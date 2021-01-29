MY AMISH HOME: Lights work, if you remember to turn them on

So when this corruptible must put on incorruption, and this mortal shall put on immortality, then shall be brought to pass the saying that is written, Death is swallowed up in victory. O death, where is thy sting? O grave, where is thy victory? The sting of death is sin; and the strength of sin is the law. But thanks be to God, which giveth us the victory through our Lord Jesus Christ. Therefore, my beloved brethren, be ye steadfast, unmovable, always abounding in the work of the Lord, forasmuch as ye know that your labor is not in vain in the Lord. — 1 Corinthians 15: 54-58
The day started out really damp and dreary. It wasn’t actually foggy, but the air was more than just damp; it was wet and cold. It cleared some then when I went to get the mail; it was as we would say in a very literal translation from Amish to English, making down out. Not snow and not quite rain.
Maybe it’s the weather, or maybe it’s my diet or the lack thereof, but my feet hurt, really. On a scale of 1 to 10, with 10 the highest, they are a 40! And they hurt all the way up to my waist! I’m not complaining, just saying.
I got a massage at Willowtree last week. I figured (hoped?) one would be the cure-all. Don’t believe so! It did feel good. After it quit hurting! She put me on a table, heated, no less, covered me with toasty blankets and let me cook a while. When she was done, she told me to take my time getting up. I wanted to say, “Wake me when supper’s ready!”
Anyway, hubby thinks I’m just getting old. He should squawk! He’s the one turning 70 on Friday.
Anyway, last Friday evening I went to town to do my cleaning job. As I left the IGA, I realized my lights weren’t working. I almost hit the panic button! I’ll need lights to go home! I considered several options, finally deciding to leave a message with daughter Jane and Milton.
They actually got my message, and Milton came to my aid. Oh, wonderful! To have lights to go home!
So why then did I leave several mornings later and not turn on my lights?
Erwin didn’t go to work so as I left to go clean, he saw me go out the lane, no lights. No way could he yell loud enough. It wasn’t pitch dark anymore, neither was it daybreak. I was just jogging along, happy in my ignorance, I guess. After about a mile and a half, a guardian angel passed me on a bike and yells, “Your lights aren’t turned on!”
What?! Oh, my! Thanks! I turned them on quickly and breathed a prayer of thanks.
Fortunately, there was no traffic except I met a truck and trailer.
We had a little more going on than we oldies are used to. On Wednesday evening we went with neighbor/niece Anna Marie Miller and her dad David. She made supper, and we went to Erwin’s sis Esther and Andy Mast. It was a most enjoyable evening.
Then Friday some of the Otto siblings took lunch to Andy and Esther for Esther’s birthday.
I had a horseshoeing appointment on Thursday afternoon. It was a really nice day, so we decided since we have a gift card for Yoder’s, I’ll pick up Erwin at work, we’ll go eat lunch, then head over to the horseshoer.
Actually my appointment had been for Tuesday, but I just plain and simply forgot. Am I getting old or what?!
But it worked out well for both of us, I guess. Larry had some unexpected extra horses show up on Tuesday. Everything worked out fine. I was wondering how I would get the house cleaned and laundry done with all this leaving.
But Thursday morning, I did a little more than wave the broom at the floor and hang up clean towels. Friday morning I started early. I did the laundry before I left to go clean. Since it was a nice morning, I hung the stuff on the patio. It was fine until we got home from Andy’s.
All in all, it was a good week, and I cherish the time we spent with family.
My closing this week is a quote I borrowed from a scribe in one of our weekly community newspapers. Thanks, Regina!
In closing – Without God our week might go as follows: Sinday, Mournday, Tearsday, Wasteday, Thirstday, Fightday and Shatterday.
How about this dessert:
White Chocolate Fruit Tart
¾ cup oleo
½ cup powdered sugar
1 ½ cups flour
10 ounces white chocolate chips
¼ cup milk
8 ounces cream cheese
Fresh fruit
Glaze:
2 cups water
1 cup sugar
⅓ cup Perma-Flo
⅛ teaspoon salt
2 tablespoons oleo
⅓ cup Jello (flavor to go with fruit)
Cream together oleo and powdered sugar. Add flour and mix well. Press into a 12-inch round pizza pan. Bake at 300 degrees for 20 minutes. Cool. Melt chips and milk together. Add cream cheese and beat until smooth. Spread over baked crust and chill.
For glaze: In a saucepan, combine water, sugar, salt and Perma-Flo. Cook until thick and clear, stirring constantly. Add 2 tablespoons oleo and Jello. Cool. Arrange fresh fruit on top of cream cheese layer; spread glaze over fruit. Keep refrigerated.
Millie Otto of Arthur is a member of the Old Order Amish. Contact her by writing to 1584 CR 2000N, Arthur, IL 61911.