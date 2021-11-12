MY AMISH HOME: It's a knick-knack's job to take up space

“Now faith is the substance of things hoped for, the evidence of things not seen. Through faith we understand that the world were framed by the word of God, so that things which are seen were not made of things which do appear.” – Hebrews 11:1, 3

“For we are saved by hope; but hope that is seen is not hope; for what a man seeth, why doth he yet hope for?” – Romans 8:24

“By the word of the Lord were the heavens made; and all the host of them by the breath of mouth.” – Psalm 33:6

This is a very quiet, pleasant Tuesday afternoon. It is cloudy, but not drearily so. Just quiet, barely a breeze shirring, not cold or wet. It is so quiet. I guess the farmers in our little corner of the universe are done harvesting. There just isn’t any traffic.

The sky was really red in the east this morning so I expect the weather will change. Probably bringing a cold, wet, November rain. Are any rains ever not wet?

Well, some seem more penetratingly cold and wet than others.

We had so many nice, sunny, mild days. We, or anyway I, am spoiled. Just listen to me whine when it turns cold!

But that’s OK. I have a lot of inside cold weather projects to work on.

The one project, grandson Lucas’s throw that I’m repairing. I had planned to have finished by now, isn’t. Why? Well, last week the day I planned to do it, I went outside for something, it was so nice and suddenly all sane thoughts fled. I could not rein them in. I got out the lawn mower and yes, I mowed the yard. Ah! What fun!

Then the refrigerator guy came and cleaned out the burners, etc. So while they were moved out, I cleaned the floor and walls. I have some knick-knacks on top of the fridges, I took those off to wash and you know what? They are still not washed.

I was going to do it Saturday, then plans changed. Hubby and I decided to go with sisters Cora, Dorothy and Anna. We stopped at Otto Center to get fish carry-outs and went to sister Esther and Andy Mast and ate lunch with them.

Of course, they had to pick me up at work, then come and get Erwin. We had to wait while they caught the fish, cleaned, filleted, and fried them. No, not really, but we did have to wait until they fried them. Too many people were hungry for fish, the fryers couldn’t keep up.

Anyway, we then didn’t just gobble and run, we took our time and visited. It was so enjoyable. Then I had to go do my other cleaning job when we got back. By the time that was done I was wiped out!

I wasn’t even going to make supper. I guess I actually didn’t. I should say we weren’t going to eat, but daughter Rachel gave us a loaf of freshly made bread. So, we had fresh, homemade bread, cheese spread and fried chicken breast sandwiches.

Have you ever tried the fried chicken breast from Shady Crest? That stuff is really good!

And yes, today after getting hubby at the workshop, I needed some things at Shady Crest, so we decided to get a sandwich at Shady Crest and split it for our lunch.

He, of course, stayed on the buggy, but told me to hurry. Well, getting your lunch at Shady Crest at lunchtime is not a good time! Everybody has the same idea!

I met one of our friends, who lives across the road from Shady Crest. He came out as I went in. I asked him if he fixed his lunch in there. He said his wife wasn’t home, so that’s what he did. I should have asked him if he chased her off on purpose so he could have a good lunch! Not!

So, anyway, it is Tuesday afternoon. I’m still laboring away on this, the knick-knacks are still dusty and patiently waiting to be washed. Will it happen yet today? Don’t know. I am getting tired of them taking up space on our table.

Yesterday I did laundry and wrote my newsletter that goes to Pennsylvania. I was up way early, way, way early to get that written before we left for work so I could do laundry when I get back. I had an appointment in Mattoon in the afternoon, so now maybe when this is done I can actually get those things back in place. Then what? I still have some mail to get ready, bills to pay, so I guess that should be done before I go play, right?

In closing: Germs attack the weakest part of the body, which is probably why so many head colds are going around.

OK, here’s another pumpkin recipe for you to try.

Hazelnut Date Pumpkin Bread

5 cups flour

2 1/2 cups sugar

4 Tsps. baking soda

1 3/4 Tsps. cinnamon

1 1/2 Tsps. salt

3/4 Tsp. ginger

3/4 Tsp. cardamom

2 large eggs, room temperature

1 can (29 oz.) solid pack pumpkin

1 cup milk

1 cup canola oil

1 Tsp. vanilla

2 cups chopped hazelnuts

2 cups chopped dates

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. In a large bowl, whisk the first seven ingredients. In a stand mixer, beat eggs, pumpkin, milk, oil and vanilla until blended. Beat in flour mixture just until moistened. Fold in hazelnuts and dates.

Transfer to greased eight-inch by four-inch loaf pans. Bake until a toothpick inserted in center comes out clean, 50-55 minutes. Cool in pans for 10 minutes before removing to wire racks to cool.

If no hazelnuts are available, pecans would work.

Millie Otto of Arthur is a member of the Old Order Amish. Contact her by writing to 1584 CR 2000N, Arthur, IL 61911.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Make your house a home For the holidays: Get inspiring home and gift ideas – sign up now! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.