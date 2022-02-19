MY AMISH HOME: It's amazing how many little things can come up

“Behold, I show you a mystery; we shall not all sleep, be we shall all be changed." 1 Corinthians 15:51

"And that, knowing the time, that now is high time to awake out of sleep: for now is our salvation nearer than when we believed." Romans 13:11

"Watch ye therefore: for ye know not when the master of the house cometh, at even, or at midnight, or at the cockcrowing, or in the morning. Lest coming suddenly he find you sleeping. And what I say unto you I say unto all, Watch.” Mark 13: 35, 36, 37

Ahh, yes! I can trouble myself about winter. I should quit. It really isn’t so bad. I just don’t like to be cold. But really, I have warm clothes, our house is warm. We have plenty to eat. And you know, once I gave my fears about our horse over to the Lord, things are much better. He still gets a little crazy at times, but, anyway, not unmanageable, so far.

If something goes behind us as we turn into our drive, he’ll take off on a gallop like he’s going to run off. But when we get to the door to let Erwin off the buggy, and that takes long, he (the horse, not Erwin) stands calm as ever, won’t move until I’m on the buggy and tell him to go. So yes, we have a good horse. And we made it OK with the snowy roads.

But I knew we had some scary steps to navigate to get Erwin into the house. But we made it OK. I was glad we put in the effort to go. It was just so rewarding.

Then in the afternoon, relaxing with a good book, my warm, fuzzy throw and a bowl of popcorn. Ahh! Yes! Only it wasn’t quite so nice because of my tummy issues. Although it is getting better.

Anyway if I listen to it and don’t put a bunch of stuff down there it doesn’t want. Some stuff makes my mouth happy, but not my tummy. They have not been the best of friends lately.

Oh dear, the sun is hiding. It looks like the clouds are taking over. Someone mentioned a snowstorm for this week. I certainly hope not! But we’ll take it if it comes. Not much we can do about it, is there?

At least it was sunny this morning. It was that time again. I had a horse shoeing appointment. It seems those things come around as fast as Tuesdays do.

I thought this week was going to be quite full. I have the Ladies Retreat coming up and daughter Jane had workday scheduled. Then she called and said it’s put off for a week. That was kind of a relief. Then she called again and put if off for another week.

I’m supposed to make some puffed pillow shams for a friend. I really wanted to get started on those this week yet.

It is amazing how many little things can come up at the last minute.

Some time ago, when we were watching a juggler perform his intricate stunts, he asked if anyone in the audience can juggle. I should have spoken up and told him I’m queen of juggling. I’m always juggling my schedule to fit in yet another something.

Whew! I had a close call today. After bragging on our horse, I did a really stupid thing.

After taking Lauranna home, I stopped at the mailbox to get the mail. Since the box is on the east side of the drive and I come from the west, I have to get off the buggy and go across the drive, which I have done numerous times. Today a truck was coming from the east and I realized he was not going to turn off. But I thought I had time to get the mail and back on buggy before he passes behind me. But that truck was coming, hammer down. And no, I didn’t make it to the buggy. Our horse took off at a gallop. The buggy shed is pretty straight in. He kept going until the wheel hit the side of the door. He stopped and waited until I got there. No damage anywhere, just jell shaky legs and a huge lesson learned for me.

In closing: Change is inevitable — except from vending machines.

Want something different? Try this pudding.

Flat Rock Pudding

6 cups milk

3/4 cup flour

2 cups sugar

Pinch of salt

1 1/2 teaspoons vanilla

4 large egg yolks

3 cups whipped topping

Peanut butter for sandwiching the cookies

4 dozen chocolate chip cookies (store bought, if you prefer)

Heat 4 1/2 cups of the milk in a large saucepan over medium heat until the milk is scalding (180 degrees). Whisk in the flour, sugar, salt, vanilla, egg yolks, and the remaining 1 1/2 cups of cold milk. Heat the mixture until thick, stirring continuously. Remove from heat and allow to cool.

Fold in the whipped topping. Spread some peanut butter between two chocolate chip cookies to form cookie sandwich. Repeat until all cookies have been used. Cut or crumble the cookie sandwiches into the pudding mixture, and still until well combines. Serves 8-12

Millie Otto of Arthur is a member of the Old Order Amish. Contact her by writing to 1584 CR 2000N, Arthur, IL 61911.

