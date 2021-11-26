MY AMISH HOME: Looking for that little old lady again

“Be patient therefore, brethren, unto the coming of the Lord. Behold, the husbandman waiteth for the precious fruit of the earth, and hath long patience for it, until he receive the early and latter rain. Be ye also patient; stablish your hearts: for the coming of the Lord draweth nigh. Grudge not one against another, brethren, lest ye be condemned: behold, the judge standeth before the door.” – James 5: 7, 8, 9.

Another Tuesday. How do they come around so fast? It is a nice Tuesday. Although the wind is cold. But then, it is that time of the year. At least it is sunny. It would be a little difficult to rake leaves. Not that we have leaves to rake. We actually did some, not nearly what a lot of people had, the wind mostly took care of ours.

It’s just as well, as I was not inclined to go out and rake anyway. I actually don’t mind raking leaves and I love the smell of burning leaves. It’s so “fall in the country.”

I guess I’m getting old and tired because I thought I had too many other things to do. I couldn’t get excited about raking leaves.

Something that really made me tired just to watch it being done was the concrete work at Shady Crest. It looks like they may now have finished their parking lot.

Watching those men slog through the wet concrete, pushing their paddles or whatever they are called, to get the concrete evenly distributed, made my legs ache. No wonder I couldn’t sleep at night.

And seeing them kneel on the hard ground or concrete to trowel the edges made my knees almost weep. Boy! Am I wimpy!

I wonder if they will have enough parking space for the Black Friday shopping spree.

I actually have one project finished and delivered. Grandson Lucas now has his repaired throw back. I believe he is as happy about it as I am.

I really wanted to get grandson Ervin’s quilt done before Christmas but … I think that little old lady has been here again, hiding things. I had three more rows of blocks to sew together and then sew them on the quilt when I thought the one pile of blocks looked kind of meager. I counted. Sure enough. I was short some. How did that happen? I wonder what she did with them? Anyway, I had to send for some more material from Clearview Fabrics. Of course, she was out of it but had some ordered.

So I decided while I wait on that, I’ll make some vegetable soup, using the recipe I had in my column a couple of weeks ago.

Only I didn’t want to use ground beef and tomato juice.

I had a roast I was going to bake and use that meat, but one just about wasn’t enough. Now what?

Well guess what? The day before I was going to make my soup, our good friend Bob came to the door. He came bearing a gift, of course: one of his delicious pies. I felt like I was taking advantage of his goodwill, but he wanted to go get Erwin and we actually had time to go to Dutch Valley Meats before picking up hubby. So I got another roast, plus I could get my broth and soup base there also. So I was all set.

And the next day I made my soup. That really worked out great. Thanks, Bob!

I didn’t use flour to thicken it or add sugar and tomato juice.

I can use it for just soup or stew or even a casserole if I want. Good eating for this winter.

We also got a turkey given to us. We can’t get a whole turkey eaten, so I baked it, sliced the breast meat and froze that. The other meat I picked off the bone and canned it. I can use that for broth or many other different ways. More good eating.

As for that little old lady, not only am I blaming her for hiding quilt blocks, I also blamed her for hiding my bike headlight. It’s a rechargeable and I wanted to bring it in to charge it. I couldn’t find that thing anywhere. I ended up buying a new one, not rechargeable, something cheaper.

Then the other day I was digging though my purse/cleaning supply bag, looking for my pen that had gone missing from my checkbook. And yes, it was probably that little old lady. Anyway, I found my headlight in the bottom amidst the rubble. I don’t know?

In closing: If you should receive a fruitcake this holiday season, hang on to it to make sure there is really more than one making the rounds.

For something different, try this cake for your holiday brunch. If you don’t like pears, try apples. Or peaches.

Pear Brunch Cake

1 can (15 oz.) pear halves, drained

1 3/4 cups Bisquick mix

1/3 cup sugar

2/3 cup milk

1/4 cup butter, melted

1/2 Tsp. cinnamon

2/3 cup plain yogurt

Heat oven to 400 degrees. Grease bottom and side of nine-inch round cake pan with shortening; lightly flour. Cut pear halves into thin slices.

In a medium bowl, stir together Bisquick mix, sugar, milk and butter.

Pour into pan. Arrange pear slices in circular pattern on batter.

Sprinkle with cinnamon.

Bake 40 minutes or until golden brown and toothpick inserted in center comes out clean. Top each serving with yogurt.

If you like nutmeg, you can also sprinkle nutmeg with the cinnamon

Millie Otto of Arthur is a member of the Old Order Amish. Contact her by writing to 1584 CR 2000N, Arthur, IL 61911.

