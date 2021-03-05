MY AMISH HOME: Making chicken broth is always a fun thing to do

“The Lord is gracious, and full of compassion; slow to anger, and of great mercy, The Lord is good to all: and his tender mercies are over all his works. The Lord upholdeth all that fall, and raiseth up all those that be bowed down. The Lord is righteous in all his ways and holy in all his works. The Lord is nigh unto all that call upon him, to all that call upon him in truth.” -- Psalm 145:8, 9, 14, 17, 18
It seems almost spring-like, and yet the wind is quite chilly. I did see a meadowlark on the way home this morning. And the other morning I saw a huge flock of snow geese going northwest. I do love all this abundant sunshine even if the wind is cold.
I woke up during the night Saturday, early Sunday morning and thought it sounded like it was raining. I thought surely not. But yes, later when I got up, we had over an inch.
In spite of the weather being gray, cold and dreary, it was a good day.
Our grandson Jeffrey Yoder was baptized and taken in as a member of the church. That is so precious and warms my heart.
Another bright spot in the otherwise dreary day was that we got to see our daughter Cynthia and Freeman Miller of Dale, Illinois. We had a good, but too short, visit with them Sunday afternoon.
We are getting piles of seed and flower catalogs. It kind of does kindle a flame within. And yet, I’m not quite ready for garden work. If the ground dries off as fast as the snow melted, maybe I should already have my seeds.
This nice weather makes it so enjoyable to do laundry. I almost want to wash everything in sight that doesn’t move. Well, not everything. I’ll leave hubby in his chair! I’d really like to clean the windows, but so many other little things keep cropping up.
Monday morning, I spent most of the time between coming home from work and before I had to go get Erwin, on the phone, checking messages and returning calls. When I got back from picking up Erwin at the workshop, I had to finish my community newsletter so I could get that in the mail, then I did laundry. We kind of skipped lunch as I went to visit my grandson, hopefully to cheer him up. If I didn’t while I was there, I probably did when I left!
By the time I got back, it was time to chore and take care of the laundry.
Today my morning was short, too. I came home from work long enough to replenish my energy with a snack and energy tea (Don’t think it worked!) then I had to leave again. I had errands to do before I picked up Erwin at the workshop. I met a friend in town and chatted too long. I had wanted to stop at Shady Crest and stock up, but I was running late. So I figured I could do it tomorrow.
Shady Crest will be closed March 8 through March 20. So, yes, I need to stock up.
I am excited for them that they can have a bigger store. What fun!
Everything actually worked out OK.
One thing I got done was going to the gas station to get gas. Our horse has in the past not liked that stretch of highway from the four-way stop out to the gas station. But today he was good as gold. Which he has been all winter. I am so thankful. It made the winter so much more enjoyable or at least more stress-free!
So now I’m trying to get this missive finished. My counters are littered with fragments of my shopping this morning and the mail from today.
We are having workday at Jane’s house this week and I take dessert. So I’m trying to decide what to make. Do I want to try a new recipe?
She wants to make chicken broth. That is kind of a fun thing to do. We can all work together, especially when picking the meat off the bones.
And it’s good to have a salt shaker close by! But then that tends to take the edge off the appetite for lunch!
In closing, let’s quit asking Congress for help and let's start getting on our knees and asking God for help.
The recipe for this week is scaled down recipe for gravy that we like to use for large crowds, wedding, etc.
Gravy
1 stick butter
1/2 cup flour
2 cups water
2 cups milk
1 pkg. brown gravy milk
1 can cream of mushroom soup
Brown butter and add flour. Stir until sort of browned. Add water and flour slowly, stirring constantly to prevent lumpy gravy. A whisk works great! Then add rest of ingredients and salt and pepper to taste.
If you want sausage gravy, fry the sausage in the butter, then add the flour.
Sometimes I use chicken broth with meat and don’t add the gravy mix and mushroom soup. Whatever works best for your taste. And I use all milk.
Millie Otto of Arthur is a member of the Old Order Amish. Contact her by writing to 1584 CR 2000N, Arthur, IL 61911.