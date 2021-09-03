MY AMISH HOME: Gully washer weather always happens in Mattoon

“He that turneth away his ear from hearing the law, even his prayer shall be an abomination. Whoso causeth the righteous to astray in an evil way, he shall fall himself into his own pit: but the upright shall have good things in possession. The rich man is wise in his own conceit; but the poor that hath understanding searcheth him out. When righteous men do not rejoice, there is no glory: but when the wicked rise, a man is hidden. He that covereth his sins shall not prosper: but whose confesseth and forsaketh them shall have mercy.” Proverbs 28:9,10,11,12,13

Another Tuesday. Just how many Tuesdays can a person have in one week, anyway? It seems I barely get anything done and it’s Tuesday again! And it seems summer has scarcely begun then the spring birds, redwing blackbirds, meadowlarks, dickcissels, have taken off again. Even the robins have gone somewhere else already. And other signs of fall are all around. Sigh…

I’m seeing quite a few woolly worms, too many black one to suit me! I’ve seen some white ones and also some that were dark at each end and light in the middle. But I guess it will still depend on the weather on what kind of winter we’ll have.

It seems the older I get, the more I dislike frigid, cold weather, sigh…

We have had a really good summer, even if the temperature climbed to the triple digits. We’ve had plenty of rain, the crops look good. I don’t like to look at the corn fields. It seems they are already losing their green color. Will not looking at them make a difference??

I thought things were slowing down somewhat, but maybe not. There are still peaches and pears to can and grape juice to make. Hopefully it doesn’t all come in the same week.

We went to the visitation of a former neighbor, Rueben Miller. He also was our horseshoer for many years.

For that reason I didn’t do any of my cleaning on Friday evening. I had it all on Saturday, but I still got home at a fairly decent time but I was really tired. I seriously wanted to just crash but I knew I had to do the laundry as I wasn’t going to be home long enough on Monday to do it. So I rested a bit, fixed a snack for lunch, rested a bit more, and then drug myself out to the wash machine.

What was a real day brightener and made me forget (mostly) my tiredness, is that granddaughter Andrea came over to spend some time here. She also wanted to dig through my stash of books to find something to read. That girl is a girl after my own heart. She loves to read and loves school. I did too. I never excelled in anything, was just mediocre at best, but still loved it. Especially the library! I devoured biographies. Most were an orange hard cover book and I’d read those two or three times.

I’m beginning to think maybe I should quit going to Mattoon. Several weeks ago I went; we had a real gully washer while I was there. Sister Coro Otto took me and we were in Walmart when it happened. This time we were in Aldi. We waited awhile for the rain to let up. Maybe we could have done what one lady did. She cut a small square out of a paper bag so she could see and popped the bag over her head. I guess it worked, but it did look a bit hilarious!

It let up and we didn’t have any more rain until we were almost in Arthur, then we had another cloudburst.

While in Walmart, I wondered what’s up? A lot of the shelves were empty, Fortunately, I got what I wanted. Well, what I didn’t forget! But maybe that wouldn’t have been on the shelf. It was actually a little bit discouraging.

Well, time marches on. I must get this done. We are going to another visitation this evening. This is for Reuben’s wife. His funeral was Sunday, she passed away Monday morning. They were married over 65 years. She, Fannie, his wife was not in good health and now she can join him and doesn’t have to suffer loneliness along with poor health. But still, my heart goes out to the children, losing both parents that close together.

In closing — It is the duty of the pastor to comfort the distress and distress the comfortable.

How about making an end of the garden relish.

End of the Garden Relish

2 quart small cucumbers, sliced or chunked

1 quart carrots, sliced or chunked

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

1 quart celery, chunked

2 quart large lima beans

2 quart small lima beans

1 quart onions, sliced or chopped

1 quart string beans

Cook each in salt water until tender. Or put altogether and cook at once in a stock pot. Cook until tender. Drain. Place in cold water until syrup is ready. It would be good to cook carrots separate as it takes them longer. The other things may get too soft.

Soak in boiling water: 8 peppers cut up

Cauliflower, cut up, to taste

Drain and soak with the other veggies.

Syrup:

5 cups sugar

4 cups water

2 ½ cups vinegar

1 teaspoon turmeric

2 teaspoons celery seed

8 whole cloves

1 stick cinnamon

1 teaspoon salt

Boil together until well blended. Pour over vegetables. Let set overnight. Or can right away. Keep syrup and vegetables hot, dip into jars and seal.

Millie Otto of Arthur is a member of the Old Order Amish. Contact her by writing to 1584 CR 2000N, Arthur, IL 61911.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.