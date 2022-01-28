MY AMISH HOME: Mouse in the syrup kills appetite

“Ye are my witnesses, saith the Lord, and my servant whom I have chosen: that ye may know and believe me, and understand that I am he: before me there was no God formed, neither shall there be after me. I, even I, am the Lord; and beside me there is no savior. I have declared, and have saved, and have showed, when there was no strange God among you: therefore ye are my witnesses, saith the Lord, that I am God.” Isaiah 43: 10,11,12

Hello to all you people out there in this big, beautiful world. It is a beautifully sunny, but frigid winter morning. When the sun shines in it does so much for my feel good barometer. It makes the cold so much more tolerable.

I really wanted to just not go to work this morning. After all, it was almost as cold as it was last week when I said it was too cold to leave.

But, hey, one can’t stay home when duty calls. So I buckled on my big girl boots and braved the frigid world and sallied forth.

It really wasn’t so bad for myself, but being responsible for my husband weighs on me. He can’t move fast and, oh my, should he fall. I’m trying each day to more fully trust in God.

This is kind of late but still, I want to thank each and every one for the kind and encouraging words sent our way, gifts, monetary, gifts of time and however else kindness was shown in the last year and already in this new year. It was greatly appreciated. We feel so unworthy. May God bless everyone who so generously shared. Glory to God from whom all blessings flow!

I’ve written before about our church having a “good deed” jar for the elderly, the widow and widowers. We already had one meal brought in as a good deed. Now another one is coming. Our bishop, Marion Miller, and his wife, Rosanna, are bringing supper. They will stay and eat with us and are bringing two other couples along. Rosanna asked what our favorite dessert is. I’m like, favorite dessert? We like all dessert. I said I like coconut pie, but since Erwin doesn’t we’ll stick with chocolate pie. Maybe she would have brought both.

Rosanna is a superb cook, so whatever she brings will be delicious. Well, not anything. If she would bring oyster soup, I could not even eat it to be polite. No one could make that stuff good. Although my hubby does like it.

So anyway, I don’t believe I ever mentioned that Lauranna, the little miss I take home from school, has a baby brother. His name is Jeffrey. It kinda took me back. We have a grandson named Jeffrey. Of course, he’s not little anymore. He’s an old married man. Not. He’s still a newlywed. When Lauranna talks about Jeffrey it kind of gives me a jolt. After all, Jeffrey is my favorite grandson. Now Jeffrey, don’t get a swelled head. I have nine other favorites.

Anyway, I enjoy Lauranna. Yesterday afternoon, we barely hit the road going home and here comes her lunch box and she digs out a cookie. She munched that thing down, opened her lunch box and out comes a container of Jell-o, she scarfs that down and here comes a container of peaches. I asked her if she ate anything for lunch. She told me, I forgot what it was, but it wasn’t much. She said she was full then. I was like and maybe in a hurry to go play. Been there, done that.

I remember coming home from school and I was always starving. We didn’t have much in the way of fancy snacks. We ate a lot of buttered bread with jelly. Probably why I was a pudgy first grader. But I liked pancake syrup on buttered bread. That was before my dad had bees and we had the best of the best honey.

Anyway, my mom had some leftover pancake syrup in a bowl that set in the pantry on a cabinet. I went in there with a knife to spread some syrup on my bread. My knife brought up a heavy lump! It was mouse. Drowned in pancake syrup. What a sweet way to go.

Needless to say, I was not hungry anymore.

In closing, no relationship is all sunshine, but two people can share an umbrella and survive the storm together.

What shall we eat this week? Not pancake syrup sandwiches. How about these bars.

Coffee Bars

Dough:

1 ½ cups sugar

2 eggs, beaten

½ cup butter, melted

2 cups milk

3 ½ cups flour

4 teaspoons baking powder

Pinch of salt

Beat sugar, eggs, butter and milk together. And remaining ingredients. Mix well and spread dough onto a large jelly roll pan.

Filling:

½ cup butter

1 cup brown sugar

4 tablespoons flour

3 teaspoons cinnamon

4 tablespoons water

Boil all ingredients together. Pour onto dough in pan and spread evenly. Bake at 350 degrees for 30 minutes.

Caramel Icing:

1 ½ cup of butter

1 cup brown sugar

1/3 cup cream

2 cups powdered sugar

Melt butter and sugar together and boil for 2 minutes, stirring constantly. Add cream and bring to a boil. Cool, and then add powdered sugar. Drizzle or spread on bars.

Millie Otto of Arthur is a member of the Old Order Amish. Contact her by writing to 1584 CR 2000N, Arthur, IL 61911.

