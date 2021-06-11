MY AMISH HOME: Humidity makes train whistles loud?

“Who can find a virtuous woman? For her price is far above rubies. The heart of her husband doeth safely trust in her, so he shall have no need of spoil. She will do him good and not evil all the days of her life. She seeketh wool and flax, and worketh willingly with her hands. She looketh well to the ways of her household, and eateth not the bread of idleness. Her children and arise yo, and call her blessed; and beauty is vain: but a woman that feareth the Lord, she shall be praised.” Proverbs 31:10, 11, 12,13,27,28,30

Here it is, late afternoon again. It was a fairly quiet afternoon but now a train is going and it is loud! That whistle plain blasted out my ears. It seems every time I go to the phone to check messages, a train has to blast out its whistle. I think humidity has something to do with it being so loud. It is sort of humid. It looked like rain most of the afternoon.

I am glad I got the laundry done. I had tons of it, not having done any since last Thursday.

I was going to yesterday (Monday) but it was cloudy when I got up, actually it was raining so I decided to wait and see what the weather is like when I get home from work. It just never worked out. So this morning when I got up and looked out, Praise the Lord! I could see the stars! So I did one round of laundry before to work. When I got back, those things were dry, so as I was doing the rest of the laundry, I took care of that.

When I got back from getting hubby at work, everything was dry. I brought it in, it is now baskets “curing” while I do this little task.

I took a break from typing my letter. Did you miss me? We had supper, stir fry, which consisted of a baby zucchini, carrots, green onions and cabbage, seasoned with “Spike” veggie-salt. Very tasty! Also we had melons. Definitely a summer supper.

The wedding of our grandson Jeffrey Yoder and Brenda Gingerich is now history. He has moved out, taking his dog and puppies along.

He must have taken them Saturday while I was being lazy on my recliner. We came home from having lunch at the Strawberry Social. I splurged on my once a year treat of strawberry shortcake and ice cream. Oh my! That stuff made my mouth so happy! But my system not so much. It is so unhandy, a pain actually to have to watch what you eat.

Grandson Robert Yoder said he does, too. He watches everything going into his mouth. He can, too. He’s a hard working young man. I was, too, once. Hard working and young, that is, not a man! But anyway, lunch was enjoyable, more so because we were joined by Erwin’s sister Esther and Andy Mast and sister Cora Otto. Cora was actually our taxi.

I had to do all of my cleaning jobs Saturday. Usually I do some Friday evenings but I couldn’t because of the wedding.

When we got back, I got my bike out of the barn to go do my other cleaning job, Maggie and her puppies were still there. I breathed a sigh of relief. But, I got home, parked my bike by the door and my body on the recliner. I was exhausted! Pretty much hard work for an old lady and yet on her birthday!

Anyway, after awhile, I woke up, refreshed and decided to go do chores. I grabbed a treat for Maggie and Skyler, the other dog with puppies in our barn. And—when I got out there, Maggie was gone!! Boo! Hoo!

Oh well, Skyler was happy. She got Maggie’s treat.

But anyway, Jeffrey and Brenda had a really nice wedding, also a beautiful day. They couldn’t have asked for nicer weather!

They had a coffee bar set up with hot and iced coffee. Before the wedding, some of the little girls, nieces of Brenda, were helping themselves to iced coffee. I was glad I didn’t have to keep them quiet during the service after all that caffeine and sugar, a potent mix!

So now that the wedding is past, I’m wondering where I should start. The garden needs attention. Yes, and when I was out getting some onions, I noticed I had a few pea pods ready. I just ate those right away! But I’ll have to be picking peas in the next day or so.

In closing, have you heard about the guy who always wore two pair of pants when golfing? In case he gets a hole-in-one.

How about trying these quesadillas?

Chipotle Chicken Quesadillas

3 tablespoons olive oil

1/2 red bell pepper, cut into strips

1/2 large onion, thinly sliced

1/2 cup frozen corn

1 1/2 cups shredded cooked chicken

1 cup shredded Monterey Jack cheese

1 cup finely chopped chipotle chile in adobo sauce (from 7 oz. can)

2 tablespoons chopped cilantro

6 (8 inch) flour tortillas

6 tablespoons salsa

In a 10-inch nonstick skillet, heat 1 tablespoon of the oil over medium high heat. Add bell pepper, onion and corn; cook, stirring occasionally, 4-5 minutes or until onion and pepper are softened.

Remove from heat; stir in chicken, chees, chipotle chile and cilantro. Brush one side of each tortilla with remaining 2 tablespoons of oil. With oiled side down, spread 2 tablespoons salsa onto each of three tortillas. Spread about 1 cup of chicken mixture on each tortilla over salsa. Top each with remaining tortillas, oiled side up.

Heat 10-inch nonstick skillet over medium heat. Cook one quesadilla at a time 1-2 minutes on each side or until tortilla is golden brown and cheese is melted. Cut each quesadilla in half.

Millie Otto of Arthur is a member of the Old Order Amish. Contact her by writing to 1584 CR 2000N, Arthur, IL 61911.

