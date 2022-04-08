MY AMISH HOME: It's always sunny in Dale!

“For even as Christ pleased not himself; but, as it is written, The Reproaches of Them That Reproached Thee Fell On Me. For whatsoever things were written aforetime were written for our learning, that we through patience and comfort of the scriptures might have hope. Now the God of patience and consolation grant you to be likeminded one toward another according to Christ Jesus: That ye may with one mind and one mouth glorify God, even the Father of our Lord Jesus Christ. Now the God of hope fill you with all joy and peace in believing that ye may abound in hope, through the power of the Holy Ghost” – Romans 15: 3, 4,5,6, 13

Cold and gray, but I believe it stopped raining. And it’s not real windy, which makes it a bit more pleasant. Wind and me, it’s just not a good mix. But we need wind, just like we need trials in life. It helps to make us strong. And we need the cold and gray. It’s just that, in times like this, I just want to hibernate until the sun shines again.

Ah, me! It’s not to be. I have way too much stuff to do before we leave for our mini-vacation. I have most of the rooms ready for the painters. Pretty much everything is cleared out except just the last minute needful things.

Where did all the stuff come from? And will I be able to get it back in?

It will be nice to have the walls painted and everything cleaned and back in place. But I know this, it will not get put back as fast as it was taken out.

I so naively did laundry on this Tuesday morning, thinking the rain will probably hold off or just go away. Of course, I did everything yesterday except I didn’t do the carpets. And I missed some dresser scarves and doilies. So I did that this morning.

Well, yes, it started to rain. I had it hanging under the roof. Some of it was actually dry. The carpets are still out there. They aren’t actually getting wet. They are just not drying.

I might bring them in before I go get Lauranna, unless it quits raining.

Yesterday was really quite nice, kind of plenty windy but much warmer. I had energy and got quite a bit done. But now today, ho hum…

When I got to school yesterday, the children were all outside playing ball. Right at first I thought I might be early. But no, I was right on time, same as always.

The thing was, both rooms had worked really hard and brought their average up from the last six-week period, so this was their treat.

The upper grades, 5-8, actually had a treasure hunt and had pop and snacks, plus they had off to play ball. Such fun! I was never good at it…too klutzy! I couldn’t throw worth anything, much less catch, but I loved it anyway!

Matter of fact, that was just about the way it was with anything. Always a little below average, except my grades. I usually had good grades.

I loved sports, any kind of game, I just wasn’t very good at it, but it didn’t keep me from loving it.

But now, I would still love it, but something happened. Old age, I guess. I can’t run, my feet hurt too much, my bones ache and creak.

I used to thrive on hard work, but now it just seems it is just hard work to get out of bed! No, not really. I am very thankful I can still do what I can. It’s just, it seems to take so much longer.

I am looking forward to spending a few days with our daughter in Dale, Illinois, leaving responsibilities of home behind and just enjoying letting someone else be the “boss”!

I will miss picking up Lauranna at school, but I’m hoping I can go along at least one time to pick up grandson Aaron Joel at his school in Dale. Maybe even go along to take him to school.

I just read the weather report. It’s supposed to be cool and rainy the rest of the week. Boohoo! Maybe it will be sunny in Dale. They are farther south than we are.

At least with all this rain, I don’t have to think I should be home working in the garden. Pretty soon it will be too late to plant peas. And that’s about our favorite vegetable.

In closing: Children will not remember you for the material things you provided, but instead for the feeling that you cherished them.

Maybe this week we could make meatloaf.

Pizza Meat Loaf

1 cup pizza sauce

1 egg, beaten

1 Tsps. seasoned salt

3/4 Tsp. onion powder

3/4 Tsp. oregano, crushed

Dash of pepper

Green pepper, optional

3 cups corn flakes

2 Lbs. ground beef

1/2 cup shredded mozzarella cheese

Save 1/3 cup pizza sauce for topping. Combine remaining sauce with egg, seasoning and green pepper. Crush corn flakes and add. Mix in ground beef. Shape in shallow baking pan. Bake for one hour. Brush on half of reserved sauce. Bake 20 minutes. Brush on remaining sauce. Sprinkle cheese on top. Bake 15 minutes more. Let set a little before cutting. Serves 12.

Millie Otto of Arthur is a member of the Old Order Amish. Contact her by writing to 1584 CR 2000N, Arthur, IL 61911.

