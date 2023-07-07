“Who is a wise man endued with knowledge among you? Let him show out of a good conversation his works with meekness of wisdom. But if ye have bitter envying and strife in your hearts, glory not, and lie not against the truth. This wisdom descendeth not from above, but is earthly, sensual, devilish. For where envying and strife is, there is confusion and every evil work. But the wisdom that is from above is first pure, then peaceable, gentle and easy to be entreated, full of mercy, and good fruits, without partiality and without hypocrisy. And the fruit of righteousness is sown in peace of them that make peace.” – James 3:13, 14, 15, 16, 17, 18

On this late Tuesday afternoon, clouds are gathering on the horizon. It was a really nice day, in spite of being quite warm. The east was really red this morning. Does that mean some more rain and storms? Maybe I should go mow the yard.

Quite a few trees got trimmed out last week. We got some much needed rain, but it was accompanied by strong winds, thunder and lightning. Some heavy strikes occurred.

We went to sister Esther and Andy Mast for coffee break this morning. They have a large pine tree west of their kitchen window. Esther was standing in the kitchen when this large branch broke off and came hurtling toward the window. I was thinking she said lightning struck, but now I’m not sure, maybe it was just the wind. It was scary. And made a big mess.

But at least it didn’t damage anything except tearing the clothesline.

Last week we were again reminded and thankful, reminded of the good horse we have and thankful for God’s protecting hand.

I was waiting by the lunchroom door of the workshop while Erwin was getting in the buggy. It takes him long, he has only one good hand and one good leg. And that leg gets weak if he is really tired after a morning at the workshop.

He was almost on, still had his one foot outside when a bin of brackets got dumped on the concrete behind the buggy.

Now, our horse is really skittish about loud noises behind him.

So he lurches forward and goes out the drive. It unbalanced Erwin so that he was half-lying in the buggy. And I was … not ... in … the … buggy!

Scary, indeed! Diamond went out the drive, headed south and trotted on. I came along behind puffing and panting, praying God would get things in control. He did.

Erwin collected himself the best he could, got the lines in his hand and told Diamond to “whoa.”

He did. But then he ambled on, like it was what he was supposed to do, went in the health food store drive, over to the hitch rack and stopped. When I got there, I got on the buggy and we went on home. As if nothing had ever happened.

But our hearts were pounding and overflowing with thankfulness. God is good! All the time!

Granddaughter Andrea also had a scary experience. Her teacher, Emily, had taken her students from school that she taught this past year, to her home for the day.

They had a grand time and I guess one of the highlights was the slip and slide kickball game. They really had a splashing good time! Even if things got slippy!

The scary part came when Emily was taking them home, they were all on a wagon, 12 or so, I’m not sure, now, how many there were. But when they got to the railroad crossing on the 133, they neither saw nor heard a train. They get to the crossing and down come the arms and on come the lights. They stopped fast, a couple of the children jumped off and helped get the horse backed up. The arm came down on the horse’s head, right behind the ears.

Scary? Oh yes! Andrea said she had nightmares after that.

In closing: Do we ever actually grow up, or do we just figure out how to act in public?

I guess this week we’ll try this vegetable relish. Eat it as a salad.

Vegetable relish

A total of 8 cups of vegetables. You decide how much of each veggie you want.

Onions, diced or sliced

Celery, diced

Peas

Corn

Green beans

Green (or red) peppers, diced or julienned

Sauce:

1/2 cup sugar

1/2 cup vegetable oil

1/4 cup vinegar

Place sugar, oil and vinegar into a small saucepan and boil. At least until sugar is dissolved. Pour over vegetables and let cool. Refrigerate overnight. Serve as salad.