time they had given away 150 pounds of pulled pork in sandwiches. I hope all the people eating sandwiches bought something, with the exception of maybe little children.

He didn’t say, he just said it was fun.

My husband has been dealing with psoriasis for probably two years. It just kept getting worse. I wrote a request in one of our community newspapers, the one out of PA., asking if anyone has dealt with it and what causes it. I got several replies, one said it’s genetic, a couple said stress can cause it. Anyway, some were doable, some not so much.

Of course the Natural Wellness Remedies book first off states diet. Well, yes, nothing that tastes good. Barely doable for hubby. One remedy really tickled my funny bone. This lady said she heard, but didn’t try it herself, but to get goldfish. They will take the psoriasis. If they die, just get more until your psoriasis is gone. I don’t think that’s happening in this house. I have enough to do without cleaning out a fishbowl periodically. And anyway, where oh where would I put it!

I am trying yet a different salve. A natural herbal salve that one girl said worked for her. We’ll give that a chance, but goldfish? I don’t think so.

In closing. How many boxes of thin mints do I need to eat before I can see results?

How about this frozen dessert? You’ll also need a pot of coffee I am thinking.

Frozen ice cream delight

2 ½ cups cream-filled chocolate sandwich cookie crumbs, divided

½ cup butter, melted

½ cup sugar

½ gallon chocolate, coffee or vanilla ice cream, softened

2 cups powdered sugar

2/3 cup semisweet chocolate chips

½ cup butter, cubed

1 can (12 ounces) evaporated milk

1 teaspoon vanilla

1 ½ cups salted peanuts

1 carton (8 ounces) frozen whipped topping, thawed

Combine 2 cups cookie crumbs with butter and sugar. (I don’t add the sugar). Press into the bottom of a 9x13 pan. Freeze for 15 minutes.

Spread ice cream over the crumbs; freeze until firm, about 3 hours.

In small saucepan, combine the powdered sugar, chocolate chips, butter and evaporated milk. Bring to a boil; boil for 8 minutes. Remove from heat; stir in vanilla. Cool to room temperature.

Spoon sauce over ice cream layer; sprinkle with peanuts. Freeze until firm. Spread whipped topping over the top; sprinkle with remaining cookie crumbs. Freeze for at least 3 hours before serving.

Millie Otto of Arthur is a member of the Old Order Amish. Contact her by writing to 1584 CR 2000N, Arthur, IL 61911.

