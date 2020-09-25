MY AMISH HOME: It's always a relief when the horse doesn't do something stupid

One funeral was in the church district of which he is bishop. So he was in charge of that funeral. That funeral was held on Sunday. His brother-in-law’s funeral was Monday and today was the funeral for his nephew. So they were spread pretty thin by the time today was past.

My schedule for today didn’t seem too full so I figured I’d take time to fix a decent lunch or at least, something different. I wanted to make chili dogs. Would you believe, I searched eight or ten of my cookbooks before I found a recipe. But I needed to cook the stuff for several hours. Scratch that! I didn't start soon enough. Maybe another day.

I had to leave to go pick up Erwin, now it’s already after 1 p.m. and I’m still toiling away on this epistle. We didn’t have a decent lunch. I’ll try for supper.

I was trying to coordinate my plans for tomorrow. I want to go help sis Barb pack. They are getting ready to move into their new house.

I haven’t processed yet how I actually feel about it. I’m glad for them that they are getting a new house, but it is farther from us and hardly ever see them the way it is. Oh well, changes, changes, and I don’t do well with changes. At, All!!