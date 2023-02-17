“Teach me the way, O Lord, and lead me in a plain path, because of mine enemies. Deliver me not over unto the will of mine enemies: for false witnesses are risen up against me, and such as breathe out cruelty. I had fainted unless I believed to see the goodness of the Lord in the land of the living. Wait on the Lord; be of good courage, and he shall strengthen thine heart: wait, I say, on the Lord.” – Psalm 27: 11, 12, 13, 14

This is the day the Lord has made. Let us rejoice and be glad in it. I am trying, seriously. But when it is so cloudy then … sigh … my mood tends to be cloudy also. Then I try to cheer myself with food. Doesn’t work. Because then I feel bad because I’m eating. Again. And when it’s really windy, then yes, it just adds to it.

And yes, wind, high winds anyway, put a knot in my innards. At least until we get home from work and Erwin is safely inside and the horse is out in his lot.

The east was really red this morning. It looked beautiful, awesome, really, but, somehow, those clouds looked like they had a lot of wind in them.

Some things have really changed over the years. Used to, I didn’t pay much attention to the weather. It was what it was.

I took it day by day, dealt with it, whatever.

I guess sometimes, way back, at times it was hard to deal with. Like when we got caught with the first snowstorm of the season and our birds weren’t moved inside yet. We’d have to go out in the blowing, freezing cold, catch those elusive birds and move them inside. Not fun.

But yes, I guess now that I’m the responsible person for my aging mom and my handicapped husband, and, of course, I also am older and feel the cold more, it’s just different.

This is now after lunch, church peanut butter, cheese spread, home-made bread, you call that lunch? Well, anyway, yes, we made it home OK. The wind wasn’t real bad. Actually by now the sun has broken through the clouds some.

I’m running behind with my writing. I was messing with our weather station thingy. The thing on the roof of the shed that records the wind speed isn’t working right. It needs a lubricant. And no, I will not climb up there to do it.

At least I think I have the rest fixed. The temperature was stuck at 33 degrees. I knew that wasn’t correct. So I changed batteries. Things seem to be right now. Except for the wind thing. I really miss that, but, oh well, it is what it is.

Church on our little commune is now history. Huge sigh of relief. We had such a beautiful day. Which was very, very much appreciated. Lloyds have room for the services and to serve lunch, but if it isn’t nice that the men can be outside after lunch or even while lunch is prepared, well, anyway, they could be outside. I don’t know what Plan B would have been if it would have been cold or raining. It wasn’t so it doesn’t matter.

Now I have to get down to business and to get a few things out of the way so I can work on getting the material figured out for granddaughter Julia’s quilt. I also have to make my mom’s and my dress for the wedding.

But first, my sewing room needs some serious attention and organization. Would it be easier to just add on a room? Well, I doubt it, but I do need more space.

I’ve been trying to declutter and take some things to the MCC store. I should have taken some yesterday. It was such a nice day.

I had to go to the doctor about my toe and thought I could do it afterward. But my toe hurt so bad and I didn’t know what would have to be done to do it, so I just left the things at home.

I have/had some serious infection in my toe but it has improved already (I think). I am on antibiotics and a soak solution to use twice daily.

That works well when I do it in the evening. I can soak my foot while hubby beats the stuffings out of me playing marble chase. Maybe we should play Scrabble. I can sometimes beat him in that.

In closing: A positive thought can change your whole day.

Now about trying this melt in your mouth chocolate pie?

Chocolate Silk Pie

1 unbaked pastry shell (9 inches)

1 jar (7 oz.) marshmallow crème

1 cup (6 oz.) semi-sweet chocolate chips

¼ cup butter, cubed

2 oz. unsweetened chocolate

2 Tblsps. strong-brewed coffee

1 cup heavy whipping cream, whipped

Topping:

1 cup heavy whipping cream

2 Tblsps. powdered sugar

Chocolate curls, optional

Line unpricked pastry shell with a double-thickness of heavy-duty foil. Bake at 450 degrees for eight minutes. Remove foil; bake 5 minutes longer. Cool on wire rack.

Meanwhile, in a heavy saucepan, combine the marshmallow crème, chocolate chips, butter, unsweetened chocolate and coffee; cook and stir over low heat until chocolate is melted and mixture is smooth. Cool. Fold in whipped cream; pour into crust.