MY AMISH HOME: No one wants to can yellow tomatoes

“For which cause I also suffer these things: nevertheless I am not ashamed: for I know whom I have believed, and am persuaded that he is able to keep that which I have committed unto him against that day.” – 2 Timothy 1: 12

“Wherefore let them that suffer according to the will of God commit the keeping of their souls to him in well doing, as unto a faithful creator.” – 1 Peter 4:19

Tuesday, and a pleasant, breezy, slightly humid afternoon. At least it isn’t as heavily cloudy as it was yesterday. Our solar battery didn’t even receive enough rays to charge. In the winter time that is not unusual, but this is the time of year it actually is.

It being Labor Day, neither one of us had to go to work. I was so hoping for a nice, clear morning so I could get my laundry out like a typical Amish housewife.

Ahh! It was not to be. Heavily cloudy. So, OK, I’ll just do my tomatoes. I had 16 pints of juice done fairly early. Do I get points for that?

Oh! No one’s keeping score. So, OK, it was still cloudy, actually kind of hazy, but I really did need to do laundry.

First I did towels, cleaning rags and suchlike. I was just hanging out the last of those things and I thought I felt moisture in the air.

So the rest of the stuff got hung up on the patio. After a while I noticed the walks are wet.

It’s misting. So I brought in the towels.

Later on, about noon, I hung them out again. Everything dried.

I got a surprising amount of things done. It makes such a big difference if I don’t have to leave.

I’m not complaining, but I do love these little breaks every now and then.

I did get quite a bit of small, odd jobs done. I still haven’t touched the big one. That’s cleaning and re-un-organizing my sewing room/office. I’ll get it one of these days, but this week is canning.

Shady Crest was having a really “peachy” day today. The Baby Gold (cling) peaches came in and there was a line-up. Open buggies, cruisers, trailers, bike carts, all loaded with peaches.

So yeah, tomorrow I’ll be having my own “peachy” day. Cling peaches aren’t the easiest to do but they are the best for canning.

Oh wonderful! The sun is breaking through the clouds. That always helps so much.

I’ll probably have tomatoes to can, too, tomorrow or then Thursday. Speaking of tomatoes, I had a real letdown.

I planted heirloom tomatoes, not realizing there is more than one kind, other than Amish paste.

I had these huge tomatoes, kind of yellow-looking with red streaks. I was waiting for them to get all red. They didn’t. So I asked Barb if there are heirloom tomatoes that are yellow with red streaks. Oh yes, non-acid. Groan! I don’t want to can yellow tomatoes. Well, hopefully I’ll have plenty of Amish paste, those are also an heirloom.

Anyway, it seems suddenly I can’t eat tomatoes. It makes me hurt seriously. Why does all the good food have to affect me? It either puts on weight or makes me hurt.

The cow over by the neighbors seems to get her jollies by standing on the dirt pile so that it looks like she is standing on top of the corn.

Hubby decided she gets up there and sings “There are mountains to climb and valleys to cross.” That is the hymn “God is moving us on.”

Or maybe to her, it’s just a “moooving” experience! (Groan!)

In closing: Excuses are easy to manufacture, but hard to sell.

You may want to save this recipe for your Thanksgiving meal. Hey, it will be here before you know it!

Amish Fried Dressing

8 cups bread cubes

1/2 cup celery, finely chopped

1/2 cup onion, finely chopped

1/2 cup carrots, finely chopped

2 cups chicken broth, divided

5 eggs

2 1/2 cups milk

1/2 tsp. salt

1/2 tsp. fresh cracked pepper

1 tsp. poultry seasoning

1/4 dried parsley

4-6 Tblsps. butter

Preheat oven to 325 degrees. Toast bread crumbs on a cookie sheet for 15-20 minutes. While bread is toasting, combine celery, onion, carrots and one cup chicken broth. Bring to a boil and boil five minutes. Beat eggs; add milk, remaining chicken broth, salt, pepper, poultry seasoning and parsley. Combine egg mixture with toasted bread and cooked vegetables.

Melt two Tblsps. butter in a large frying pan, and pour in half of the bread mixture (mixture will be runny; reserve excess liquid). Fry lightly, then place in a lightly-greased nine-inch by 13-inch baking dish.