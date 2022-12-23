MY AMISH HOME: Maybe there's no such thing as 'bad' weather

“And they came with haste, and found Mary, and Joseph, and the babe lying in a manger. And when they had seen it, they made known abroad the saying which was told them concerning this child. And all they that heard it wondered at those things which were told them by the shepherds. But Mary kept all these things, and pondered them in her heart.” – Luke, 2:16, 17, 18, 19

Yesterday and today we have had sunshine. Wonderful! It was really scarce this past week. And now some people are making these dire weather predictions of a blizzard, ice, and oh my, I sure hope they are way wrong. It’s kind of hard to believe right now. But we all know how fast the weather can change.

As you all know, I am not a winter person so I tend to turn a deaf ear to these predictions, but still, it is winter. We’ll see what comes. Right now the sun is shining so nicely, it’s hard to imagine that all that bad weather is coming. I really don’t like to say “bad” weather. I guess just unpleasant might be better.

But blowing, snowing, ice…that’s definitely unpleasant in my book. But God makes the weather so we shall accept what comes and hopefully, I can keep smiling.

If all this comes, well…we’ll just stay home. We have food enough, water, coffee, and oh yes…T.P. So we are set for awhile. We even have some books to read.

Last Friday was our granddaughters’ Christmas program but we didn’t go. The week was cold, gray, wet, windy and yes, unpleasant, especially for two old people like us. So we chose to stay home. I hated to miss it but such is life. Sigh.

Thursday, instead of cleaning the house, I decided this is the day. I got out my quilt frame and stuff and proceeded to put a quilt in frame. First I measured and measured, cut off twice and it was still too short!

No, seriously, I did measure again and again, decided my best frame is too small. So I hauled out my old one, pinned on the backing. Oh my! Too big! I trimmed off some, then thought I could use the other frame after all. Switched frames, not a quick and easy thing, but…

I pinned the backing on, uh-oh, too small after all. So I switched back to the old, bigger frame, pinned the backing on again. Now I’m getting somewhere. It takes up so much space, so I have to work on it all I can. It gives me claustrophobia. And it takes space away, I can’t hang up much laundry if I need to dry it inside.

This past Saturday marked the 52nd anniversary of us signing our name as Mr. and Mrs. Otto.

And Sunday was the 18th anniversary of our life being rerouted and sometimes felt completely upside down. Erwin had his stroke, but we’ve had many, many blessings, through it all. And all the years since.

This past Thursday, daughter Rachel brought us an anniversary meal which was so delicious. It included a loaf of her homemade bread and honey butter and a pumpkin pie! Yummy!

Then neighbor Rosanna came to the door with a Merry Christmas meal. How wonderful! It was so good! It was even better than going to a restaurant. We could eat it in the comfort of our home.

And more blessings were to come. Saturday, before I came home, one of the Arthur firemen brought a gift for us. How very touching!

We thank you all from the depth of our hearts.

Sunday after church, well, we left before church was over with, not something I like to do, but anyway, we had our Plank Christmas dinner at sis Louise and Dale Kauffman’s.

Louise outdid herself with the meal. We others brought dessert, salad, etc., but I’m like, what do we want with that stuff when we have mashed potatoes, gravy, dressing, ham and oh, yes, she made creamed peas, too. Our favorite!

I’ll just eat mashed potatoes for dessert!

We had another round of sharing memories. One was about the first house I lived in…a small, cold thing. One winter, it snowed and blew and our dad carried in 13 buckets of coal and we were still cold. After that, we had to move because the attic was full of snow and the ceilings were on the verge of collapsing.

In closing: If you don’t have everything you want, you should at least be grateful for all the things that you don’t have that you also don’t want.