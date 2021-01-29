MY AMISH HOME: Lights work, if you remember to turn them on

So when this corruptible must put on incorruption, and this mortal shall put on immortality, then shall be brought to pass the saying that is written, Death is swallowed up in victory. O death, where is thy sting? O grave, where is thy victory? The sting of death is sin; and the strength of sin is the law. But thanks be to God, which giveth us the victory through our Lord Jesus Christ. Therefore, my beloved brethren, be ye steadfast, unmovable, always abounding in the work of the Lord, forasmuch as ye know that your labor is not in vain in the Lord. — 1 Corinthians 15: 54-58

The day started out really damp and dreary. It wasn’t actually foggy, but the air was more than just damp; it was wet and cold. It cleared some then when I went to get the mail; it was as we would say in a very literal translation from Amish to English, making down out. Not snow and not quite rain.

Maybe it’s the weather, or maybe it’s my diet or the lack thereof, but my feet hurt, really. On a scale of 1 to 10, with 10 the highest, they are a 40! And they hurt all the way up to my waist! I’m not complaining, just saying.