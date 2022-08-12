MY AMISH HOME: Mowing until the good foot hurts

“Children, obey your parents in the Lord: for this is right. Honor they Father and Mother; which is first commandment with promise; That It May Be Well With Thee, and Thou Mayest Live Long On The Earth. And ye fathers, provoke not your children to wrath; but bring them up in nurture and admonition of the Lord. Not with eyeservice as men-pleasers; but as the servants of Christ, doing the will of God from the heart. With good doing service as to the Lord, and not to men.” – Ephesians 6: 1, 2, 3, 4, 6, 7

A rainy, cloudy Tuesday. But this afternoon as I write, it isn’t quite as dark and gloomy. The ho-hum-ness of the day has sort of lifted. The really warm temperature of last week has cooled down. After 120 degree-plus heat index, 68 is almost chilly.

Saturday really was very warm. Very. I had lots to do. I had to keep lecturing myself to keep going. After coming home from work, I had laundry to do and I wanted to mow yard.

Right at first I thought I had to skip laundry. It was cloudy and so humid, so I ate lunch and took a short nap.

Then I decided to do laundry after all.

Then I got the weed eater fired up and went after some weeds.

And oh my…a rose I had been babying along all summer got whacked off. Oh well, maybe it will grow out nicer than ever now. Maybe?

It looked so much better, so I mopped the sweat and got out the mower. Oh yes. I love to mow. Lloyd had been mowing since I broke my foot. But now I get to. Actually, my other foot hurt almost too bad to mow. I was hot and tired, but I told myself, you can rest tomorrow. It’s our in-between Sunday and we won’t go to church.

Well, when I was done mowing, I checked messages and yes, Lloyds had left a message that they are going to church and asked if we want to go along.

Well, yes, but my very human me protested, “you are soooo tired.” I shushed it, put on my big girl clothes and went. And was so very glad we did.

Yesterday was the day of appointments. First I had a horse-shoeing appointment. That means being gone all morning. When we got home a little before noon, I had time to get my one community newsletter in the mail.

Then it was time to head to Mattoon for my appointment with the foot doctor.

My foot was pretty well-healed. Had it not been for my other foot, I would have canceled. But my right foot was causing more grief than the left, which was the broken one.

I figured maybe he could do something about my bunion. But no, he did pare off a huge callus, probably one inch thick. Well, no, but it was really thick. What a difference. Wonderful. I can walk without pain. Yes. Until it comes back. Sigh…

And with two appointments and being gone all day, I couldn’t do the laundry. And today, not being a laundry-friendly day, I again couldn’t wash.

I guess we can turn out clothes inside out and use the back-side of the towels.

Seriously, I hope I can wash tomorrow. But I also have beans to can and probably have some more to pick. And it will be muddy, I expect. I’m trying to get a bunch canned for grandson Ervin and Joanna Miller in Dale, Illinois.

Maybe I’ll just go to the neighbors, Floyd Millers, and see if they have some from their produce patch. Just get what I need and can them and be done with that. So I can move on to the next thing.

Our corn wasn’t much of a crop, so that is off the list. I have hopes for my tomatoes. They haven’t started to get ripe yet. The plants are all huge, all grown out of the cages and sprawling across the ground. I hope the growth didn’t all go into the plants instead of tomatoes.

In closing: Being right does not depend on having a loud voice.

How about yet another breakfast casserole? This one is quick and easy.

Quick and Easy Breakfast Casserole

Biscuit dough

1 lb. sausage

3/4 cup diced green peppers

1/2 cup diced onions

1 small can mushrooms

10 eggs, scrambled

1/2 - 1 package Lil’ Smokies

Cheese sauce

Bacon

Put dough in casserole dish and bake at 350 degrees for 10-15 minutes. Fry sausage, peppers, onions, and mushrooms. Put on top of biscuits, top with scrambled eggs and Lil’ Smokies. Make your favorite cheese sauce and put on top; sprinkle with bacon and bake for another 15 minutes.