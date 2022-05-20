MY AMISH HOME: Good advice from the horseshoe guy

“And when the chief Shepherd shall appear, ye shall receive a crown of glory that fadeth not away. Likewise, ye younger, submit yourselves unto the elder. Yea, all of you be subject one to another, and be clothed with humility: for God resisteth the proud and giveth grace to the humble. Humble yourselves therefore under the mighty hand of God that he may exalt you in due time. Casting all your care upon him; for he careth for you.” – Peter 5: 4, 5, 6, 7

Ahh! A beautiful summer day! I just got in from my walk out to the mailbox to collect the mail. It is ever so nice, quiet and peaceful. I’d like to just go out and putter around. I still have a couple of flowers to plant.

I need a couple more rose bushes. Two of mine that I thought were dead are sprouting. But they are sprouting from below the graft. So they will not be a true rose.

I did get some garden planted. I was dreading it. I almost gave up having a garden. But I did have seeds and some plants so I take up my hoe and trudge out there. Actually, I had the tiller. And while tilling, I knew that I really loved working in the garden. But, and I don’t mean to whine and complain, or do I?. Anyway, the top layer of the garden is just, well, almost like gravel.

But I planted in faith. As it says in 1 Corinthians 3:6, I have planted, Apollos watered, but God gave the increase.

I do believe I will have to water this evening. I had only one pepper plant. It didn’t make it or rather it looks puny enough that I don’t think it will. I don’t know, did it get too hot under the hotcap or is it just lonely?

I could mow yard again. I just mowed Friday. I got so perturbed with those dandelions. They just bend down so the mower misses them, then as I go on, they rise up behind me. Blip, blip, blip.

I thought this week seemed to full. I was wondering how I would manage. I originally had a horseshoeing appointment on Monday. And you all know how I feel about those. I have an appointment on Wednesday in Decatur. Then my horseshoeing appointment was moved to Wednesday. Now what? It freed up my Monday, but? So the horseshoer suggested I just bring my rig there, leave the horse, get picked up there, go do my Decatur thing, come back there, get the rig, and go home. So that’s the plan for now.

Today, Tuesday, granddaughter Kaitlyn is with us and Thursday Kaitlyn and her sister Andrea will be with us. Maybe Andrea can help me with some of my things.

Church will be here on our little commune in a little over two weeks. I still haven’t got everything in place yet.

Of course, our one bookcase isn’t home yet so I can’t put all the books away.

But I have other stuff, like knick-knacks, aren’t put back yet.

Our family spent Sunday evening with sister Dorothy Hostetler. We had supper on her back yard patio. It is so nice out there. She has a big firepit and it is so very private. Almost made me envious.

We all took food along. I made the Spring Jello Salad. The recipe was in my column last week.

Some weren’t too impressed with the lemon. If I make it again, I’ll go with orange Jello and mandarin oranges and no bananas.

Oh my! My thoughts just want to drive around like the puffy white clouds in the sky. Somehow or other, I’m just sort of blank today.

In closing: “See each morning a world made anew, as if it were the morning of the very first day…treasure and use it, as if it were the final hour of the very last day,” – Fay Hartzell Arnold

As for a recipe, how about a taco salad? It’s delicious, trust me.

Taco Salad

1 medium head of lettuce

1 small can kidney beans

1 medium onion

8 oz. shredded cheddar cheese

4 medium tomatoes

1 pkg. taco chips

1 lb. hamburger, browned

1 pkg. taco seasoning

Dressing:

8 oz. thousand island dressing

1/3 cup sugar

1 Tblsp. taco seasoning

1 Tblsp. taco sauce

Brown hamburger, add taco seasoning, reserving 1 Tblsp. for dressing. Cool. Cut up lettuce as for tossed salad. Layer ingredients in salad bowl. Rinse and drain kidney beans before adding. Add diced tomatoes, chips and dressing just before serving.

Millie Otto of Arthur is a member of the Old Order Amish. Contact her by writing to 1584 CR 2000N, Arthur, IL 61911.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0