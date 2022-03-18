MY AMISH HOME: Manure swirling and wafting in the breeze toward the laundry

“For God commanded, saying, Honor Thy Father and Mother: and he that curseth Father or Mother, Let him Die the Death. But ye say, Whosever shall say to his father or mother, It is a gift, by whatsoever shall say to his father or mother, It is a gift, by whatsoever thou mightiest be profited by me; And honor not his father or mother, he shall be free. Thus have ye made the commandment of God of none effect by your tradition. Ye hypocrites, well did Isiah prophesy of you, saying, this people draweth nigh unto me with their mouth, and honoreth me with their lips; but their heart is far from me.” Matthew 15:4,5,6,7,8

What can one say about today’s weather except “awesome.”

I’ve been waiting all winter for such a day as this. Of course, in the back of my mind, I know we can still have chilly, rainy, dreary and windy weather. But for now, I’ll soak this up.

I do have my front door open. Not because it is so warm inside but because it is so nice and sunny, not windy and because I can. But really, there is an essence in the air that detracts from the pleasure of having the door open.

But that’s the price to pay for living across the road from a dairy farmer. They have to do what they have to do.

Yesterday (Monday) it was so nice, windy, yes, and the wind had a bit of a chill to it, but nevertheless, it was a great day to do laundry, until … sigh … yes, Mr. Farmer decided it’s a great day to haul manure. It reeked. And yes, the wind was quite strong out of the south.

It blew that smell right over to us where it swirled and wafted around the laundry hanging there.

Now we walk around with the essence of cow swirling about. And opening the towel closet, whew. It slaps you in the face.

Even today, yet, the smell lingers on the air. Oh well, this too, shall pass. Until the next clean-out happens. Sigh …

But really, it is such a perfect day. I imagine there are some diligent ladies out planting their detergent bottles. (hot caps.) I don’t even have any seeds yet.

I haven’t checked the garden for dryness yet either.

I did see that our Egyptian walking onions are starting their walkabout. I do believe we could start eating them.

It is so kind of hard to imagine that this past Saturday was so frigidly cold.

But I believe the Home and Garden Expo flourished in spite of the cold. Or maybe because of it.

Warm weather makes it so much easier for me in some ways, anyway for one, to do the chores. I have so many, you know. One, but yes, when it gets so frigid, I have to set out buckets for his water. Then I fret because I’m afraid he won’t get enough before it freezes.

Now I can just put water in the tank. But then I obsess about did I shut off the hydrant or not.

I have to watch Lloyds’ little Rat Terrier, Sammy. He is still very much puppy and likes to drag stuff off and chew on it. One day some clothes blew off the line and he used it for a sleeping mat. Luckily, he didn’t chew on that. Yesterday he somehow got hold of a dishrag and chewed a hole in that. It was about gone anyway. I was glad to throw that out.

I took my boots out to the barn so that when I get back from taking Lauranna home, I can put them on to chore. Which I did. He couldn’t drag off the boots, they were too heavy. I put my shoes up on a bale where I though he couldn’t get to them. He danced around that bake, whining. I turned my back and soon heard a “plop” and sure enough, he had managed to get one shoe. I yelled at him, he dropped it like a hot potato and took off. He knew better.

I just got in from bringing in the mail. It is absolutely gorgeous out there. It’s not even sweater weather.

In closing — The Lord doesn’t ask about your ability, only your availability, and you prove your dependability, the Lord will increase your capability.

This is one of my all-time favorite cakes.

Buttermilk Cake

2 cups sugar

½ cup butter, softened

2 teaspoons soda

2 cups buttermilk

2 cups raisins

1 teaspoon cinnamon

¼ teaspoon allspice

½ teaspoon nutmeg

3 cups flour

1 cup nuts, optional

Cream sugar and butter. Add soda to buttermilk. Mix raisins, spices and nuts into flour. Combine all. Bake at 350 degrees for 30-40 minutes. Test for doneness with a toothpick or cake tester. If it comes out clean, it’s done!

If you prefer, you can drizzle it with powdered sugar glaze. I prefer mine without.

Millie Otto of Arthur is a member of the Old Order Amish. Contact her by writing to 1584 CR 2000N, Arthur, IL 61911.

