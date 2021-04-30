MY AMISH HOME: Is it really spring if there's no sugar in the tea?

“It is of the Lord’s mercies that we are not consumed, because his compassions fail not. They are new every morning: great is thy faithfulness. The Lord is my portion, saith my soul; therefore will I hope in him. The Lord is good unto them that wait for him, to the soul that seeketh him. It is good that a man should both hope and quietly wait for the salvation of the Lord. It is good for a man that he bear the yoke in his youth.” – Lamentations 3:22, 23, 24, 25, 26, 27
It is now afternoon and very windy, kind of getting cloudy. I believe thunderstorms are in the forecast. It is pleasantly warm, just unpleasantly windy. Maybe if it storms, it will clear the air and the weather will settle down and be nice. Kind of like we humans, when we get into a disagreement, it sometimes takes somewhat of a storm to clear the air, then we can be friendly again.
Yesterday morning I got up way over the top early to get the laundry done before going to work. It was a perfectly clear, calm, moonlit morning and I was so appreciative of that fact. I had a lot going on and I needed to get started early.
On the way home from work, I stopped at granddaughter Andrea Yoder’s school to take in their last day of school program and dinner. It is always enjoyable to listen to the children reciting poems from memory and singing.
Then there’s the food! Oh my! The tables were almost groaning under their bounteous load.
I came home in time to catch my breath and bring the laundry in then we were off again.
It has been a year now that brother-in-law Marvin Helmuth died. So we Otto siblings went to spend some time with sister Sarah Ann. We, of course, had coffee (Sarah Ann makes the best) and lots of goodies.
So I was plenty tired by evening and still am today. I should have known better, but I’ll get over it.
I had Jamin again last week for a couple of hours while Mom Cynthia and Grandma Rachel went to the fabric store.
Farmstead Fabrics, located in our neighborhood had an open house. Now why do you suppose they didn’t want to take Jamin along?
I really haven’t done any shopping in there yet, but I did stop in a few times, enough to see that it is an amazing store.
Co-owners and sisters, LouElla and Wanda, definitely have a flair for arranging things in an eye-catching way.
I took Jamin with me to go pick up husband Erwin at the workshop. He does love to drive the horse! Jamin, not Erwin! Of course, Diamond doesn’t require much “driving.” He could go the route by himself. With his eyes closed!
Anyway, it was special and enjoyable.
Grandson Jeffrey is in the dog-raising business. And he may need more room so he and his dad, Lloyd, fixed a couple of pens in our barn. When the dogs are ready to have their puppies, they’ll probably move them over.
I am so excited about it. And it will probably take me longer to do my chores!
I’d like to think it is now summer. I made my first batch of garden tea. I love the smell, it is pure summer! But I can’t drink it. I really don’t like unsweet, but I can’t handle the sugar. And I can’t stand artificial sweeteners!
Seemingly, sugar is off limits for me or I pay the consequences. That makes me sad. Shady Crest has these little cheesecakes that are amazing. But now, I have to ignore them.
Last week I went to Beachy’s. They have doughnuts that are equally amazing. And seemingly they have a mind of their own and they just plop into my cart! I do like to get some for hubby’s break. And I broke down and ate one on the way home, knowing all along I’d suffer.
Today granddaughters Andrea and Kaitlyn are with me. They are outside roller blading. I almost envy them!
I never mastered the art of roller skating. Of course, I had these really obnoxious clamp-on skates. Remember those? And anyway, I always was kind of klutzy.
But it didn’t keep me from trying. After we had little girls, they got skates. We didn’t have walks outside to roller skate on and just a cramped trailer but we’d move the furniture out to the walls as far as we could and still roller skate. We had rugs but it made no difference, we still had fun!
This is after lunch, I took the girls home. It is really windy and actually looks like a storm is brewing.
I’m supposed to go to a Pampered Chef bridal shower for our soon to be granddaughter-in-law. Is that a proper term? Anyway, I decided not to go then I talked with daughter Rachel and decide to go with her. I probably should stay home and mow yard and plant some more things in the garden. There is actually rain in the forecast. Oh well, if it rains it does and if not I can work on it tomorrow.
In closing: With freedom, books, flowers and the moon, who could not be happy?
Should we have this banana pudding for dessert?
Banana Pudding
3/4 cup sugar
1/4 cup flour
1/4 Tsp. salt
3 cups milk
3 large eggs
1 1/2 Tsps. vanilla
8 oz. vanilla wafers (about 60 cookies), divided
4 large ripe bananas, cut into 1/4 inch slices
In a large saucepan, mix sugar, flour and salt. Whisk in milk. Cook and stir over medium heat until thickened and bubbly. Reduce heat to low; cook and stir two minutes longer. Remove from heat.
In a small bowl, whisk eggs. Whisk a small amount of hot mixture into eggs; return all to the pan, whisking constantly. Bring to a gentle boil; cook and stir two minutes. Remove from heat. Stir in vanilla. Cool for 15 minutes, stirring occasionally.
In an ungreased 8-inch square baking dish, layer 25 vanilla wafers, half of the banana slices and half of the pudding. Repeat layers. Press plastic wrap onto surface of pudding. Refrigerate four hours or overnight. Just before serving, crush remaining wafers and sprinkle over top of pudding.
Crushed cinnamon graham crackers are also good sprinkled on top.
Millie Otto of Arthur is a member of the Old Order Amish. Contact her by writing to 1584 CR 2000N, Arthur, IL 61911.