MY AMISH HOME: How not to be a 'routine'

“The spirit of the Lord God is upon me; because the Lord hath anointed me to preach good tidings unto the meek; he hath sent me to bind up the broken-hearted, to proclaim liberty to the captives, and the opening of the prison to them that are bound; To proclaim the acceptable year of the Lord, and the day of vengeance of our God; to comfort all that mourn; to appoint unto them that mourn in Zion, to give them beauty for ashes, the oil of joy for mourning, the garment of praise for the spirit of heaviness” – Isaiah 61: 1, 2, 3

Well, here we are, Christmas Day 2022 is now history. But only the celebration of it. But Jesus, the reason we celebrate is not history, is not in the past. He is ever before us, we are or can always reach out to Him.

Isn’t that a real day-brightener? A real hope when the days look gloomy? Or anytime, for that matter.

So we survived the arctic blast, or whatever it was that hit us last week. Whew! That was something! But we stayed safe if not exactly cozy. Our poor furnace just can’t keep up if the wind chill is in the minus thirties. Our poor mom, the wind was mostly out of the west so her end of our humble abode caught the brunt of it.

We, of course, stayed inside on Friday. Except me, I had to go out to chore. Thankfully, our horse had wind protection so he didn’t have it too bad. Anyway, he never complained to me about it.

So now today, it is a lovely, sunny day. The temperature is in the 20s and it isn’t very windy. Still, it is a good day to stay inside.

I didn’t do my cleaning job this morning. Erwin has vacation for the workshop this week, so I sort of do too.

I did go in yesterday morning, but decided I don’t need to this morning. I could get used to this not having to get up so early and leaving twice a day. I like it, but at the same time, I know it’s just for a week, so it messes with me. I am a very routine person, too much so, but how do I not be? I try to not let it bother me, but still…

And with all this cold weather, I’m not out so much and neither are the dogs. So I really do think they miss me.

Occasionally when Lloyds’ Aria, their Maltese house dog is outside to do her business, and I happen to be outside, she’ll come galloping up here for a treat.

Yesterday afternoon I took trash up to the dumpster and Aria was outside. Lynetta hollered for her to come in. Talk about ignoring, she was the queen of ignoring, the brat. Because she was going to come with me to get a treat.

And yes, that’s what happened, then she went home and listened to Lynetta.

Last week one day, I stopped in by Rachel to drop off some stuff I got for her.

Granddaughter Cynthia and Jamin and Janae were there. I hadn’t seen them in forever. Of course, whenever I go there, Aria comes to the door, clamoring all over and I’ll play with her.

This time, I was talking to the littles. Janae came toddling over and I picked her up, talking with her. Then I realized Aria was really quiet. I looked around and there she sat, head hanging, her nose almost touching the rug. She was pouting!

It was hilarious! After Janae went to play, I talked to Aria, soon she was her bouncy self. What a brat! But I love her.

I am always amazed at the perception of dogs and their personality. And to think, I used to be scared spitless of dogs, any size!

As I sat by my desk, gazing out the window, enjoying the sun (from the inside) and thanking God that I can see blue sky and fluffy white clouds, I saw a jet coming. I wondered, will he be above that cloud, or will he fly through it? If he goes through it, would it be like going through a cotton ball? That is something I will probably never do, fly in a jet. But that is on my sis Ferne’s bucket list. I told her it may be possible for her but I don’t think it is for me.