MY AMISH HOME: Let's table the tomatoes

“Giving thanks unto the Father, which hath made us meet to be partakers of the inheritance of the saints of light: who hath delivered us from the power of darkness, and hath translated us into the kingdom of his dear son. In whom we have redemption through his blood, even the forgiveness of sins: who is the image of the invisible God, the first born of every creature. For by him were all things created, that are in Heaven and that are in earth, visible and invisible, whether, they be thrones, or dominions, or principalities, all things were created by him, and for him.” – Colossians 1:12, 13, 14, 15, 16

Isn’t this weather just the best? Oh my! It is so nice. I feel we don’t even deserve it, but whatever, I’m enjoying it. Makes me wish I could box it up and save it to enjoy this winter.

But I think of the thousands of people who are suffering because of Hurricane Ian. My small mind cannot grasp the immensity of such a storm.

I don’t even want to. It is too huge for me.

And here we go on with our daily routine. And yes, Erwin and I have a routine. Some might call it a rut. But it’s our life, we are comfortable with it. I’m thankful we can still do it by ourselves.

There were times, and maybe still are, that I struggle, but God is in control. And I’ve learned it’s best to just except it and move on.

We like our routine, we know what to expect. And maybe we are just getting too set in our ways, old people can, you know. At any rate, whatever the case may be, both of us can get a little cantankerous if our routine gets upset.

We really don’t want to, but as I say, we like our routine, we know what to expect. Maybe we are somewhat afflicted with OCD.

I think our horse is. You know, he has as much of a routine as we do. We seldom deviate from our normal, everyday route. And when we occasionally need to, he thinks we don’t know what we’re doing.

The other week we had a couple of heavily overcast days and our solar battery was running low. I knew I’d drain it if I charged batteries. So early in the one morning, I started the generator to charge a couple. I knew we would need at least one before we left for work. I then went out to chore.

I opened the barn door to let Diamond in. Usually he’s right outside about to bust the door down to get in. But not this time. What? Where? He stood out in the lot, ears cocked looking around. I had to lead him in and even then, he was hesitant. He went in, took a bite, quit chewing as if he was listening, he would look around. I told him to stop, he’s scaring me. I couldn’t see anything out of the ordinary. I didn’t think anyone was hiding up above. Then it soaked in. He was hearing the generator. A strange noise for that time of the morning. OCD? I believe so. Or maybe just getting senile in his old age. The horse…not us.

I got a bit of an earlier start today so maybe I’ll be done in time that I can still do another project.

I have tomatoes that need to be canned. Yesterday, when I was once again going over the patch, picking the ripe ones, I had this grandiose idea that I would still can them. But it was already 2:30 p.m. But then I thought of some other odd jobs that needed to be done. So once again, the tomatoes got tabled, literally. They are spread out on a table outside the door.

So I figured I could do it when I get done with this. Then another thought entered my head.

The buggy. It is seriously filthy. And the day is so nice. I really think I need to go clean it.

Am I trying to find excuses to not can tomatoes? It would seem so.

But seriously, the buggy desperately needs cleaning and a nice sunny day is the best time for a job such as that. Whereas, tomato canning is an indoor, any kind of weather job, so…

Too bad I can’t get a couple of granddaughters to help. Andrea and Kaitlyn were here for a bit Sunday afternoon. But, of course, we wouldn’t do it then. Wouldn’t even think of doing it. They brought a couple of their adorable mini-dachshund puppies along. One is definitely long-haired. That is Hank. The other, Judge, is not. He is a very sober looking mister. They just snoozed. But that’s OK. I still thought they were adorable.

In closing: Tolerance is the belief that people who disagree with you have a right to be wrong.

How about trying this stew some chilly evening.

Skillet Ground Beef Stew

1 lb. ground beef

1/2 tsp. salt

1/2 tsp. pepper

2 Tblsps. flour

1 pkg. or can 8 oz. mushrooms

1 1/2 cups beef broth

1/3 cup heavy whipping cream

4 Tsps. Dijon mustard

1 lb. unpeeled red potatoes, cut into ½ inch cubes (about 3 medium)

2 medium carrots, thinly sliced

In a 12-inch skillet, cook beef over medium-high heat, stirring occasionally until fully cooked, no longer pink. Stir in salt, pepper and flour. Add mushrooms, cook three minutes, stirring occasionally. In a small bowl, mix broth, whipping cream and mustard with wire whisk. Add to beef mixture. Stir in potatoes and carrots. Reduce heat to medium-low. Cover and cook until vegetables are tender and sauce is slightly thickened.