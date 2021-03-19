MY AMISH HOME: More quilts means more problems

Every now and then I find the remains of a pigeon. I have a hard time being sorry for that. We have so many and they have no respect either. Anything beneath their perch ends up splattered.

Even Diamond comes in mornings all splattered if he sleeps in the shed.

I had a dialogue with him the other day … mostly one-sided, about his shenanigans.

On our route, a farmer had parked a wagon-load of fence posts in the field close to the road. It wasn’t quite daylight and this being something new, Diamond had to act out a little, nothing much, but still…

On the way home, full daylight then, same story. I told him those things were there when we went to work and they didn’t get him then and they won’t now. He was like, yeah but now they are wet and look scarier. And anyway, I was just pricking up my ears to better check them out. And I was looking for the post holes. I wasn’t going to do anything. Yeah, right!

Sunday after church, the announcement was made that our grandson Jeffrey Yoder is planning to marry Brenda Gingerich. As if we didn’t know it already! Oh well, it is public now so we can talk about it!