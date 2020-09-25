MY AMISH HOME: It's always a relief when the horse doesn't do something stupid

“Blessed are the undefiled in the way, who walk in the law of the lord. Blessed are they that walk his testimonies, and that seek him with the whole heart. They also do no iniquity: they walk in his ways, thou has commanded us to keep thy precepts diligently. O that my ways were directed to keep thy statutes!" -- Psalm 119: 1,2,3,4,5
Ah, me. Fall actually begins today. Well, it’s that time and the corn and bean fields are certainly proclaiming that harvest time is here.
It’s been a very pleasant day even if the sun seems a little weak. Monday morning the east was really red so I figured we might get some rain. We could use some, a warm summer shower, not a cold , drizzly fall rain. Picky, picky!
I’m thinking that today it is actually cloudy. The other day when I wrote, it seemed strange but not enough that I really gave it much thought. Although I did think that even if the sun seemed to be behind clouds, it wasn’t darkish gray. It was still sort of bright, but not really.
Then we get the paper, I read about the smoke. It was actually smoke from the wildfires. Amazing!
This past week has been really busy for a lot of people. We had five funerals, five days in a row, the fifth one today, a closing out farm sale and two weddings.
These events overlapped for quite a few people. And especially for Daniel Chupp. He had the farm sale, selling his horses on Friday evening, the rest of the stuff on Saturday.
One funeral was in the church district of which he is bishop. So he was in charge of that funeral. That funeral was held on Sunday. His brother-in-law’s funeral was Monday and today was the funeral for his nephew. So they were spread pretty thin by the time today was past.
My schedule for today didn’t seem too full so I figured I’d take time to fix a decent lunch or at least, something different. I wanted to make chili dogs. Would you believe, I searched eight or ten of my cookbooks before I found a recipe. But I needed to cook the stuff for several hours. Scratch that! I didn't start soon enough. Maybe another day.
I had to leave to go pick up Erwin, now it’s already after 1 p.m. and I’m still toiling away on this epistle. We didn’t have a decent lunch. I’ll try for supper.
I was trying to coordinate my plans for tomorrow. I want to go help sis Barb pack. They are getting ready to move into their new house.
I haven’t processed yet how I actually feel about it. I’m glad for them that they are getting a new house, but it is farther from us and hardly ever see them the way it is. Oh well, changes, changes, and I don’t do well with changes. At, All!!
I want to baby-sit granddaughter Kaitlyn tomorrow in the afternoon and I was trying to coordinate picking up Erwin and getting him home and do I have Kaitlyn all day, will she go with me to Barb's or do we get her when we take Erwin home? I can never do anything simply.
The couples that got married in 1970 had their annual anniversary supper Sunday evening. We, of course, are one of them. Can you imagine?! Fifty years! Where did the time go?! There are thirteen couples. We now have two widows with the group.
Often, we spend a lot of time singing after our meal, but this year we shared a lot of memories from the last fifty years. We also talked about how different the weddings are now in comparison to fifty years ago. Quite a few things are better but there are also a lot more people involved.
Back then, two of the couples got married the same day. That doesn't happen in this day and age. Too many people.
We had a very interesting evening.
I almost didn’t want to go, mainly because our horse can be kind of crazy after dark.
We decided to use son-in-law Lloyd’s horse. A big, big thing, but he is safe. Lloyd got him harnessed up for me. I am wondering if I could get the harness on him, he is so big and he has these big feet that make such loud clop clops. I figured everyone could hear us going.
I just might decide to use him more. It was relaxing, knowing he wasn't going to do something stupid.
In closing: Children have more need of models than of critics.
This is the recipe I wanted to use for lunch. Of course, I would have down-sized!
Chili for Hot Dogs
10 lbs hamburger
1 quart chopped onions
6 quarts spaghetti sauce
1/2 cup brown sugar
Red pepper and chili powder to taste
Brown hamburger and drain. Mix in all other ingredients to hamburger and simmer on low for several hours.
Millie Otto of Arthur is a member of the Old Order Amish. Contact her by writing to 1584 CR 2000N, Arthur, IL 61911.
