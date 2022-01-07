MY AMISH HOME: Liverwurst goes well with pancakes?

“And beside this, giving all diligence, add to your faith virtue; and to virtue knowledge; and to knowledge temperance; and to temperance patience; and to patience godliness; and to godliness, brotherly kindness; and to brotherly kindness, charity. For if these things be in you, and abound, they make you that ye shall neither be barren nor unfruitful in the knowledge of our Lord Jesus Christ. But he that lacketh these things is blind, and cannot see afar off, and hath forgotten that he was purged from his old sins. Wherefore the rather, brethren, give diligence to make your calling and election sure: for if ye do these things, ye shall never fall.” – 2 Peter 1: 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10.

Here we are, starting a brand new year. I didn’t make any resolutions. I don’t want to feel guilty all year because I’m not keeping them. I’ll just take one day at a time and try to do better each day. But I do fail. I’m human. But by the grace of God, I can rise again and try again. It does help if the weather isn’t so dreary day after day after day.

Yesterday was so nice and sunny, cold, but it warmed up and wasn’t windy. After days and days and days of dreariness it really helped my lagging spirits.

We have one more holiday, January 6, then we can continue one in a formation. I’d think anyway.

Somehow this year I had a really hard time with having my routine interrupted. Maybe it was because we had long weekends. It seemed I didn’t want to get back in the groove of getting up early, going to work, etc. Am I getting lazy?

Probably old and lazy, I’m thinking.

It didn’t even help that Erwin got sick. That was really trying. It is always so hard on my nervous system.

It was good that I could again do my one cleaning job on Friday. He was sick then, but not too bad. But by Saturday I was glad I was home all day to help him. He was quite weak, couldn’t dress himself, could barely walk. I poured tea and Maxim Restore (an herbal tonic) down his throat, pills, tea, more pills, and more tea.

We couldn’t go to Church Sunday, but his strength was coming back. He didn’t go to the workshop Monday, but did go today. He is much, much better. Praise the Lord!

I guess I get the afternoon off today. Lauranna, the little girl I take home from school, is being picked up by her aunt.

I guess I am a wee bit disappointed. I really look forward to that little trip. But it’s OK. It is Tuesday, and I’m always working to get my column done by Tuesday afternoon. And this evening we plan to go to the visitation of Sovilla Gingerich (Mrs. Elva).

Way, way back, when the girls were small, we lived in a trailer and we rented the ground from Elva Gingerich where we had moved our trailer.

They had grain bins on that property and in the fall they would haul in grain with their big farm equipment.

The girls would hang on the fence or their swings watching them. But surprisingly, they never got in the way. Ah yes, those were the days.

It seems like a sad way to start out the new year, having to bury your mother and life partner. Our heart goes out to the family. We know God makes no mistakes and He is good. All the time!

It seems I have a lot of time to think about things like that on my way to and from work. And then sometimes it goes a little off track. Like the other morning, it was a misty, foggy-ish morning, or maybe it was a foggy, misty-ish morning. Whatever. It was one of the many soggy mornings we had. The horse was plodding along and I saw a cat coming out of the field. I figured it had been looking for breakfast. Then I realized it probably just “carry-out” as it had something in its mouth. It crossed the road and went into the yard. It was met by another cat. I don’t know…did they share or did a fight ensue? I was too far past to see what transpired.

Vacation is past, but butchering is done, the meat is canned and frozen and we’ll have some good eating this winter. Marvin Chupp, a brother-in-law to our son-in-law, makes the best liverwurst. Of course, my hubby isn’t so enthused about it, but that doesn’t keep me from liking it. Pair it off with pancakes or waffles and you have a feast. It is also good with fried mush, tomato gravy and eggs.

In closing: Parenting is heredity, if your parents didn’t have children, you are not likely to have any either.

How about trying this delightfully easy and airy dessert? You can buy a ready-made angel food cake. Or make your own if you’re so inclined.

Angel Toffee Dessert

1 Package (8 oz.) cream cheese, softened

½ cup powdered sugar

2 Tblsps. milk

1 carton (8 oz.) frozen whipped topping, thawed

5 cups cubed angel food cake

½ cup chocolate syrup

½ cup English toffee bits or almond brickle chips, divided

In a mixing bowl, beat the cream cheese, sugar and milk until smooth. Fold in the whipped topping. Arrange the cake cubes in an ungreased 11-inch by seven-inch by two-inch dish. Drizzle with chocolate syrup. Set aside 1 Tblsp. of toffee bits; sprinkle remaining toffee bits over chocolate. Spread cream cheese mixture over top. Sprinkle with remaining toffee bits. Cover and chill until serving. Store leftovers in refrigerator.

Yield: 6-8 servings.

Millie Otto of Arthur is a member of the Old Order Amish. Contact her by writing to 1584 CR 2000N, Arthur, IL 61911.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Make your house a home For the holidays: Get inspiring home and gift ideas – sign up now! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.