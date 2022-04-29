MY AMISH HOME: Letting the kids drive the horse!

“If thou put the brethren in remembrance of these things, they shalt be a good minister of Jesus Christ, nourished up in the words of faith and of good doctrine whereunto thou has attained. But refuse profane and old wives’ fables and excise theyself rather unto godliness. For bodily excise profiteth little: but godliness is profitable unto all things, having promise of the life that now is, and of that which is to come. This is a faithful saying and worthy of all acceptation. For therefore we both labor and suffer reproach, because we trust in the living God…” -- 1 Timothy 4: 6, 7, 8, 9, 10

Ahh! A beautiful, sunny morning. But…it is cold. 34 degrees, seriously. Oh well, as bright as the sun is shining, it will surely warm up. Of course if the wind picks up, it will still be cold. I believe it’s blowing off an iceberg these last few days. It has a very chilly edge to it.

Today, being Tuesday of course, I need to get my writing done. But we are also going to a funeral. One of husband Irwin’s cousins passed away. She is the first of a family of eight girls and two boys to go. Of course the parents have long since passed on and three in-laws. But of the immediate family, she was first. She was one of the five girls still on the home place. I imagine they were a close group and she will be missed.

Being in the funeral today and also thinking back to this past Sunday, we had our Communion services, it made me realize and really appreciate the structure of our church and funeral services. We know that to expect. It seems the older I get, the more I appreciate what we have. Why did it take me so long to get, what is it? Wisdom?

Maybe because it is Scriptural, in Isaiah 10, it talks about precept upon precept, line upon line, here a little, there a little…

We had a very interesting and learning sermon today and also this past Sunday in Communion services. The way of salvation was made plain. And that Heaven is real and so is Hell.

I guess my early start this morning paid off. It looks like maybe I’ll get this project done in time to still…what? Mow yard? Work in the garden? I don’t know.

If only my copy machine will work OK. I messed around with that thing so long yesterday. And again this morning. I’m so afraid I’ll have to go buy a new one. I’ve done about everything I know and it still won’t do too great a job on copying. A couple of sentences are always kind of “skippy”? Whatever.

This is my last week of being taxi for Lauranna. I do believe I’ll miss those afternoon trips.

Yesterday afternoon, I had the pleasure of taking our great grandson Jamin with me. He was with Grandma Rachel. I went up the path to go out Lloyds’ lane. Jamin was outside. "Grandma! Grandma! Where are you going?" I told him I was going to go get Lauranna. I asked if he wants to go along. He comes trotting over to the buggy. I told him he has to go ask his mom. He goes galloping up to the door, “Mom! Mom! I’m going with grandma!” OK. I told Rachel I would drop him off before taking Lauranna on home.

Well, when I get to Lloyds, no way was he getting off. He wants to go with to take Lauranna on home. So, OK that’s fine. But, when we get back, he wanted to stay at our house, but his mom didn’t want him to. We had a little bit of a discussion with Jamin crowding back in the corner determined to go to our house. Poor guy, he gave in, maybe not necessarily agreeably, but nonetheless. I felt bad, but such is life.

Poor Diamond, he didn’t know what to do about these little children trying to drive. Jamin wanted to drive and it was OK, then Lauranna wanted a turn. She accidently dropped the front windshield and it made a thumping noise, Jamin let out a whoop. All this noise got Diamond kind of spooked, so he took off in a gallop. I had to take the lines. The children thought it was fun. He actually can go fast.

Anyway, he wasn’t out of control or anything, just a little crazy.

In closing: A right attitude toward others will help keep God’s truth in our head and his love in our heart.

Since dandelions are everywhere, cheap and plentiful, how about this gravy. Of course you can make it without the greens.

Dandelion Gravy

1/2 cup butter

1/2 cup flour

4 cups milk

1 Tsp. salt, or to taste

1 Tsp. vinegar

1 Tblsp. sugar

4 slices Velveeta cheese

3 hard boiled eggs, chopped

5 slices bacon, fried and crumbled

1/2 cup chopped dandelion greens, optional

Melt butter in saucepan; add flour. Stir until a little toasted.

Slowly add milk, stirring briskly with wire whisk.

Add salt, vinegar, sugar and cheese, stirring until almost boiling.

Last, add eggs, bacon and dandelion greens.

Serve over cooked potatoes or mashed potatoes.

Millie Otto of Arthur is a member of the Old Order Amish. Contact her by writing to 1584 CR 2000N, Arthur, IL 61911.

