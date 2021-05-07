MY AMISH HOME: Never call a Golden Doodle 'ugly'

Of course I had a community news (less!) letter to get in the mail. After that was done, I decided the weather looks favorable to do my laundry. So I did that. That is part of the beauty of summertime. One can do laundry late in the afternoon and still get it dry. If one has a spinner that is. I felt good about my day’s work.

Now today ... I’m dragging, mainly because of the weather. Partly because I have to go do bloodwork. It’s not really a big deal, I just don’t want to leave!

We have a maternity ward set up in our barn. It was going to be a two-bed deal. But now only grandson Jeffrey’s Dachshund is out there awaiting the moment. They were going to put their Golden Doodle, Colleen, out there too, but after clipping off all her “wool," they found out she wasn’t going to be a mama after all.

I didn’t realize they had her clipped. She came loping up to our door and did I ever hurt her feelings! I said “Colleen, you are ugly! She took off! I should not have used the word “ugly!” That is a harsh word and should never be used to describe something God created. Although there are things that are definitely more pleasing to the eyes than others. For instance, when I see pictures of moose or even camels. I have to wonder if they were put together by a committee! No, seriously, God makes no mistakes.