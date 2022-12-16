MY AMISH HOME: Mastering the tricky art of milking cows

“As for man, his days are as grass; as a flower of the field, so he flourisheth. For the wind passeth over it, and it is gone; and the place thereof shall know it no more. But the mercy of the Lord is from everlasting to everlasting upon them that fear him, and is righteousness unto children’s children: To such as keep his covenant, and to those that remember his commandments to do them.” – Psalm 103: 15, 16, 17, 18

Another cloudy day and the wind is from the east. My dad used to say, wind or rain from the east, three days at least. So…and the east was really red this morning. Just so it doesn’t get icy or really windy. I wish I wasn’t such a fair-weather person.

It’s just, I don’t do well in the days when the dark comes early and leaves late. And yet, when I think back when I was a kid at home, it didn’t bother me. Except I really didn’t like to fill the gas or kerosene lamps so often. No battery lights back then. Except flashlights and it seemed ours only worked half the time.

I did like choring though, with a lantern. Somehow the gentle hiss of a gas lantern and the mellow light was a soothing, homey feeling. But yeah, those are outdated now, in our part of the world. There may be some communities that still use them.

Now we have headlamps. Which in reality are much safer, more convenient.

You can have both hands free.

But, of course, if you milked a cow, you couldn’t rest your head against her side. She probably wouldn’t appreciate that thing poking her side.

And anyway, who milks a cow by hand these days? You can even get tool battery-powered milkers.

Anyway, I never milked a cow. We had a couple for a short period of time, but I never mastered the art.

I would rather tend the horses.

And seriously, at our stage of life, and with our circumstances, I really do appreciate the battery lights. It is much safer for Erwin. He can operate a battery light, but could not light a gas lamp.

Yesterday I had to take trash up to the dumpster. I had not seen Lloyds’ Goldendoodle dog, Colleen, for a couple of days so I figured she had her puppies. At this stage, they don’t have their eyes open yet, but they sure aren’t much to look at. And really, neither is Colleen. They clipped her, almost shaved she is, but it’s better for her puppies.

They have a variety of puppies at this time. They are all so adorable. I’d have a hard time deciding which would be my pick, would I be in the market to choose.

They have mini long-haired dachshunds that are so absolutely cute. And a cream golden, I’m not sure if it has “doodle” or not. They also have rat terriers. Which are so cute and playful. The mom, Skyler, is one of the best moms, so laid back and calm.

Unfortunately, I do not have time to just sit and play with them as I’d like to. I do sneak up there every now and then, just to talk to them a bit.

I did make some candy and cookies for the holidays. Not as much as I would like to.

I had to go to the doctor for blood work and of course, the first thing they do is make you stand on the scales. I had unfriended mine at home, just ignored it. But there I had no choice and I sure didn’t like how those numbers climbed up that ladder.

I do though want to make some more cookies. The chocolate no-bake cookies are so good.

Maybe I can take them along to our Christmas gathering as candy.

I also made some white chocolate candy. I wanted some to give out as a treat for the carolers. There is a group coming this evening. We’ve had two other groups earlier.

In closing: It is when the holiday is over that we begin to enjoy it.

Try these yummy bars.

Caramel Snickerdoodle Bars

1 cup butter, softened

2 cups packed brown sugar

2 eggs

2 tsp. vanilla

2 1/2 cups flour

2 tsps. baking powder

1 tsp. salt

1/4 cup sugar

3 tsps. cinnamon

2 cans (13.4 oz. each) dulce de leche

12 oz. white baking chocolate, chopped

1/3 cup heavy whipping cream

1 Tblsp. light corn syrup

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Line a 13-inch by nine-inch baking pan with parchment paper, letting ends extend over sides of pan by one inch.

In a large bowl, cream butter and brown sugar until light and fluffy. Beat in eggs and vanilla. In another bowl, whisk flour, baking powder and salt; gradually beat into creamed mixture. Spread onto bottom of prepared pan.

In a small bowl, mix sugar and cinnamon; sprinkle two Tblsps. mixture over batter. Bake 25-30 minutes or until edges are light brown. Cool completely in pan on a wire rack.

Spread dulce de leche over crust. In a small saucepan, combine white chocolate, cream and corn syrup; cook and stir over low heat until smooth. Cool slightly. Spread over dulce de leche.

Sprinkle with the remaining cinnamon sugar. Refrigerate, covered, at least one hour.

Lifting with parchment paper, remove from pan. Cut into bars. Refrigerate leftovers.