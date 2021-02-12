MY AMISH HOME: If you don't have a real sled...improvise

“Hast thou not known? Hast thou not heard, that the everlasting God, the Lord, the Creator of the ends of the earth, fainteth not, neither is weary? There is no searching of his understanding He giveth power to the faint; and to them that have no might he increaseth strength. Even the youths shall faint and be weary, and the young men shall utterly fall: But they that wait upon the Lord shall renew their strength; they shall mount up with wings as eagles; they shall run, and not be weary, they shall walk and not faint." – Isaiah 40: 28, 29, 30, 31

I think I already have the February blahs. It is so cold and cloudy. And yet yesterday afternoon, it was fairly pleasant even if it was cloudy. I walked out to get the mail and was kind of surprised, but really thankful how pleasant it was.

We have a thin covering of snow, which is enough for me. I guess my worst fear is we’ll get enough snow that the snowplows will come out of hiding and terrify our horse.

Even if it’s cold if it isn’t windy, I can tolerate it pretty good, but wind and snow make me want to hibernate.

Of course, if I knew our horse wouldn’t be terrified of snowplows, it would help.

I saw something the other evening that made me appreciate our small, slow, basically homely-looking horse.