“Above all, taking the shield of faith, wherewith ye shall be able to quench all the fiery darts of the wicket. And take the helmet of salvation, and the sword of the Spirit, which is the word of God. Praying always with all prayer and supplication in the spirit, and watching thereunto with all perseverance and supplication for all saints. And for me, that I may open my mouth boldly, to make known the mystery of the gospel. Peace be unto the brethren, and love with faith, from God the Father, and the Lord Jesus Christ.” – Ephesians 6: 16-19 and 23

Today, on this Tuesday, it seems to be a dreary, chilly day. Our summer days didn’t last long. Just enough to spoil me. Maybe this is blackberry winter and just maybe the sun will break through the clouds yet sometime today. We can always hope. We did have frost yesterday morning.

I heard that the frost we had won’t do much damage as it occurred in the dark of the moon. Had it been full moon, then yes, it would have damaged. We’ll see, and again we can always hope.

Today is the last day of this school term for Plainview School where our granddaughters attend. One of them, Andrea, is graduating from 8th grade. But her education won’t stop. It will only change focus.

It doesn’t look like a really good day to play ball, which is often the highlight of the day.

Often it’s the men against the upper grade students, with men groaning the next day with sore muscles that don’t get used everyday.

It is kind of hard to imagine that we have only three grandchildren of school age. Two are in Dale, Illinois.

Soon it will be great-grands. No wonder I feel old.

And then yet with grandchildren getting married.

Next week, Lord willing, a granddaughter will be starting that journey, a new chapter in the story of life.

After months of working toward that goal, it is now that close. And wonder of wonders, I have my mom’s and my dress sewed, pressed and hanging in the closet. What a relief.

But now, other stuff has piled up. But my tiller still isn’t home so my garden is still waiting. Sometimes I’m afraid it might be bad news being the reason I haven’t heard back yet.

And it might be just a good thing that I didn’t have more things out yet. But anyway, I can at least mow the yard. It doesn’t seem like mowing weather, it being so chilly. Only this afternoon, it does seem to have warmed up. So yes, after this I will probably go out and mow.

We did not hang around at school long after the program. We couldn’t play ball so we decided we may as well come home.

I have quite a few things to get done this week. I went to Mattoon yesterday to do some shopping. It was kind of a downer. Used to, one could go to Walmart and pretty well get whatever one wanted or needed. But now it seems like so often, shelves are empty, it’s hit or miss. And so often, in my case, it’s miss. Or then I forget. And yes, I did forget one of the main things. I wanted an air mattress.

Next week, Lord willing, our granddaughter, Mary Lorene and Mikel and their Alex and Cheyenne are coming from New York. They are coming for Julia’s wedding.

I heard from one of the others that they want to sleep at our house Friday night because they have to get up in the wee hours of the morning to start back home. And they know this grandma gets up way early on a Saturday morning. Which is fine. Maybe we could just sit up all night and catch up. Maybe with enough coffee.

I’m kind of between a rock and a hard spot. Mary Lorene wants to go shopping in the afternoon. I’d sure like to go along, but I also want to stay and enjoy being at the wedding. That would probably be cheaper.

I guess we’ll see how it works out.

This may be a little late in the game, or maybe I have done it and forgot. Nevertheless, I want to thank all my readers and even the ones who might not read my column, anyway, I say thank you for all the encouraging mail, gifts, monetary and otherwise, in any way we’ve been helped through the year. It is greatly appreciated. May you all be blessed by it.

In closing: Imagination is what makes you think you are having a good time when you are only spending money.

How about trying this lasagna with a south of the border flavor?

Mexican Lasagna

1/2 lb. mild pork sausage

1/2 lb. ground beef

1 jalapeno pepper, seeded and chopped

2/3 cup canned diced tomatoes with green chilies

1 tsp. garlic powder

1 tsp. ground cumin

1/2 tsp. salt

1 can (10 3/4 oz.) cream of celery soup

1 can (10 3/4 oz.) cream of mushroom soup

10 oz. can enchilada sauce

18 (6-inch) corn tortillas

2 cups shredded cheddar cheese

1 cup shredded Monterey Jack cheese

1 tomato, seeded and diced

4 green onions, chopped

1/4 cup fresh cilantro, chopped

Optional: 1 avocado, chopped

Cook sausage and ground beef in a large skillet over medium high heat, stirring until meat crumbles and is no longer pink. Drain. Stir in jalapeno and next five ingredients; cook until thoroughly heated.

Stir together soups and enchilada sauce in a sauce pan; cook until thoroughly heated.

Spoon 1/3 of sauce onto bottom of lightly greased 3x9 baking dish; top with six tortillas. Spoon half of beef mixture and 1/3 of sauce over tortillas; sprinkle with 1/2 of cheddar cheese. Top with six tortillas; repeat layers, ending with tortillas. Sprinkle with Monterey Jack cheese and next three ingredients.