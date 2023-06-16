“This know also, that in the last days perilous times shall come. For men shall be lovers of their own selves, covetous, boasters, proud, blasphemers, disobedient to parents, unthankful, unholy, without natural affection, trucebreakers, false accusers, incontinent, fierce, despisers of those that are good, traitors, heady, high-minded, lovers of pleasurers more than lovers of God.” – 2 Timothy 3: 1, 2, 3, 4

Today is Monday, a beautiful Monday at that. I am starting a day early because I have a full agenda this week. Right now it looks overwhelming. But if I focus on just one thing at a time, it will be alright. And drink enough energy tea.

We had rain, Praise God! A whole 1 ½-plus inch, isn’t God good? All the time. I guess now I should mow yard. It looks quite raggedy. Lloyd mowed theirs last week. I was trying to decide which looked best.

Ours had more color, but theirs did look neat, if a little deadish.

I’ll have a little reprieve from watering the garden.

Plans are for tomorrow (Tuesday) to have Sister Day at Dorothy Hostetler’s house. I hope all the Otto women can be there. I am looking forward to it.

Thursday my plans are to clean the windows and power wash the siding on the south side. The flies really like to congregate on the patio and they don’t hesitate to leave their mark behind. It is just plain gross.

I think sis Barb and maybe Louise will come and help. We also want to clean our mom’s bedroom windows. I didn’t get those done when I did the others.

After we get the screens and siding cleaned, I want to spray everything with Tempo in hopes that will deter the flies at least for a while.

Last week, Thursday afternoon, granddaughter Cynthia came over. She had been spending the day with her mom, Rachel. So Cynthia and Janae came up the path.

Cynthia brought some strawberries and blueberries for my birthday. It was really a good gift, but best of all, she sat here and we chatted for a time. I so enjoyed it.

Rachel told me Cynthia made a list for the grandchildren to take a turn doing something for us, like a meal or bring us some groceries or whatever. Lynetta was wondering what she would do when it was her turn. I should have told Rachel that Lynetta and Galen could do their turn together, then they could come up the path like they did when they were little tots and we could play Candy Land and Uncle Wiggly.

Wouldn’t they hoot about that?

We had the privilege of going to church Sunday. Yes, I consider it a privilege. It was not our church district. Our grandson Robert and Marilyn Yoder hosted church services.

It wasn’t the most pleasant day ever, weatherwise. The services were held in a tent and it rained. Yes, we were very glad for the much-needed rain, but…

It rained and rained until services were almost over.

And going to church in a tent is not ideal for Erwin or my mom. Neither one can walk very well on uneven ground. But we made it OK. I told myself, no more, this is too hard on my nerves.

Well, guess what? This coming Sunday, our church district services are at the neighbors, Larry Herschbergers, and yes, they will put up a tent.

So yes, we’ll probably go. We can do it.

I was glad though, that we had gone to Roberts, it was a very good day.

This is now Tuesday afternoon/evening. I am finishing this while my supper dishes are reposing in blissful silence on my counter. Too bad some good Samaritan doesn’t sneak in and do them while I am laboriously bent over my typewriter, putting words on paper.

We had a good day at sister Dorothy’s house. Sister Sarah Ann couldn’t be there. We missed her.

When I came home, I, of course, checked messages. I had one from my doctor. I need to cut back on my sweets. What? No doughnuts. No Shady Crest sugar cookies, ice cream…ah, me. What’s a person to eat? Sigh…

In closing: You can live happily ever after, if you’re not after too much.

What shall we try this week? Something without sugar, I suppose. We’ll see.

How about this casserole for your next potluck?

Golden Mashed Potatoes

9 large potatoes (about 4 lbs.), peeled and cubed

1 lb. carrots, cut into 1/2 inch chunks

8 green onions, thinly sliced

1/2 cup butter

1 cup (8 oz.) sour cream

1 1/2 tsps. salt

1/8 tsp. pepper

3/4 cup shredded cheddar cheese

In a soup kettle or Dutch oven, cook the potatoes and carrots in boiling salted water until tender; drain. Place in a bowl; mash and set aside.

In a skillet, sauté onions in butter until tender. Add to potato mixture. Add sour cream, salt and pepper; mix until blended.