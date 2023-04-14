“Verily I say unto you, that this generation shall not pass, till all these things be done. Heaven and earth shall pass away: but my words shall not pass away: But of that day and that hour knoweth no man, no, not the angels which are in heaven, neither the Son, but the Father. Watch ye therefore: for ye know not when the master of the house cometh, at even, or at midnight, or at the cock crowing, or in the morning: Lest coming suddenly he find you sleeping. And what I say unto you I say unto all. Watch.” – Mark 13: 31, 32, 33, 35, 36, 37

Ahh! Spring! Flowers and trees are blooming, the grass is green and growing. Plastic jugs are sprouting in peoples’ gardens. Not mine … sigh.

Nor have I mowed the yard yet. I guess I’ll have to start burning midnight oil. At least go out evenings after supper while it is still light.

I actually did yesterday. Wow! Surprised myself, I did! I got some weeds pulled, flowerbeds cleaned up, picked up some branches that blew down in some of our windier times. We have some trees that are just, well, not pretty, but, what can we do about it?

I was going to use the trimmer, but then decided I wouldn’t mow today anyway. So I sprayed weed killer on the drive. I hope it does the job. But so often I fight weeds on the drive all summer long.

We were going to have our garden tilled by Leonard Miller, but then his tractor broke down. It was fatal for the tractor, so I guess we’ll have to do something else.

Lloyd thought maybe he could just do it with their tiller. If it doesn’t work, then we’ll call someone.

I’m always way behind everybody else anyway. At least I have some of my seeds.

We had planned on working in the garden this evening or at least see how it tills, but now we are going to the visitation of Ryan Miler, son of Lamar and Nadine.

After Erwin’s stroke, Lamar would come out and give Erwin massage therapy. He did it for quite a few years. We feel for them. Ryan was in a tragic accident and it has to be really hard and sad for Lamars. We are so sorry.

I was gone all morning. So now I’m running behind with my scribbles.

The head cooks for granddaughter Julia’s wedding met at Jane’s house today. This was the second time. They are working on figuring out the amounts, how to and when the food needs to be made, how many slices of cheese on each plate, etc., etc. It is mind boggling to me. I was just glad to do a bit of sewing.

When they were discussing the cheese and talking which kind is best for what, Julia said the best grilled cheese sandwich is three slices of Farmer cheese and some bacon. I told her I go with the old-fashioned, what I grew up with, and that is Velveeta cheese. Just that. And yes, I still like Velveeta cheese on my cheeseburger.

When I was a girl at home, we didn’t have all these different varieties and probably couldn’t have afforded them, anyway. Occasionally we had Swiss, with big holes. I didn’t like it. I thought it stunk! I’m pretty sure it actually did.

Anyway, our usual Saturday evening supper was cheeseburgers (with Velveeta) and a bowl of Cheerios (with brown sugar!), and I still like it! Not that I have it, at least not often. Hubby abhors cereal, especially for supper! Come on! I think he would just as soon as eat dog food … without milk. Well, maybe that’s a stretch!

We are looking forward to seeing our daughter Cynthia and Freeman and their “littles” who aren’t so little anymore. Freeman is a cousin to Lamar, so they are planning to come up from Dale, Illinois, for the evening visitation.

I hope we can be there at the same time. We saw them at brother John’s funeral, but because of circumstances beyond our control, we didn’t get to visit very much.

It’d been awhile since we saw Aaron Joel and Amy. Aaron Joel will get out of third grade this term and Amy will get out of first grade. I miss them!

In closing: How good you are as a parent depends on whether you think teenagers have problems or are problems.

File this recipe away for when you have fresh strawberries. Which will be before you know it, or are ready.

Chocolate Strawberry Cream Cheese Tart

3/4 cup flour

1/2 cup finely chopped almonds, toasted

6 Tblsps. butter, melted

1/3 cup baking cocoa

1/4 cup packed brown sugar

Filling:

2 packages (8 oz. each) cream cheese, softened

1 cup powdered sugar

1 tsp. vanilla

3 cups, halved, fresh strawberries

3 Tblsps. hot fudge ice cream topping

Preheat oven to 375 degrees. In a small bowl, combine the first five ingredients; press onto the bottom and up the sides of an un-greased nine-inch fluted tart pan with removable bottom.

Bake 12-15 minutes or until crust is set. Cool on a wire rack. In another bowl, beat cream cheese, powdered sugar and vanilla until smooth. Spread over bottom of prepared crust. Arrange strawberry halves, cut side down, over filling. Cover and refrigerate at least an hour.