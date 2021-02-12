MY AMISH HOME: If you don't have a real sled...improvise

“Hast thou not known? Hast thou not heard, that the everlasting God, the Lord, the Creator of the ends of the earth, fainteth not, neither is weary? There is no searching of his understanding He giveth power to the faint; and to them that have no might he increaseth strength. Even the youths shall faint and be weary, and the young men shall utterly fall: But they that wait upon the Lord shall renew their strength; they shall mount up with wings as eagles; they shall run, and not be weary, they shall walk and not faint." – Isaiah 40: 28, 29, 30, 31
I think I already have the February blahs. It is so cold and cloudy. And yet yesterday afternoon, it was fairly pleasant even if it was cloudy. I walked out to get the mail and was kind of surprised, but really thankful how pleasant it was.
We have a thin covering of snow, which is enough for me. I guess my worst fear is we’ll get enough snow that the snowplows will come out of hiding and terrify our horse.
Even if it’s cold if it isn’t windy, I can tolerate it pretty good, but wind and snow make me want to hibernate.
Of course, if I knew our horse wouldn’t be terrified of snowplows, it would help.
I saw something the other evening that made me appreciate our small, slow, basically homely-looking horse.
Someone was stopped on the county line road, thankfully not in the middle of the road. The horse was a fine looking one, high headed, high-stepping probably and in all likelihood at least part Dutch with a pedigree a mile long, but it wasn’t moving. Not forward, not backward, no amount of coaxing was working. I plodded on my merry way. I guess they got it off the road somehow, sometime. It wasn’t there when I went to work Saturday morning. Maybe they had to get a big forklift and pick it up.
Oh my! The sun is smiling again, faintly. Maybe the forecast for bone-chilling, frigid weather is incorrect. Maybe.
I did see a robin Monday morning on my way to work. Maybe he was just a scout, checking things out. I think he had on socks! (Not!)
When I think back to the writers of the late '70s and early '80s, we lived in a flimsy, drafty mobile home with three little girls. I wonder how we survived. And yet we did. And I don’t remember having any anxiety like I do now. Maybe because I was younger, stronger or just young and dumb. Yeah, that!
One winter it was below zero for a week. We had frozen pipes, frozen drains, had to carry water in and back out, heat it in kettles on the stove. We survived and I believe we were even happy! Not saying we aren’t now but…we’ve come a long way and have many blessings.
I do know with all the snow we had, we had a lot of fun playing in it with the girls. We didn’t have a real sled, so Erwin took a piece of corrugated metal, fastened twine to pull it, fixed a cardboard box on it, I don’t recall how he made it stay on, but it did. We put blankets and carpets in it for our girls and took them for a ride up to neighbors. They were making ice cream, so we went in and ate ice cream with them.
Now hubby thinks it’s too cold to eat ice cream in the winter. Me, I could eat ice cream three times a day, year ‘round. Unfortunately, it just doesn’t agree with me anymore. At least not very often and in large amounts.
I can’t even remember not liking winter back then. I was always glad for spring and summer. It was a lot easier to chore then.
Matter of fact, I think not liking winter came along with my responsibilities at this place when my dad had to have a lot of care, like dialysis three times a week. I was always afraid the weather would be bad so that we couldn’t get out. And that kind of lingered on after he was gone. But in all honesty, I must say, this winter hasn’t been quite so bad. Maybe I’m finally growing up a little. Or maybe just growing in faith and the Lord. Yeah…that.
In closing: Wisdom is the reward you get for the lifetime of listening when you would have preferred to talk.
How about this cake for dessert? You can serve it with whipped topping or warm with ice cream. That would be best!
Brown Sugar-Spice Cake with Caramelized Apples
Cake:
1/2 cup butter, softened
1/2 cup packed brown sugar
2 eggs
1 1/4 cups flour
1 Tsp. baking powder
1/2 Tsp. baking soda
1/2 Tsp. ground ginger
1/2 Tsp. ground nutmeg
1/4 Tsp. ground cloves
1/4 Tsp. salt
1/2 cup sour cream
1 cup peeled, finely chopped apple (1 medium)
Caramelized Apples:
6 medium apples, peeled and sliced (about 8 cups)
1 cup packed brown sugar
Heat oven to 350 degrees. Spray bottom only of a nine-inch square pan with baking spray with flour.
In a large bowl, beat butter, ½ cup brown sugar and the eggs with electric mixer on low speed until blended; beat on medium speed until well combined. On low speed, beat in flour, baking powder, baking soda, ginger, nutmeg, cloves, salt and sour cream until mixed; beat on medium speed one minute. Stir in chopped apple. Spread batter evenly in pan.
Millie Otto of Arthur is a member of the Old Order Amish. Contact her by writing to 1584 CR 2000N, Arthur, IL 61911.