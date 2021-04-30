MY AMISH HOME: Is it really spring if there's no sugar in the tea?

“It is of the Lord’s mercies that we are not consumed, because his compassions fail not. They are new every morning: great is thy faithfulness. The Lord is my portion, saith my soul; therefore will I hope in him. The Lord is good unto them that wait for him, to the soul that seeketh him. It is good that a man should both hope and quietly wait for the salvation of the Lord. It is good for a man that he bear the yoke in his youth.” – Lamentations 3:22, 23, 24, 25, 26, 27

It is now afternoon and very windy, kind of getting cloudy. I believe thunderstorms are in the forecast. It is pleasantly warm, just unpleasantly windy. Maybe if it storms, it will clear the air and the weather will settle down and be nice. Kind of like we humans, when we get into a disagreement, it sometimes takes somewhat of a storm to clear the air, then we can be friendly again.

Yesterday morning I got up way over the top early to get the laundry done before going to work. It was a perfectly clear, calm, moonlit morning and I was so appreciative of that fact. I had a lot going on and I needed to get started early.

On the way home from work, I stopped at granddaughter Andrea Yoder’s school to take in their last day of school program and dinner. It is always enjoyable to listen to the children reciting poems from memory and singing.