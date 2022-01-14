MY AMISH HOME: Joints get stiffer and the ground is harder when you fall in the snow

“O generation of vipers, how can ye, being evil, speak good things? For out of the abundance of the heart the mouth speaketh, a good man out of the treasure of the heart bringeth forth good things: and an evil man out of the evil treasure bringeth forth evil things. But I say unto you, that every idle word that men shall speak, they shall give account thereof in the day of judgement. For thy words thou shalt e justified, and by the words thou shalt be condemned.” Matthew 12:34, 35, 36, 37

We have above freezing temperature, only the wind chill is way below freezing. I shouldn’t have a weather station, then maybe I wouldn’t be so cold. But I do like to know the wind speed, etc. At least the sun is shining and it isn’t snowing.

Which reminds me, I just read that snow isn’t actually white, it is clear but something about the light reflecting makes it look white. I beg to differ. The Bible says it is white as in “our sins shall be washed white as snow.”

And anyway, when it is dark, the snow is still white. But whatever. To each his own. My snow is white. But then, I’m not the sharpest knife in the drawer, so I’ll leave it. We are each entitled to our own opinion.

I just know that a covering of “white” snow can make a bleak countryside look rather cheery. But, I don’t really care for snow — on the roads, sidewalks, etc.

Sorry, but there again, that’s my opinion.

I used to like it. I had as much fun playing in it as the next kid, but now that I am old(er) and responsible for an elderly mom and a handicapped husband, well, I’m just fine without snow, thank you!

As far as that goes, I’m not even fond of frigidly cold weather, but, OK, enough with the griping. We do have many blessings and I thank the Lord daily or even hourly.

It’s just that way I guess, as you get older cold weather is harder to bear. One’s joints get stiffer and the ground is harder when you fall. I know anyway, way back in the by-gone years when we were young (and dumb), I really didn’t mind the cold and snow. I just took it in stride.

We used to raise rare breed birds and a few animals and often, more than likely, we were caught by an early winter storm. And some late evening after dark, the wind blowing snow or freezing rain, we’d be outside getting inside cages ready, catching birds and getting them inside.

And, I know, now that I’m old(er!) I totally understand the saying that the children have to bundle up because Mom is cold! Children are just more resistant to cold than old bones, mine anyway!

So now that the holidays are past and we are back to some semblance of routine, I am still muddling along trying to get to my sewing machine.

I did clean up the pantry. And thanks to our friend Bob, he and his sister Betty took me to do some errands. I took some of my clutter (mostly books) to the MCC Store, took a collection of vases to the flower shop and made probably a half dozen other stops that would have taken me all day and then some with my horse.

Now I want to get my two refrigerators cleaned out and defrosted. I wonder if I could get a fridge that runs off a rechargeable tool battery that would be frost-free — sigh — and would eat leftovers from a month ago?!

Anyway, cleaning those is next on my agenda. And always laundry. Yesterday (Monday) I actually hung the laundry outside. On the south side, under the roof, not totally “outside”. I’m too wimpy for that. The stuff dried nicely and smelled sooo fresh. Fresh fresh, not tainted with farmyard fresh!

As it might have if I would have hung it out today as the neighbor across the way was hauling manure.

In closing: The ability to speak several languages is an asset, but to keep your mouth shut in one is priceless.

How about this chocolate pizza. Add marshmallows and have a S’mores pizza.

2½ cups graham cracker crumbs

2/3 cup butter, melted

½ cup brown sugar

1 pound 6 ounces chocolate, chunked

2 /12 cups graham cracker crumbs

¾ cup chopped pecans

Combine cracker crumbs, butter and sugar; press onto a greased 12-inch pizza pan. Bake at 375 degrees for 7-9 minutes or until lightly browned. Top with chocolate chunks. And marshmallows if you wish. Bake for 2-3 minutes or until chocolate is softened. Spread out chocolate and sprinkle with nuts. Cool until set.

Millie Otto of Arthur is a member of the Old Order Amish. Contact her by writing to 1584 CR 2000N, Arthur, IL 61911.

