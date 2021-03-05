MY AMISH HOME: Making chicken broth is always a fun thing to do

“The Lord is gracious, and full of compassion; slow to anger, and of great mercy, The Lord is good to all: and his tender mercies are over all his works. The Lord upholdeth all that fall, and raiseth up all those that be bowed down. The Lord is righteous in all his ways and holy in all his works. The Lord is nigh unto all that call upon him, to all that call upon him in truth.” -- Psalm 145:8, 9, 14, 17, 18

It seems almost spring-like, and yet the wind is quite chilly. I did see a meadowlark on the way home this morning. And the other morning I saw a huge flock of snow geese going northwest. I do love all this abundant sunshine even if the wind is cold.

I woke up during the night Saturday, early Sunday morning and thought it sounded like it was raining. I thought surely not. But yes, later when I got up, we had over an inch.

In spite of the weather being gray, cold and dreary, it was a good day.

Our grandson Jeffrey Yoder was baptized and taken in as a member of the church. That is so precious and warms my heart.

Another bright spot in the otherwise dreary day was that we got to see our daughter Cynthia and Freeman Miller of Dale, Illinois. We had a good, but too short, visit with them Sunday afternoon.