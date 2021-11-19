MY AMISH HOME: Just a little case of the November hot-foot

“We are troubled on every side, yet not distressed; we are perplexed, but not in despair. Persecuted, but not forsaken; cast down, but not destroyed; Always bearing about in the body the dying of the Lord Jesus, that the life also of Jesus might be made manifest in our body. For we which live are always delivered into death for Jesus’ sake, that the life also of Jesus might be made manifest in our mortal flesh.” – 2 Corinthians 4: 8, 9, 10, 11

Today we have sun, clouds, sun clouds, and now full sun. And warm weather. Yes! I wish now this afternoon as I write that I would have done some laundry. I just did yesterday but tomorrow I’ll be gone a good part of the day so I’ll have to wait until Thursday. I don’t like to push it off, it just adds up and takes more time. And what if it isn’t nice to hang it out? Oh well, I’ll take what comes and deal with it.

You know, just recently I became aware, well, I knew it before, but during the summer I kind of forgot about it, but anyway, Dennis Plank of Tri-County Welding has a large, lighted cross on the roof of his building. It alternately shines east and west, then north and south. I can see it from our place.

When I am outside before daylight or evenings after dark, I look for it. To me, it is a reminder of Jesus dying on the cross to wash away our sins with His blood and also the light. He is a light for our path.

So it is a sense of comfort to me. Not the materialistic thing, but what it stands for.

I don’t know, but I kind of think I started the week out poorly. Or maybe it was ended the week on a sour note.

Friday night I woke up before midnight and couldn’t go back to sleep. Sleep absolutely eluded me. I searched everywhere, it was always just out of reach. I finally gave up and got up. I have to get up way early on Saturday morning anyway on account of my cleaning job, but….

Then Sunday morning, I slept a little later, sporadically through the night, to say the least. It was raining when I got up, cold, windy, dreary.

When I went out to chore, I felt sorry for the horse and put him in the barn for his breakfast. Usually, on Sunday morning, I just feed him in the shed. So you know, I’m not used to going out after breakfast on Sunday.

Well, I think it was right after lunch, I was on the recliner reading and I don’t really know what reminded me, but I bolted out of that chair like I would have been shocked. My hubby was, like, whatever?! I forgot to turn Diamond out! I hot-footed it out there, hoping against hope he hadn’t…well, he had!

And I didn’t have any straw or sawdust to soak up the moisture. I used some loose hay scraps, but it just didn’t do the job. But I got his stall cleaned and I do think Diamond forgave me for lapse.

Saturday afternoon we went to the visitation of a longtime neighbor, Nelson Yoder. We were neighbors for close to 15 years. And have many good memories of those years.

We moved into the neighborhood the day after Jane, our youngest, was born.

I couldn’t do laundry at home for quite a while and I had three little girls in diapers. No Pampers back then!

Anna, Mrs. Nelson, saved the day quite often by helping with the laundry.

One winter, when the snow was very deep, we couldn’t get out except on foot. Hubby improvised a sled out of a sheet of metal, we piled the girls on it and went to Nelson’s and ate homemade ice cream.

Nelson was a singer and a whistler. I always loved to hear him whistling. Somehow that set an upside-down world right side up. I think whistling is the cheeriest sound ever.

I never could sing or whistle. I tried, I did. But my mom told me whistling girls and crowing hens will come to no good end. It still didn’t stop me from trying. I don’t know why I couldn’t. My dad always said it surely wasn’t because I wasn’t windy enough!

In closing: In this world, where you can be anything, be kind.

How about this week we have...

Stuffed French Toast With Orange Syrup

French Toast:

12 slices raisin-cinnamon bread

1/2 cup pineapple cream cheese spread (from 8 oz. container)

1/2 cup orange marmalade

2 Tblsp. butter, softened

1 1/2 cups milk

4 eggs

1 Tsp. vanilla

Orange Syrup:

3/4 cup light corn syrup

1/4 cup frozen orange juice concentrate

Spray a 13x9 baking dish with cooking spray. Toast six slices of bread; place in pan. Spread each slice of toast evenly with cream cheese and marmalade. Butter remaining bread slices; place butter sides up on toast.

Beat eggs, milk and vanilla in a medium bowl with a wire whisk until blended. Pour over bread. Cover with aluminum foil and refrigerate at least six hours or overnight.

Heat oven to 350 degrees. Uncover and bake 35-45 minutes or until deep golden brown and slightly puffed. Cut between bread slices.

Meanwhile, in a small microwaveable bowl, mix corn syrup and orange juice concentrate. Microwave uncovered on high about one minute or until heated. Serve warm over stuffed French toast.

Variation: For a sweet treat, try the orange syrup poured over vanilla ice cream.

Millie Otto of Arthur is a member of the Old Order Amish. Contact her by writing to 1584 CR 2000N, Arthur, IL 61911.

