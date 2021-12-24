MY AMISH HOME: Not bad for the first day of winter

“And, lo, the angel of the Lord came upon them, and the glory of the Lord shone ‘round them: and they were sore afraid. And the angel said unto them, Fear not: for, behold, I bring you good tidings of great joy, which shall be to all people. For unto you is born this day in the city of David a Savior, which is Christ the Lord.” – Luke 2: 9, 10, 11

“And she shall bring forth a son, and thou shalt call his name Jesus: for he shall save his people from their sins.” – Matthew 1:21

You know, if the winter doesn’t get any worse than it’s been so far, I believe I’ll be alright. Except, technically, it isn’t winter yet. Sigh … if only our horse would be more compatible in cold weather. He’s already been kind of a pain. He has so many good qualities, but on the road sometimes, well, it becomes most scary!

I guess this is a little late. Some of you will read it before Christmas, others won’t, but nevertheless, I want to thank all my readers for all the encouraging words through the year and any other help that was given. It was greatly appreciated. And I want to wish all of you a Merry Christmas and a blessed New Year.

We do not know what the future holds, but we do know who holds the future.

This month held a couple of anniversaries for us. One was our 51st wedding anniversary and the other the anniversary of when our world came crashing in on us. That was when my husband had is strokes. It’s been 17 years post stroke.

We’ve had a lot of blessings through the years. A lot of trials and tears, but we thank God for the blessing of family, friends, a caring community, church family, and yes, many, many caring people.

Our heart goes out to the many friends who are facing the holidays without their loved ones. It seems especially difficult to go through the holidays when you have so recently parted with a loved one. But, we have a living hope. And a loving, caring God!

I read a book recently about children losing their mom. Their dad told them God did not take her, He received her into Heaven. I liked that thought.

We attended our granddaughters’ Christmas program the other day. It is always a treat to listen to the children sing and recite poems concerning Christ’s birth and related topics.

Lauranna, the little girl I am being taxi for, was so excited. The day they were assigned their parts for the program, she told me about it. The next day she told me she has it all memorized. I was so not surprised.

So far this taxi thing has worked out great and is a real joy.

I guess we’ll get a week’s break for Christmas vacation. Except I think hubby has to work. Anyway, if he can. He didn’t work yesterday (Monday). Saturday evening when we came home from visitation, after he got off the buggy and I thought he was on his way in, I went ahead to open the door. I heard a noise and turned around. There he was, on the ground. Somehow he lost his balance. We think he fractured some ribs.

I’ve been there, done that, several times and it’s no picnic! It took me about six weeks to heal. It is worse for him because of his handicap.

I don’t like when he doesn’t feel good and can’t go to work. But one can always find some good in most situations. And this is the fact that I don’t have to leave at noon.

That way, if I start a project, I can go on, it especially works well when I do laundry because sometimes I almost can’t get done before I have to leave to go get him.

Too often I don’t even start something, like cleaning out the pantry. I figured that is a good project to do during school vacation. That thing, well, it is a disaster. I need to get it cleaned up because I’ll need room for meat that we’ll probably be canning during vacation. And I have a feeling it will be more than a one day job. Sigh…

In closing: Almost anything can be eaten for dinner…aside from breakfast and lunch.

Try this drink for a cold winter evening, sitting by the fire, wrapped in a cozy blanket. Umm!

---much later…I just became aware that today is the first day of winter! Not bad for the first day! And the shortest!

Gingerbread White Hot Chocolate

2 cups milk (or almond milk)

2 cups half-and-half (or almond milk)

1 cup white chocolate chips

1 Tblsp. maple syrup

1 Tsp. vanilla extract

1 Tsp. cinnamon

1/2 Tsp. ginger

1/8 Tsp. nutmeg

Homemade whipped cream or whipped topping

In a pot over medium heat, combine milk, half-and-half and white chocolate chips. Whisk continuously until chocolate is fully melted.

Add remaining ingredients and stir frequently until heated through.

Pour into mugs and top with whipped cream. Sprinkle with additional cinnamon, if desired.

Millie Otto of Arthur is a member of the Old Order Amish. Contact her by writing to 1584 CR 2000N, Arthur, IL 61911.

