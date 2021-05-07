MY AMISH HOME: Never call a Golden Doodle 'ugly'

“But speak thou the things that become sound doctrine: That the aged men be sober, grave, temperate, and sound in faith, in charity, in patience. The aged women likewise, that they be in behavior as becometh holiness, not false accusers, not given to much wine, teachers of good things; That they may teach your women to be sober, to love their husbands, to love their children, to be discreet, chaste, keepers at home, good obedient to their husbands, that the word of God be not blasphemed.” -- Titus 2: 1,2,3,4,5
Is this May? Or November? It actually is May, but maybe it's April showers drowning out May flowers. Maybe I should bring in the flowers I haven’t planted yet. It is a fuzzy blanket, coffee and my favorite easy chair with a good book kind of day. But I can’t today. Too much stuff to do.
I did that Sunday. It was our in-between church Sunday and circumstances what they are, we usually just stay home. I tried to rest ahead, knowing that this week will be really busy. Unfortunately, it just doesn’t work that way.
It’s not like I could put it in a container and set it in the pantry until I need some more. I did have a pretty good day yesterday (Mon.). It rained early, so when I got home, the grass was wet. I figured it would be a good time to spread weed and feed. It took me until almost time to go get hubby at the workshop.
I have a drop spreader and the holds kept getting clogged. So, in time, one can probably tell how unevenly I spread it. I hope the rain we got last night didn’t hurt it any. I also sprayed some weeds where I didn’t want to use weed and feed. I suppose that’s all washed off now. The dandelions will probably raise their hoary heads, sending seeds far and wide, nodding and clapping in jubilee.
Of course I had a community news (less!) letter to get in the mail. After that was done, I decided the weather looks favorable to do my laundry. So I did that. That is part of the beauty of summertime. One can do laundry late in the afternoon and still get it dry. If one has a spinner that is. I felt good about my day’s work.
Now today ... I’m dragging, mainly because of the weather. Partly because I have to go do bloodwork. It’s not really a big deal, I just don’t want to leave!
We have a maternity ward set up in our barn. It was going to be a two-bed deal. But now only grandson Jeffrey’s Dachshund is out there awaiting the moment. They were going to put their Golden Doodle, Colleen, out there too, but after clipping off all her “wool," they found out she wasn’t going to be a mama after all.
I didn’t realize they had her clipped. She came loping up to our door and did I ever hurt her feelings! I said “Colleen, you are ugly! She took off! I should not have used the word “ugly!” That is a harsh word and should never be used to describe something God created. Although there are things that are definitely more pleasing to the eyes than others. For instance, when I see pictures of moose or even camels. I have to wonder if they were put together by a committee! No, seriously, God makes no mistakes.
And Colleen will definitely grow her “wool” back and be her better-looking self. I really was disappointed that she wasn’t having puppies. Golden Doodle puppies are so adorable! But then, most puppies are. It’s just, they grow up to be dogs!
This is now after lunch and it's even drearier if possible. If only I wouldn’t have to go do blood work. The thing is — it cuts into my naptime! Ah, me! The older I get, the lazier I am.
No really, I could maybe get started making sense out of the chaos I call a sewing room. Notice — I said MAYBE! Seriously though, I need to. I get to make my mom’s dress for our grandson Jeffrey’s wedding And today it is exactly one month away.
In closing: Today is here. I will start it with a smile and refuse to spend time worrying. God is in control.
How about this banana split dessert? I prefer either white chocolate or cheesecake instant pudding over vanilla.
Banana Split Icebox Cake
1 carton (16 ounces) frozen whipped topping, thawed
1 cup (8 ounces) sour cream
1 small package vanilla pudding
1 can (8 ounces) crushed pineapple, drained
24 whole graham crackers
2 medium bananas, sliced
Toppings: chocolate syrup, halved fresh strawberries and additional sliced bananas
In a large bowl, mix the whipped topping, sour cream and pudding mix until blended; fold in pineapple. Cut a small hole in the corner of a pastry or plastic bag; fill with pudding mixture.
On a flat serving plate, arrange four crackers in a rectangle. Pipe about one cup of pudding mixture over crackers; top with about ¼ cup of banana slices. Repeat layers five times. Cover and refrigerate overnight.
Before serving top with chocolate syrup, strawberries and banana slices.
Millie Otto of Arthur is a member of the Old Order Amish. Contact her by writing to 1584 CR 2000N, Arthur, IL 61911.