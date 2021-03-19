MY AMISH HOME: More quilts means more problems

“For I know the thoughts that I think toward you, saith the Lord, thoughts of peace, and not of evil, to give you an expected end. Then shall ye call upon me, and ye shall go and pray unto me, and I will hearken unto you And ye shall seek me, and find me, when ye shall search for me with all your heart.” – Jeremiah 29:11,12,13
It’s March and the lamb gave way to some unlamb-like weather. Cloudy, cold, dreary, misty, but not windy today. And actually, this afternoon, it isn’t misty. Things have actually dried off. Yesterday (Monday) was rainy and very windy. But by afternoon it had quit raining. The laundry dried but it was hard getting on the line. It smelled so good and the towels were so fluffy. It was worth the effort to hang them up.
We actually had a bit of ice yesterday morning. We got over one half inch of rain. At one point, some of the trees actually had ice crystals. And the porch by our shed was very slick. I almost went flying, but I managed to stay on my feet.
I hope it didn’t damage our flowering trees and the peach tree. It is a volunteer and really hasn’t had any fruit to speak of, but it’s still interesting each spring to see what it will do.
Uh oh! I saw some of the neighbors’ ducks in Lloyd’s yard. They better get on home on their own turf. The dachshunds have no respect for critters like that.
Every now and then I find the remains of a pigeon. I have a hard time being sorry for that. We have so many and they have no respect either. Anything beneath their perch ends up splattered.
Even Diamond comes in mornings all splattered if he sleeps in the shed.
I had a dialogue with him the other day … mostly one-sided, about his shenanigans.
On our route, a farmer had parked a wagon-load of fence posts in the field close to the road. It wasn’t quite daylight and this being something new, Diamond had to act out a little, nothing much, but still…
On the way home, full daylight then, same story. I told him those things were there when we went to work and they didn’t get him then and they won’t now. He was like, yeah but now they are wet and look scarier. And anyway, I was just pricking up my ears to better check them out. And I was looking for the post holes. I wasn’t going to do anything. Yeah, right!
Sunday after church, the announcement was made that our grandson Jeffrey Yoder is planning to marry Brenda Gingerich. As if we didn’t know it already! Oh well, it is public now so we can talk about it!
I just came to the realization that when he moves out, Marley, the dachshund will go with him. She is the biggest beggar. And always glad to see me when I’ve been gone and come home. Basically she just wants a snack! I will miss her, just not very early morning knocks on the door. If I don’t respond right away, she’ll whimper and cry. She should realize not to come knocking before I had my coffee!
And I now have another quilt to make. I’m hoping I won’t have the problems with this one like I have with the others. Probably I’ll just invent some new ones!
Grandson Robert’s first of all, I had the panel too small, so I had to pick it apart to fix that, then the whole thing ended up in the dumpster, so I had to start all over.
With grandson Ervin’s I had my colors numbered wrong, so I had to rip out some blocks, then twice I had to send for more material because I figured wrong. Then I thought I’m now on the right track. Not so, I had sewed some rows wrong. Pick apart again! Now, everything is OK. Then I thought the panel was too small. I measured and measured. Now what? But according to my figuring, it should come out right. So, OK, I try again. Ah! This time it fit! But by then I was so frustrated, I threw the thing on the sewing machine and went out and cleaned or started to clean the storage area by the buggy shed. I hauled off a bunch of trash, then was overwhelmed. We need more room! Or then we have too much junk! (Sigh!)
Do I really want to do a quilt for Jeffrey? Yes! I do! I am excited about it. I don’t know yet what the colors are, but yes, it will be fun.
Sunday in church, one of the ministers made a statement that I liked and decided to use for my closing.
In closing: Everything you say must be true, but everything true doesn’t have to be said.
Maybe you’d like to try these caramel roll-ups for your next coffee break. Just make sure you have plenty of coffee!
Caramel Roll Me Ups
Topping:
1 cup brown sugar
4 Tbsp. butter, melted
1/2 cup pancake syrup
1 cup pecans
Filling:
8 oz. cream cheese
2 Tbsp. butter, softened
1/4 cup powdered sugar
Also: 2 cans of biscuits
Mix topping and put in nine-inch by 13-inch pan.
Combine filling ingredients and mix well.
Flatten biscuits in oval shape. Place 1 Tbsp. filling on center of biscuit. Roll to make sausage shape and pinch seam closed. Place in pan, seam side down. Bake until nicely browned in 370 degree oven.
Invert rolls on platter to serve.
Millie Otto of Arthur is a member of the Old Order Amish. Contact her by writing to 1584 CR 2000N, Arthur, IL 61911.