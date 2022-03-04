MY AMISH HOME: Looking ahead to weather that doesn't include ice and mud

“For nation shall rise against nation, and kingdom against kingdom: and there shall be famines, and pestilences, and earthquakes in divers places. All these are the beginning of sorrows. Then shall they deliver you up to be afflicted, and shall kill you: And ye shall be hated of all nations for my name’s sake. And then shall many be offended, and shall betray one another, and shall hate one another. And because iniquity shall abound, the love of many shall wax cold. But her that shall endure to the end, the same shall be saved.” Matthew 24: 7,8,9,10,12,13

Oh my. What beautiful weather. The snow is mostly gone, the water has soaked away except in the ditches. Ahh. Spring. But it probably isn’t here to stay … sigh. It is too early. And yes, even with nice weather, we have mud.

I can deal with mud better than ice. I heard today that they (whoever “they” are) are saying unpleasant weather with ice for next week. Hopefully, it will change.

I hesitate to say “bad” weather. God created everything and called it good. So who are we to call weather “bad”? Nevertheless, ice is just not pleasant; neither is frigid weather.

We did see some geese go north. Or, anyway, I did. The ones both of us saw were traveling kind of helter-skelter southeasterly. Was their GPS off, do you think?

We heard a few spring birds, too. So, should I get out my seed catalogs?

I am anxious for warm weather, but not exactly the work that goes with it.

I’ll borrow a phrase from granddaughter Cynthia. She said if she wouldn’t be hanging out on the road so much, maybe she could get something done at home.

I was like exactly. I spend so much time on the road. Due mostly to the slowness of our horse. But, if he was fast I’d probably be scared.

This week was once again a juggling nightmare. Almost. I had a doctor appointment, so I had to leave early and got home a bit later than normal. Tomorrow I’ll have to leave early again to do errands and before picking up hubby. He always wants to come straight home, not go jogging here and there. He is always so tired.

I’ll have to do my laundry after we get home. It’s not so bad to do it in the afternoon now, since the daylight lasts longer. I can hang the stuff on the south side on the patio. Once again, I am so thankful for those lines and my spinner.

I’ll also have to make dessert for Thursday. Daughter Jane is having workday. I don’t know what she’s planning to do. Maybe wash windows. Or maybe hers don’t look like mine.

The other day Erwin said something about seeing something outside. I was like, you mean you can see through those windows? But I can’t clean them this week and if it is again cold and icy next week, well … sigh.

And yeah, mud. When I went out to get the horse ready to go get Luaranna, what do I see?! A mud-covered horse. Horrible. Disgusting. He had rolled in the mud. And I didn’t have time to hose him down. I should go do it when I get done here, but, well, I really don’t like the task. Maybe it will dry and I can go out early tomorrow morning and curry him so that it won’t look to bad.

I emptied his water tank of the ice and dirty water and put some clean water in it. I hope to be done with the buckets for this season.

The thing of it is, now that I put water in the tank, I’ll have to make sure I shut off the hydrant. Last summer several times I had a lapse. Then I got paranoid about it and quite a few times before going to bed, I’d have to go out and check just so I could settle down and sleep. I know I shut it off, but I’ll probably doubt myself and go out and check.

In closing: Sometimes we are so concerned about giving our children what we never had growing up, we neglect to give them what we did have growing up.

Should we have some Danish for coffee break?

Cream Cheese Danish

2 cans (8 ounces) crescent rolls

2 bars (8 ounces each) cream cheese

¾ cup powdered sugar

1 egg

1 teaspoon vanilla

1 can (21 ounce) cherry pie filling or flavor of your choice

Glaze

¾ cup powdered sugar

1-2 tablespoons milk

Roll out one tube of the rolls, put in a greased 9-by-13 foot baking pan.

Mix cream cheese, powdered sugar, beaten egg and vanilla. Spread on dough in pan. Spread pie filling on top of cream cheese mixture. Roll out other tube of rolls and place on top of pie filling. Bake at 350 degree for 35-45 minutes. Cool slightly and drizzle with glaze.

Millie Otto of Arthur is a member of the Old Order Amish. Contact her by writing to 1584 CR 2000N, Arthur, IL 61911.

