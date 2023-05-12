“For this is the will of God, even your sanctification, that ye should abstain from fornication. That everyone of you should know how to possess his vessel in sanctification and honor; not in the lust of concupiscence, even as the Gentiles which know not God. That no man go beyond and defraud his brother in any matter: because that the Lord is the avenger of all such, as we have forewarned you and testified. For God hath not called us unto uncleanness but unto holiness.” – 1 Thessalonians 4:3, 4, 5, 6, 7

This is the day the Lord has made. Let us be glad and rejoice in it. I ought to tell myself that every day. But sometimes I forget. Or maybe I should say, I just don’t think about it. Or just take it for granted. Like I do too many things. Sigh. But today it was easy, it is so pleasant.

Yesterday morning (Monday) we had a bit of a thunderstorm and wind. It was time to leave for work. I went out to hitch up and eyed those very unfriendly looking clouds.

I thought earlier the clouds looked like they had wind. It got really dark and yes, the wind picked up. I came back in and told hubby we are not leaving. We oldies have no business on the road if it storms.

So we stayed put. I wrote my community newsletter and got that in the mail.

It didn’t storm as bad as it looked like it might. We were about 45 minutes or so later than usual. It wasn’t a big deal. I don’t like it but what can one do?

It kind of bugged me. I had a ton of laundry and how will I get it dry? But by the time I got home it seemed like it might clear off so I washed a couple of loads. Mostly cleaning rags.

And yes, by the time we got home at noon it had mostly cleared. So I washed the rest of the mountain.

Ahh! Wonderful! I could even hang everything on my pulley lines. It was so fun.

Our granddaughter Mary Lorene and Mikel Yutzy and their Alex and Cheyenne came to our house Friday evening after the wedding. What a privilege that was.

We sat and talked and talked until 12:30. They had to leave at 1 a.m. to go to the airport. So they barely had an hour to sleep.

I would do it again in a heartbeat.

As for the wedding, we did have a beautiful day. So, are we privileged characters? It felt like it.

The meal was superb. Mashed potatoes, dressing, rich, brown gravy. The gravy was so good. I could have eaten it for pudding.

The dressing tasted like Mom’s long-ago dressing. I always thought no one could make dressing as good as my mom.

They had strawberry cream pie with a graham cracker crust. The crust was way better than the ones you buy all smashed down in a pan. It was over the top. The whole meal was just flat out good!

What is it about a wedding meal that is so good? Maybe it’s because it’s made in large quantities. But yeah, they are just plain good.

And yes, I’m glad that is now history.

So many things took a back seat because of the wedding.

One thing that did cast a shadow over the day was that brother-in-law Elmer Gingerich went to St. John’s Hospital in Springfield. He had a mass on his brain.

He had surgery yesterday (Monday). He is doing OK, as far as I know at this point. We just don’t know yet what the mass was.

I do know they need prayers.

Elmer also has a sister-in-law in the hospital. Also his mom. She had two hernias fixed.

If a man has that problem, is it a “him”-nia? Duh!

In closing: Friendship is knowing that even when you feel all alone, you aren’t, because someone cares about you and will be there to pick you up.

Try this cornbread recipe. Great to serve with your creamy white chili or regular chili.

Fiesta Cornbread

1 cup yellow cornmeal

3/4 tsp. Baking soda

1/2 tsp. salt

1 cup buttermilk

8 1/4 oz. creamed corn

2 eggs, beaten

2 jalapeno peppers, chopped

1 onion, chopped

1/4 cup vegetable oil

1 1/2 cup sharp cheddar cheese, shredded and divided

(or use pepper jack)

Combine first three ingredients in a large bowl. Add buttermilk and next four ingredients, stirring just until dry ingredients are moistened.

Heat oil in a cast iron skillet; spoon in half of batter. Sprinkle with one cup of cheese; pour remaining batter over top. Sprinkle with remaining ½ cup of cheese; bake at 400 degrees for 40 minutes.