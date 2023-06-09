“Know ye not that the unrighteous shall not inherit the kingdom of God? Be not deceived: neither fornicators, nor idolaters, nor adulterers, nor effeminate, nor abusers of themselves with mankind, nor thieves nor covetous, nor drunkards shall inherit the kingdom of God. Flee fornication. Every sin that a man doeth without the body; but he that committeth fornication sinneth against his own body. What? Know ye not that your body is the temple of the Holy Ghost which is in your, which ye have of God and ye are not your own?” – 1 Corinthians 6: 9, 10, 17, 18, 19

It’s a lazy, hazy day. Not much of a breeze, the temperature is 94. The grass is dry and crackly. The garden is thirsty. I did water it last night. Maybe it’s good I missed the flower boat. I have very few flowers. Probably partly because of procrastination. Sigh…

Early in the spring when it rained and rained and again it rained, sorry to say I grew a mite weary of it. At the same time, I had a feeling it would come to this, wanting rain.

I guess it will come when it’s time. God knows what He is doing. We were in church Sunday at the neighbors. It is always a highlight for me to go to church.

It was a very pleasant Sunday. As we were singing the first songs, we sang four, before we had our actual sermon, I had to think, if we listen and follow the words, they were a sermon in themselves.

It was so beautiful. We had windows open and I imagined the sound flowing out of the windows and up toward heaven.

Then I thought of all the other churches in the community, 15 or so, all singing basically the same songs. Anyway, the second song we sing is the same.

That is the one thing I like, the sameness, you know what to expect.

This is a lazy summer afternoon and I can’t much get my brain in the writing mode.

Sis Barb and I took our mom to Four Acres this morning to get a new fan for her. She had a big, ungainly beast that used a 12-volt battery, one of those big old heavy dudes. It was okay when that was all that was available. But now we have lightweight, quieter ones that run off tool batteries. I guess I was a little selfish in this deal. I wanted her to get a new one because, well, I’m older and wimpier, and I almost can’t handle those heavy things. But, yeah, she had a hard time figuring out the remote.

At 95, she is just not up to this high-tech stuff. I bet when ink pens came into being, she thought that was high tech. No, I don’t think "high tech" was in the vocabulary back then.

I admit, I’m not into too much high-tech myself. And you know what? I don’t even care. My brain has about all it can process the way it is. I always feel fortunate when I can get our weather station set correctly.

I can barely manage the real necessities of life. Maybe my brain is just lazy. I know I’m scatterbrained.

The other day we came home from work and when Erwin wanted to get off the buggy, he was, like, where’s my cane? I had left it set. Again!

I put the horse out to pasture, jumped on my bike and went back to get it. It was inside the door, watching the men devour their lunches. Poor thing! It is skinny! (Duh!)

You’d think I’d remember something as important as his cane. And it takes precious time to go back.

You know, this afternoon, I’m like a fisherman sitting on the riverbank, not having any luck catching fish.

I sit here at my desk, casting out my line to catch a thought, reel it in, nothing, nix, zilch. Is that what you call writer’s block? Maybe if I was a writer I would know.

In closing: It was one of those days when the only thing that went off as planned was the alarm clock.

Why not have some jam to go with the muffins of last week?

Strawberry Rhubarb Jam

5 cups crushed strawberries

3 cups finely diced rhubarb

1 pint crushed pineapple with juice

5 cups sugar

1/2 cup strawberry Jello

1/4 cup pineapple Jello