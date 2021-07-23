MY AMISH HOME: Just about a Mennonite Mile, on down the road

“Then will I teach transgressors thy ways; and sinners shall be converted unto thee. Deliver me from bloodguiltiness, O God, thou God, of my salvation: and my tongue shall sing aloud of thy righteousness. O Lord, open thou my lips; and my mouth shall show forth thy praise. For thou desierst not sacrifice; else I would give it; thou delightest not in burnt offering. The sacrifices of God are a broken spirit: a broken and contrite heart, O God, thou wilt not despise.” – Psalm 51: 13, 14, 15, 16, 17

This is summer in all its glory. Hang on, it will soon be past! Sigh. We had ample rainfall recently. The crops look very good. Tomatoes are ripening which make such yummy, summery sandwiches. If only bread didn’t have any calories. Sigh….

I have a surplus of green beans (that’s the only thing!) so I am canning mine for our daughter Cindy and her family in Dale, Illinois.

Sadly enough, our garden is not very productive. (except beans!) Oh well, it doesn’t take much for the two of us.

Okay folks, it’s happening again, online shopping! Yep! On the County Line, the Mennonite Mile or Magnificent Mile, if you will.

August 4, the stores will be open until 10 p.m. There will be giveaways. Pick up a punch card at any of the six stores, have them punched at each of the participating stores, and you’ll be eligible to win. Children 30 and under … oops, I mean 17 and under, six chances to win $25 cash, adults, 18 and older, one of six $50 gift cards.

There will be refreshments. Let me give you a run through of the stores.

If you come in from the south, starting at Family Health Foods, parking there and shuttle service, starting at 5 p.m.

The Health Food Store is just that, anything (or almost) any health issue…natural remedies, gluten free, sugar free, non-GMO, vegan, plus housewares, lots of neat items, décor for the home, a variety.

Then F.D. Miller (Fast Delivery!) a farm supply store. F.D. passed on a number of years ago and son Andy took the business on. And I’ll quote Andy, “I became an overnight success. It took 20 years!” End of quote.

He has almost anything for the farm and pets. If he doesn’t have it, he’ll do his best to get it.

He has a very nice, clean store. But beware of the dog in the store. It’s a plushapoo! (I think!).

We move on to Furniture Plus, recently taking the business on is a grandson of the previous owners, Glen and Irma Yoder. And yes, a variety of furniture, plus those super-duper grills that cook and bake and almost anything except wash the dishes! So buy a recliner, take it easy while supper is being made. But you’ll have to get up and wash the dishes!

The Shoe Shop, right next to Furniture Plus. Get your feet shod in the latest style (moderate!) and comfort. Or just visit with Richard. He likes to talk! He’s our nephew, so…

Oh no! I missed Shady Crest. How awful! They are right after F.D. I am so sorry. How could I? That is where I spend most of my time shopping. There and the Health Food Store. Not so much at F.D.. We have only one horse and no pets. Except my husband and he doesn’t eat dog food! That’s why I spend so much time at Shady Crest!

They have farm fresh produce, fresh fruits, in and out of season, some like blueberries and strawberries, you can get almost anytime. They have fresh baked goods, decadent fruit rolls, their snicker-doodle cookies are ever so good! Well, all their cookies are! And the ice cream, oh my! If you don’t want to get addicted, don’t buy the Pecan Praline!

On the night, August 4, from 5-9 p.m., you can meet the owner of Uncle Bob’s Ice Cream.

Last but not least, we have Tools Plus, a do-it-yourselfer’s dream of tools, and whatever. Also they have garden tools, household stuff, frozen foods, seafood, fruits, meats, just a large variety.

On this day, August 4, they have a “no sales tax and free doughnuts and coffee”, all day.

All stores have some items with some percent off. The other stores have free refreshments after 4 p.m.

So, take off and drive through our idyllic countryside and view the beautiful crops and symbolic horses and buggies, all manner of styles, cruisers, carts, wagons…and watch out for the bikes!

In closing: When you are going through something and wonder where God is, remember the teacher is always quiet during a test.

Recipe for the week:

Berry Cheese Bars

2 cups flour

1 1/2 cups oatmeal

3/4 brown sugar

1 cup butter, room temperature

1/4 tsp. salt

1 can pie filling of your choice

8 oz. cream cheese

1 can sweetened condensed milk

1/4 cup lemon juice

Mix oatmeal, sugar, salt and butter until crumbly. Take out 1 1/2 cups crumbs; put rest of crumbs in bottom of greased 9x13 inch cake pan. Bake at 350 degrees for 15 minutes.

Meanwhile, mix together cream cheese, condensed milk, and lemon juice until smooth. Spread on top of baked crust. Top with pie filling. Sprinkle with reserved crumbs. Bake for 40 more minutes. Very good with black raspberry filling. Also blueberry.

Millie Otto of Arthur is a member of the Old Order Amish. Contact her by writing to 1584 CR 2000N, Arthur, IL 61911.

