MY AMISH HOME: Hot summer is like walking on pretzels

“And he said unto the disciples, the days will come, when ye shall desire to see one of the days of the Son of Man, and ye shall not see it. And they shall say to you, See here; or, see there; go not after them, nor follow them. For as the lightning that lighteneth out of one part under heaven, shineth unto the other part under heaven; so shall also the son of man be in his day. But first he must suffer many things. And be rejected of this generation. And as it was in the days of Noah, so shall it be also in the days of the Son of Man.” – Luke 17: 22, 23, 24, 25, 26.

Did we want warm? I did! And we have it! Maybe a little plenty warm. And plenty dry, to my way of thinking, but God is in control. Remember, early on in the tail end of winter and early spring, it rained, then rained again and again? I, for one, was really wishing for warm and a little drier. Now? The lawns are just dry and brown. It’s like walking on pretzels.

And today I realized something is wrong with our weeping cherry tree. On close inspection, yes, those dreaded Japanese beetles staged an invasion. No wonder the tree is “weeping”!

I realize now, that is also what is wrong with my one rose plant. I have worked so hard with my roses already this season.

They were almost stripped of leaves, just naked branches. I sprayed and fertilized and watered and finally, new growth. Now this…grrr!

Quite a few years ago, in the pre-stroke era, we had a really bad invasion. It was also over July 4th. We were gone a couple of days and came home to devastation. They were really bad that year and maybe the next, too. I don’t remember what we did. I know people were about at wits end, trying to get rid of them. I can’t remember what worked. I guess I just have to try what I have on hand and see what works.

Our hearts go out in sympathy for sister Irene Miller. Her husband passed away this past Thursday. He had Parkinson’s and it affected his breathing.

We are sorry for the loss of husband, dad, grandpa, brother, uncle, friend.

The funeral was held Sunday at Penn Station in Arthur. I believe Arthur experienced something that doesn’t happen very often.

Although Levi was Mennonite, he had many Amish relatives and friends. So I expect almost every available hitching spot in Arthur was taken.

If anyone feels moved to send Irene (Mrs. Levi) a card, her address is Mrs. Levi Miller, 405 N. Beech St., Arthur, IL 61911. Irene’s sister Cora lives in the duplex with Irene and will also greatly feel the loss. Her address is Cora Otto, 407 N. Beech St., Arthur, IL 61911.

We are happy to announce the arrival of great-grandson number five.

Our oldest grandson, Ervin and Joanna Miller are the happy parents. He will answer to the name of Eric Lynn. Probably just Eric until he’s really naughty, then it will be Eric Lynn Miller!

Our daughter Cynthia and Freeman (Ervin’s parents) had to go on to New York without taking a peek of the new little bundle.

Freemans were scheduled to leave for New York at 5 p.m. on Friday. Little Eric didn’t make his entrance into this world until 10 a.m.. They were in the hospital at Carbondale and didn’t have enough time to go there and back before leaving for New York.

So I expect their trip home will seem twice as long.

They went to New York to visit their daughter Mary Lorene and Mikel Yutzy and also to bring home their daughter Margaret who has been there helping Mikel.

We would have really liked to go but I think our traveling days are mostly over.

Monday evening Mikels and Freemans were going to have a cookout and watch fireworks. I guess fireworks-watching is mostly over for us, too. They start too late! My bed and rest are much more important to me at this stage of the game.

I figure watching fireworks is not going to enhance the quality of my life anyway. Not nearly as much as getting to bed at a decent time.

But to each his own…whatever…

In closing: Better than being the head of the family is being the heart of it.

Maybe this week we could have some refreshing lime pie. Don’t like lime? Try lemon.

Lime Pie

3 cups graham cracker crumbs

1/2 cup butter

2/3 cup butter, melted

Combine cracker crumbs, sugar and butter. Press onto bottom and sides of two greased nine-inch pie pans.

3 (14 oz.) cans sweetened condensed milk

5 egg yolks

2 cups lime juice