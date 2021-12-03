MY AMISH HOME: Got a serious case of the cotton brain

“Take heed, brethren, lest there be in any of you an evil heart of unbelief, in departing from the living God. But exhort one another daily, while it is called today; lest any of you be hardened through the deceitfulness of sin. For we are made partakers of Christ, if we hold the beginning of our confidence unto the end; while it is said, Today if ye will hear his voice, harden not your hearts, as in the provocation.” – Hebrews 3:12, 13, 14, 15

Tomorrow we flip the calendar page to the last month of the year. How can it be already? When I was just a wee tot, we had long, glorious days of summer. And it took eons from one Christmas to the next. Now one can hardly catch a breath and pay the bills until the next one is upon us. What happened?

Today is a fairly mild day, sort of wispily cloudy, not really cold, but still, I don’t want to spend a lot of time outside.

It could be partly due to the fact that I’m feeling a little under the weather. Or whatever. I’d rather be “under a blanket”! I don’t feel really bad, but not really good, either.

I believe a lunch of really hot chicken noodle soup would definitely be in order.

I’ve been drinking hot tea until I almost slosh when I walk.

What really doesn’t contribute to my feeling of well-being, or the lack thereof, is my really full schedule.

Husband Erwin’s cousin passed away, so we want to go to visitation this evening, cutting my writing time short. And tomorrow is the funeral, so I can’t take my papers in like I usually do. I’ll have to get it all in order this evening.

That makes for a tired brain that already feels like a wad of cotton.

Of course, I don’t know what to blame some of the things on that happened recently. Maybe my brain is always a little cottony.

Not only do I lose or misplace things, but the other day I was doing laundry. I’ve done some pretty lame things, like putting the hose in the rinse tub and getting side-tracked until I hear water trickling. Oops! The rinse tub is overflowing. Or then, I turn on the hot water instead of the cold.

But on the other day, what I did was just really lame. I usually put in a load of clothes and those wash while I rinse the previous load and put those through the spinner, then I hang those out and I’m ready to repeat the process.

Well! I opened the machine, the dasher was merrily slow, sloshing away, but…no clothes! Oh! I had added more detergent, started the dasher and forgot to add the clothes! Sigh….

It could have been worse. At least it wasn’t an automatic that went through the whole cycle and drained the water.

So anyway, we’ve had two family Thanksgiving dinners, our Otto family minus Milton and Jane and family, they were in Indiana, on Thanksgiving Day, with daughter Rachel doing the meal. Oh my! Fried chicken, mashed potatoes, dressing, right brown gravy and pies. I’ll take the hot stuff over pies any day! Her meal was over the top good!

On Sunday, my Plank siblings were at Dale and Louise Kauffman’s. Same story, second chapter of good food. We did have turkey along with chicken.

Aren’t we glad the Pilgrims had turkey for their meal and we can continue that tradition? What if they would have shot a coyote and roasted that?

We’ll have our Plank Christmas dinner at Elmer and Barb Gingerich’s, Lord willing.

Some were sharing memories and mentioned a dessert our mom used to make way back in the day before whipped topping, cream cheese, and all that stuff. They thought it might be good to have that. So I hunted up a recipe that compares. Mom didn’t remember? The recipe will be at the end of my column.

I may have to forego my usual Ritz Cracker Pudding if I make that. Also, sis LaDonna would like to have cornbread salad, so…

In closing: an optimist is a person who thinks a housefly is searching for a way out.

And now for an old-timey recipe….

Graham Cracker Pudding

Crust:

2 Cups Graham Cracker crumbs

6 Tblsps. brown sugar (mom thinks she used white). Either one would work

1/2 cup melted butter

Vanilla pudding:

3 1/2 cups milk, scalded

3 ½ cups sugar

1/3 cup cornstarch

1/2 cup milk

2 egg yolks (save the whites)

1 tsp. vanilla

1 Tblsp. butter

Bake crust in nine-inch by 13-inch cake pan 5-8 minutes. Combine sugar, cornstarch, ½ cup milk and egg yolks. Stir into scalded milk. (Brought just to a boiling point, but not boiling). Heat (medium heat) until it comes to a boil, stirring constantly. It takes awhile. Add 1 tsp. vanilla and 1 Tblsp. butter. Cool and pour onto the graham cracker crust. Top with stiffly beaten egg whites. Put in oven (or broiler) until egg whites are a light brown. Let cool and serve.

Millie Otto of Arthur is a member of the Old Order Amish. Contact her by writing to 1584 CR 2000N, Arthur, IL 61911.

